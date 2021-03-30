PNM Resources : Pedro Azagra Blazquez Supplemental Testimony

Pedro Azagra Blazquez Supplemental Testimony in Support of Stipulation

AVANGRID, INC. AND NM GREEN HOLDINGS, INC.

on behalf of Applicants

SUPPLEMENTAL TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT OF STIPULATION

JOINT REPORT AND APPLICATION OF TEXAS-NEW MEXICO POWER COMPANY, NM GREEN HOLDINGS, INC., AND AVANGRID, INC. FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS UNDER PURA §§ 14.101, 39.262, AND 39.915

Commission approval of the Proposed Transaction.

settlement is in the public interest and satisfies the statutory standards for

have agreed to in order to settle this proceeding. All parties agree that the

A. My supplemental testimony discusses the regulatory commitments that all parties

stipulation in this proceeding.

Q. Please summarize your supplemental testimony in support of the unanimous

proceeding on behalf of the Joint Applicants?

Q. Are you the same Pedro Azagra who filed direct and rebuttal testimony in this

resolution of all issues in this proceeding.

proceeding. The stipulation and revised Regulatory Commitments are a complete

§§ 14.101, 39.262, and 39.915 (the "Application"), and (2) the unanimous

Green Holdings, Inc., and Avangrid, Inc. for Regulatory Approvals under PURA

address is Tomás Redondo 1, Madrid, Spain, 28033. I am testifying to support (1)

member of the Board of Directors for Avangrid, Inc. ("Avangrid"). My business

Member of the Executive Committee of Iberdrola, S.A. ("Iberdrola"). I am also a

A. My name is Pedro Azagra Blazquez. I am the Chief Development Officer and a

Q. Please state your name, title, and business address and why you are testifying.

SUPPLEMENTAL TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT OF STIPULATION

Q. Are you sponsoring any exhibits?

A. Yes, I sponsor Exhibit PAB-S-1 (the Stipulation Regulatory Commitments).

3 II. REGULATORY COMMITMENTS

Q. Have the Joint Applicants 1 and the parties to this proceeding reached a

comprehensive agreement regarding all the Regulatory Commitments that

should apply to the Proposed Transaction?

7 A. Yes. Following a robust and intensive examination and discourse about the

Proposed Transaction, the parties have reached a unanimous stipulation. Prior to

initiation of settlement discussions in this proceeding, Joint Applicants received

and responded to multiple sets of requests for information. All intervenors and Commission Staff had the benefit of that discovery and the opportunity to evaluate the Application and develop their respective positions. They also had an opportunity to state their positions and concerns in their direct testimony, and to review responses to that testimony in Joint Applicants' rebuttal testimony. The settlement negotiations were conducted with the benefit of that extensive and comprehensive exchange of information.

17 My Exhibit PAB-S-1 sets forth each of the stipulation regulatory

commitments. The Regulatory Commitments generally encompass the types of protections provided in prior Commission-approved sale, transfer, or merger proceedings involving transmission and distribution utilities.

1 On November 23, 2020, Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP"), NM Green Holdings, Inc. ("Green Holdings"), and Avangrid (collectively Joint Applicants) filed a report and application seeking approval of a change of ownership or control of TNMP.