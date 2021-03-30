PNM Resources : Stacy R. Whitehurst Supplemental Testimony

SUPPLEMENTAL TESTIMONY OF STACY R. WHITEHURST P.U.C. DOCKET NO. 51547

1 I. INTRODUCTION

Q. PLEASE STATE YOUR NAME, BUSINESS ADDRESS, AND PLACE OF

EMPLOYMENT.

A. My name is Stacy R. Whitehurst. I serve as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

at Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). My business address is 577 N.

Garden Ridge Blvd., Lewisville, Texas 75067.

Q. ON WHOSE BEHALF ARE YOU TESTIFYING?

A. I am testifying on behalf of TNMP.

Q. ARE YOU THE SAME PERSON WHO FILED TESTIMONY IN THIS DOCKET ON

NOVEMBER 23, 2020, AND MARCH 15, 2021? A. Yes. My background and experience were provided as Exhibit SRW-1 to my direct testimony, filed on November 23, 2020. II. PURPOSE OF SUPPLEMENTAL TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT OF STIPULATION Q. WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF YOUR SUPPLEMENTAL SETTLEMENT TESTIMONY? A. Joint Applicants 1 have entered into a unanimous stipulation with all parties that

17 provides for a complete resolution of all issues in this proceeding. My

supplemental settlement testimony provides an overview of the Stipulation and explains why the agreement is an appropriate resolution of this case and should be approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (Commission).

21 The focus of my supplemental testimony is on those provisions of the 22 Stipulation that provide additional benefits, commitments, and protections

compared to those presented by Joint Applicants in their direct testimony. The Joint Applicants presented certain Regulatory Commitments as Exhibit RDK-1 to the Direct Testimony of Robert D. Kump on behalf of Avangrid and Green Holdings, and then, in response to the testimony of other parties, presented Revised Regulatory Commitments as Exhibit PAB-R-1 to the Rebuttal Testimony

1 On November 23, 2020, TNMP, NM Green Holdings, Inc. (Green Holdings), and Avangrid, Inc. (Avangrid) (collectively Joint Applicants) filed a report and application seeking approval of a change of ownership or control of TNMP.