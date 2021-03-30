PNM Resources : Carolyn A. Berry Ph.D. Supplemental Testimony
JOINT REPORT AND APPLICATION OF TEXAS-NEW MEXICO POWER COMPANY, NM GREEN HOLDINGS, INC., AND AVANGRID, INC. FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS UNDER PURA §§ 14.101, 39.262, AND 39.915
PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION
§
§ OF TEXAS
§
§
§
TESTIMONY OF CAROLYN A. BERRY, PH.D.
IN SUPPORT OF STIPULATION
ON BEHALF OF THE
PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS
MARCH 30, 2021
Table of Contents
I.
Introduction............................................................................................................................
1
II.
Purpose of Testimony ............................................................................................................
1
III.
Discussion of Key Provisions of the Stipulation ...................................................................
3
IV.
Recommendation .................................................................................................................
16
1 I. Introduction
Q. Please state your name, title, and business address.
A. My name is Carolyn A. Berry. I am a Principal at Bates White, LLC. My business address
4
is 2001 K Street NW, North Building, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20006.
5 Q. Are you the same Carolyn A. Berry who previously submitted direct testimony on
6
behalf of the Commission Staff in this case?
7 A. Yes.
II. Purpose of Testimony
Q. What is the purpose of your supplemental testimony in this proceeding, Docket No.
10
51547, Joint Report and Application of Texas-New Mexico Power Company, NM Green
11
Holdings, Inc., and Avangrid, Inc. for Regulatory Approvals Under PURA §§ 14.101,
12
39.262, and 39.915
?
13
A.
The purpose of my testimony is to support the unanimous stipulation and agreement
14
(Stipulation) that Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), NM Green Holdings, Inc.,
15
(NM Green Holdings), and Avangrid, Inc. (Avangrid) (together, Applicants) and
16
Commission Staff, the Office of the Public Utility Counsel (OPUC), Texas Industrial
17
Energy Consumers (TIEC), Alliance for Retail Markets (ARM), Walmart Inc., Texas
18
Energy Association for Marketers (TEAM), and Cities Served by Texas-New Mexico
19
Power Company (Cities) (together, Signatories) have reached in the proceeding.
1 Q. Does the Stipulation provide for an acceptable resolution of the Applicants' request
2
in this proceeding?
3
A.
Yes. The Applicants entered into good faith negotiations to resolve concerns raised by
4
Staff and intervenors in direct testimony, including my own. The Stipulation reasonably
5
addresses those concerns and reflects an appropriate and reasonable balancing of the
6
interests of the Applicants, their Texas customers, and other participants in the Texas
7
electricity markets.
Q. Please describe the Applicants.
A. TNMP is a transmission and distribution utility (TDU) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of
10
PNM Resources (PNMR). NM Green Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avangrid.
11
Avangrid is a U.S. company that owns eight regulated electric and gas utilities in New
12
England and New York and a separate competitive renewable generation business with
13
operations across the U.S. Avangrid is a subsidiary of the Spanish company Iberdrola,
14
S.A. with worldwide operations.
Q. Please describe the transaction as set out in the Stipulation.
A. Avangrid will acquire PNMR and its subsidiary operating companies TNMP and Public
17
Service of New Mexico (PNM). The acquisition will be effectuated by merging NM Green
18
Holdings with and into PNMR with PNMR as the surviving corporation. Avangrid will
19
then transfer 100% ownership in PNMR to its subsidiary Avangrid Networks, Inc. Lastly,
20
TNP Enterprises, Inc., a PNMR subsidiary, and current holder of 100% of TNMP stock,
21
will transfer 100% of its ownership in TNMP to TNMP Holdings, a newly created special
1
purpose entity that will sit between TNMP and TNMP Enterprises, Inc. in the corporate
2
structure.
Q. Do any parties to this proceeding oppose the Stipulation?
A. No.
Q. In your opinion, is the Stipulation in the public interest?
A. Yes. I believe that the terms of the Stipulation are fair and reasonable and provide an
7
acceptable degree of certainty to both TNMP and its customers that would not be assured
8
if litigation of this proceeding were to continue.
III. Discussion of Key Provisions of the Stipulation
Q. What are the major provisions of the Stipulation?
A. The Stipulation contains a series of regulatory and financial commitments in seven key
12
areas:
13
1.
Financial Protections and Code of Conduct - (
23 commitments);
14
2.
Load Control and Management - (
6 commitments);
15
3.
Accounting and Ratemaking - (
4 commitments);
16
4.
Regulatory Jurisdiction - (
6 commitments);
17
5.
LLC Agreements or Corporate Bylaws - (
2 commitments);
18
6.
Tangible and Quantifiable Benefits - (
3 commitments); and
19
7.
Governance - (17 commitments, including subparts ).
