PNM Resources : Notice of Stipulation

JOINT REPORT AND APPLICATION OF TEXAS-NEW MEXICO POWER COMPANY, NM GREEN HOLDINGS, INC. AND AVANGRID, INC. FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS UNDER PURA §§ 14.101, 39.262, AND 39.915

NOTICE OF STIPULATION, MOTION FOR ADMISSION OF EVIDENCE, AND

MOTION FOR ENTRY OF AGREED PROPOSED ORDERTexas-New Mexico Power Company, NM Green Holdings, Inc., and Avangrid, Inc.

(collectively Joint Applicants) and all parties to this docket have reached a settlement of all issues concerning the Joint Report and Application of Texas-New Mexico Power Company, NM Green Holdings, Inc., and Avangrid, Inc. for Regulatory Approvals Under PURA §§ 14.101, 39.262, and 39.915 (the "Joint Application") filed in this proceeding.

The terms of the parties' settlement have been memorialized in a Unanimous Stipulation and Agreement (the "Stipulation") by Joint Applicants; the Staff of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Office of the Public Utility Counsel, the Cities Served by Texas-New Mexico Power Company, the Alliance for Retail Markets, the Texas Energy Association for Marketers, Texas Industrial Energy Consumers, and Walmart Inc. (collectively, the "Signatories"). The Stipulation is filed concurrently with this pleading. The Signatories agree that a negotiated resolution of this proceeding on the basis set forth in the Stipulation is in the public interest, will conserve the parties' resources, and eliminate controversy. Joint Applicants file this Notice of Stipulation, Motion for Admission of Evidence, and Motion for Entry of Agreed Proposed Order on behalf of themselves and the Signatories to the Stipulation in this proceeding.

The prefiled direct and rebuttal testimony and other exhibits of the parties were admitted into evidence at the prehearing conference held on March 19, 2021. In addition, the Signatories request admission into evidence of the following: