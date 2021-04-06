Log in
PNM RESOURCES, INC.

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
04/06 04:10:00 pm
49.28 USD   +0.08%
PNM Resources : Q1 2021 Weather Data

04/06/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
Q1 2021

Heating and Cooling Degree Days (1)

Increase / (Decrease)

2021

Normal

(2)

2020

2021 vs.

% chg.

2021 vs.

% chg.

Normal (2)

2020

PNM

1,206

1,126

80

7%

111

10%

Heating Degree Days

1,095

Cooling Degree Days

0

0

0

0

NA

0

NA

TNMP

1,015

916

711

99

11%

304

43%

Heating Degree Days

Cooling Degree Days

117

99

196

19

19%

(79)

-40%

(1) Heating and cooling degree days are quantitative indices designed to reflect the demand for energy needed

to heat or cool a home or a business and are derived from daily average temperatures. Figures shown use HDD for PNM and HDD65/CDD65 for TNMP.

(2) Reflects the 20-year average between 2001 and 2020.

Note: Weather station temperature data obtained through NOAA/National Weather Service.

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
