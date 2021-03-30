Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNM Resources, Inc.    PNM

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/30 04:10:00 pm
49.14 USD   +0.20%
05:40pPNM RESOURCES  : Carolyn A. Berry Ph.D. Supplemental Testimony
PU
03:10pPNM RESOURCES  : Notice of Stipulation
PU
03:10pPNM RESOURCES  : Unanimous Stipulation and Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNM Resources : Carolyn A. Berry Ph.D. Supplemental Testimony

03/30/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOCKET NO. 51547

JOINT REPORT AND APPLICATION OF TEXAS-NEW MEXICO POWER COMPANY, NM GREEN HOLDINGS, INC., AND AVANGRID, INC. FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS UNDER PURA §§ 14.101, 39.262, AND 39.915

  • PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION

§

§OF TEXAS

§

§

§

TESTIMONY OF CAROLYN A. BERRY, PH.D.

IN SUPPORT OF STIPULATION

ON BEHALF OF THE

PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS

MARCH 30, 2021

Table of Contents

I.

Introduction............................................................................................................................

1

II.

Purpose of Testimony ............................................................................................................

1

III.

Discussion of Key Provisions of the Stipulation ...................................................................

3

IV.

Recommendation .................................................................................................................

16

i

1 I. Introduction

  1. Q. Please state your name, title, and business address.
  2. A. My name is Carolyn A. Berry. I am a Principal at Bates White, LLC. My business address

4

is 2001 K Street NW, North Building, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20006.

5 Q. Are you the same Carolyn A. Berry who previously submitted direct testimony on

6

behalf of the Commission Staff in this case?

7 A. Yes.

  1. II. Purpose of Testimony
  2. Q. What is the purpose of your supplemental testimony in this proceeding, Docket No.

10

51547, Joint Report and Application of Texas-New Mexico Power Company, NM Green

11

Holdings, Inc., and Avangrid, Inc. for Regulatory Approvals Under PURA §§ 14.101,

12

39.262, and 39.915?

13

A.

The purpose of my testimony is to support the unanimous stipulation and agreement

14

(Stipulation) that Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), NM Green Holdings, Inc.,

15

(NM Green Holdings), and Avangrid, Inc. (Avangrid) (together, Applicants) and

16

Commission Staff, the Office of the Public Utility Counsel (OPUC), Texas Industrial

17

Energy Consumers (TIEC), Alliance for Retail Markets (ARM), Walmart Inc., Texas

18

Energy Association for Marketers (TEAM), and Cities Served by Texas-New Mexico

19

Power Company (Cities) (together, Signatories) have reached in the proceeding.

1

1 Q. Does the Stipulation provide for an acceptable resolution of the Applicants' request

2

in this proceeding?

3

A.

Yes. The Applicants entered into good faith negotiations to resolve concerns raised by

4

Staff and intervenors in direct testimony, including my own. The Stipulation reasonably

5

addresses those concerns and reflects an appropriate and reasonable balancing of the

6

interests of the Applicants, their Texas customers, and other participants in the Texas

7

electricity markets.

  1. Q. Please describe the Applicants.
  2. A. TNMP is a transmission and distribution utility (TDU) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of

10

PNM Resources (PNMR). NM Green Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avangrid.

11

Avangrid is a U.S. company that owns eight regulated electric and gas utilities in New

12

England and New York and a separate competitive renewable generation business with

13

operations across the U.S. Avangrid is a subsidiary of the Spanish company Iberdrola,

14

S.A. with worldwide operations.

  1. Q. Please describe the transaction as set out in the Stipulation.
  2. A. Avangrid will acquire PNMR and its subsidiary operating companies TNMP and Public

17

Service of New Mexico (PNM). The acquisition will be effectuated by merging NM Green

18

Holdings with and into PNMR with PNMR as the surviving corporation. Avangrid will

19

then transfer 100% ownership in PNMR to its subsidiary Avangrid Networks, Inc. Lastly,

20

TNP Enterprises, Inc., a PNMR subsidiary, and current holder of 100% of TNMP stock,

21

will transfer 100% of its ownership in TNMP to TNMP Holdings, a newly created special

2

1

purpose entity that will sit between TNMP and TNMP Enterprises, Inc. in the corporate

2

structure.

  1. Q. Do any parties to this proceeding oppose the Stipulation?
  2. A. No.
  3. Q. In your opinion, is the Stipulation in the public interest?
  4. A. Yes. I believe that the terms of the Stipulation are fair and reasonable and provide an

7

acceptable degree of certainty to both TNMP and its customers that would not be assured

8

if litigation of this proceeding were to continue.

  1. III. Discussion of Key Provisions of the Stipulation
  2. Q. What are the major provisions of the Stipulation?
  3. A. The Stipulation contains a series of regulatory and financial commitments in seven key

12areas:

13

1.

Financial Protections and Code of Conduct - (23 commitments);

14

2.

Load Control and Management - (6 commitments);

15

3.

Accounting and Ratemaking - (4 commitments);

16

4.

Regulatory Jurisdiction - (6 commitments);

17

5.

LLC Agreements or Corporate Bylaws - (2 commitments);

18

6.

Tangible and Quantifiable Benefits - (3 commitments); and

19

7.

Governance - (17 commitments, including subparts).

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 21:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PNM RESOURCES, INC.
05:40pPNM RESOURCES  : Carolyn A. Berry Ph.D. Supplemental Testimony
PU
03:10pPNM RESOURCES  : Notice of Stipulation
PU
03:10pPNM RESOURCES  : Unanimous Stipulation and Agreement
PU
03:10pPNM RESOURCES  : Stacy R. Whitehurst Supplemental Testimony
PU
03:10pPNM RESOURCES  : Pedro Azagra Blazquez Supplemental Testimony
PU
03/25PNM RESOURCES  : 2020 Letter to Shareholders
PU
03/22PNM RESOURCES  : Declares Preferred Dividend
PR
03/19PNM RESOURCES  : Order Granting Petitions for Declaratory Order
PU
03/15PNM RESOURCES  : Amended Application and Supplemental Testimony
PU
03/12PNM RESOURCES  : Underscores ESG Strategy with Additional Plan to Reduce Emissio..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 716 M - -
Net income 2021 204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 4 209 M 4 209 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 708
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart PNM RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PNM Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNM RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 50,18 $
Last Close Price 49,04 $
Spread / Highest target 5,02%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph D. Tarry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mike Mertz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donald K. Schwanz Independent Director
Bruce W. Wilkinson Lead independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNM RESOURCES, INC.1.05%4 209
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-3.05%146 599
ENEL SPA2.79%101 718
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.68%82 206
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.57%75 060
ØRSTED A/S-18.54%67 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ