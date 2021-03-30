PNM Resources : Pedro Azagra Blazquez Supplemental Testimony

Pedro Azagra Blazquez Supplemental Testimony in Support of Stipulation
SUPPLEMENTAL TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT OF STIPULATION
OF
PEDRO AZAGRA BLAZQUEZ
I.
INTRODUCTION
Q. Please state your name, title, and business address and why you are testifying.
A. My name is Pedro Azagra Blazquez. I am the Chief Development Officer and a
Member of the Executive Committee of Iberdrola, S.A. ("Iberdrola"). I am also a
member of the Board of Directors for Avangrid, Inc. ("Avangrid"). My business
address is Tomás Redondo 1, Madrid, Spain, 28033. I am testifying to support (1)
7 the Joint Report and Application of Texas-New Mexico Power Company, NM
Green Holdings, Inc., and Avangrid, Inc. for Regulatory Approvals under PURA
§§ 14.101, 39.262, and 39.915 (the "Application"), and (2) the unanimous
10 stipulation and revised Regulatory Commitments filed by all parties to this
proceeding. The stipulation and revised Regulatory Commitments are a complete
resolution of all issues in this proceeding.
Q. Are you the same Pedro Azagra who filed direct and rebuttal testimony in this
proceeding on behalf of the Joint Applicants?
A. Yes.
Q. Please summarize your supplemental testimony in support of the unanimous
stipulation in this proceeding.
A. My supplemental testimony discusses the regulatory commitments that all parties
have agreed to in order to settle this proceeding. All parties agree that the
settlement is in the public interest and satisfies the statutory standards for
Commission approval of the Proposed Transaction.
Q. Are you sponsoring any exhibits?
A. Yes, I sponsor Exhibit PAB-S-1 (the Stipulation Regulatory Commitments).
II. REGULATORY COMMITMENTS
Q. Have the Joint Applicants1 and the parties to this proceeding reached a
comprehensive agreement regarding all the Regulatory Commitments that
should apply to the Proposed Transaction?
7 A. Yes. Following a robust and intensive examination and discourse about the
Proposed Transaction, the parties have reached a unanimous stipulation. Prior to
initiation of settlement discussions in this proceeding, Joint Applicants received
and responded to multiple sets of requests for information. All intervenors and
Commission Staff had the benefit of that discovery and the opportunity to evaluate
the Application and develop their respective positions. They also had an
opportunity to state their positions and concerns in their direct testimony, and to
review responses to that testimony in Joint Applicants' rebuttal testimony. The
settlement negotiations were conducted with the benefit of that extensive and
comprehensive exchange of information.
My Exhibit PAB-S-1 sets forth each of the stipulation regulatory
commitments. The Regulatory Commitments generally encompass the types of
protections provided in prior Commission-approved sale, transfer, or merger
proceedings involving transmission and distribution utilities.
1 On November 23, 2020, Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP"), NM Green Holdings, Inc. ("Green Holdings"), and Avangrid (collectively Joint Applicants) filed a report and application seeking approval of a change of ownership or control of TNMP.
Q. How do the stipulation Regulatory Commitments compare to the original
commitments filed by the Joint Applicants?
A. To achieve the Stipulation, Joint Applicants have agreed to additional or modified
Regulatory Commitments that: enhance the financial ring-fencing measures the
Joint Applicants originally proposed; increase the rate credit to customers; provide
robust measures to preclude any competitive advantage that a competitive affiliate
of TNMP might gain post-transaction underscored by a commitment by Avangrid
8 and Iberdrola to exit the ERCOT competitive retail market; and enhance the
9 governance provisions designed to protect the best interests of TNMP and its
customers. These additions and modifications demonstrate the extensive nature of
the negotiations among the parties and reflect the degree to which the Joint
Applicants have agreed to incorporate commitments to address the parties'
concerns.
Q. How is your testimony organized?
A. I will discuss each of the seven topical areas of the Regulatory Commitments and
describe generally the enhancements or additions we have made in the stipulation
commitments. My testimony typically describes the commitments in a general or
summary manner, while my Exhibit PAB-S-1 provides the detailed language of
each commitment.
