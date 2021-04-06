PNM Resources : Q1 2021 Weather Data

Q1 2021

Heating and Cooling Degree Days (1)

Increase / (Decrease)

2021 Normal (2) 2020 2021 vs. % chg. 2021 vs. % chg. Normal (2) 2020 PNM 1,206 1,126 80 7% 111 10% Heating Degree Days 1,095 Cooling Degree Days 0 0 0 0 NA 0 NA TNMP 1,015 916 711 99 11% 304 43% Heating Degree Days Cooling Degree Days 117 99 196 19 19% (79) -40%

(1) Heating and cooling degree days are quantitative indices designed to reflect the demand for energy needed

to heat or cool a home or a business and are derived from daily average temperatures. Figures shown use HDD for PNM and HDD65/CDD65 for TNMP.

(2) Reflects the 20-year average between 2001 and 2020.

Note: Weather station temperature data obtained through NOAA/National Weather Service.