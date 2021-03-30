PNM Resources : Stacy R. Whitehurst Supplemental Testimony

CODE OF CONDUCT .....................................................................................................
SUPPLEMENTAL TESTIMONY OF STACY R. WHITEHURST
P.U.C. DOCKET NO. 51547
1 I. INTRODUCTION
Q. PLEASE STATE YOUR NAME, BUSINESS ADDRESS, AND PLACE OF
EMPLOYMENT.
A. My name is Stacy R. Whitehurst. I serve as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs
at Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). My business address is 577 N.
Garden Ridge Blvd., Lewisville, Texas 75067.
Q. ON WHOSE BEHALF ARE YOU TESTIFYING?
A. I am testifying on behalf of TNMP.
Q. ARE YOU THE SAME PERSON WHO FILED TESTIMONY IN THIS DOCKET ON
NOVEMBER 23, 2020, AND MARCH 15, 2021?
A. Yes. My background and experience were provided as Exhibit SRW-1 to my direct
testimony, filed on November 23, 2020.
II.PURPOSE OF SUPPLEMENTAL TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT OF STIPULATION
Q. WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF YOUR SUPPLEMENTAL SETTLEMENT
TESTIMONY?
A. Joint Applicants1 have entered into a unanimous stipulation with all parties that
17 provides for a complete resolution of all issues in this proceeding. My
supplemental settlement testimony provides an overview of the Stipulation and
explains why the agreement is an appropriate resolution of this case and should
be approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (Commission).
22
Stipulation that provide additional benefits, commitments, and protections
compared to those presented by Joint Applicants in their direct testimony. The
Joint Applicants presented certain Regulatory Commitments as Exhibit RDK-1 to
the Direct Testimony of Robert D. Kump on behalf of Avangrid and Green
Holdings, and then, in response to the testimony of other parties, presented
Revised Regulatory Commitments as Exhibit PAB-R-1 to the Rebuttal Testimony
1 On November 23, 2020, TNMP, NM Green Holdings, Inc. (Green Holdings), and Avangrid, Inc. (Avangrid) (collectively Joint Applicants) filed a report and application seeking approval of a change of ownership or control of TNMP.
1
SUPPLEMENTAL TESTIMONY OF STACY R. WHITEHURST
P.U.C. DOCKET NO. 51547
of Pedro Azagra Blazquez on behalf of Avangrid and Green Holdings. As a result 2 of negotiation with other parties, the Stipulation presents commitments beyond
those previously presented.
4 Q. ARE YOU THE ONLY WITNESS TESTIFYING IN SUPPORT OF THE
STIPULATION?
No. Mr. Azagra Blazquez is filing supplemental testimony on behalf of Avangrid 7 and Green Holdings. In addition, Staff witness Carolyn A. Berry is also filing
testimony in support of the Stipulation.
III.SUMMARY OF STIPULATION
Q. COULD YOU PLEASE GENERALLY DESCRIBE THE STIPULATION?
A. Yes. The Stipulation, along with its attached agreed regulatory commitments, has
been filed separately and contemporaneously with the filing of this testimony. In
the interest of avoiding unnecessary duplication, I have not attached it to my
testimony, but it should be considered with this testimony as being jointly
sponsored by Avangrid and Green Holdings witness, Mr. Azagra Blazquez, and
myself.
The parties to the Stipulation include Joint Applicants, Commission Staff,
the Office of the Public Utility Counsel (OPUC), the Cities Served by Texas-New
Mexico Power Company (Cities), the Alliance for Retail Markets (ARM), the Texas
Energy Association for Marketers (TEAM), Texas Industrial Energy Consumers
(TIEC), and Walmart Inc. (collectively, the Signatories).
The Signatories have agreed that a negotiated resolution of this proceeding
on the basis set forth in the Stipulation - including the modified Regulatory
Commitments attached thereto - is in the public interest. The Signatories agree
that with the modified Regulatory Commitments made by the Joint Applicants in
the Stipulation, the proposed transaction should be found to be in the public
interest and approved.
SUPPLEMENTAL TESTIMONY OF STACY R. WHITEHURST
P.U.C. DOCKET NO. 51547
Q. PLEASE DESCRIBE THE KEY ELEMENTS OF THE STIPULATION.
A. The key elements of the Stipulation that differ from the Joint Applicants' proposals
in their direct and rebuttal testimony include the following:
1. The Stipulation includes significant additional ring-fencing and governance
5
commitments, protecting TNMP's independence and operations.
6
(Stipulation Attachment 1, ¶ 1(e)-(h),(l)-(q), and (t)-(u), and ¶ 7(a)-(b))
2. The Stipulation provides additional code of conduct related commitments
8
that provide enhanced protections for the competitive market. (Stipulation
9
Attachment 1, ¶ 1(c), (w))
10 3. The Stipulation provides for an increase of the rate credit for wholesale and
11
retail customers in Texas. (Stipulation Attachment 1, ¶ 6(a))
Q. PLEASE DESCRIBE THE ADDITIONAL RING-FENCING AND GOVERNANCE
COMMITMENTS PROVIDED BY THE STIPULATION.
A. The modified Regulatory Commitments in the Stipulation provide several new,
significant ring-fencing and governance measures. These measures include: (a)
the elimination of PNMR debt and the commitment that no debt will beincurred at
PNMR, TNPE or TNMP Holdings or at any corporate entity between TNMP and
PNMR in the future unless authorized in advance by the Commission; (b) a
requirement that Avangrid will obtain a non-consolidation legal opinion that
provides that, in the event of a bankruptcy of Avangrid or any affiliate of Avangrid,
a bankruptcy court will not consolidate the assets and liabilities of TNMP with
Avangrid or any affiliate of Avangrid; (c) detailed restrictions on how and when
dividends can be issued; and (d) a commitment that neither Avangrid nor any
affiliate of Avangrid (excluding TNMP) will incur, guaranty, or pledge assets in
respect of any incremental new debt at the closing or thereafter that is dependent
on: (1) the revenues of TNMP in more than a proportionate degree than the other
27 revenues of Avangrid, or (2) the stock of TNMP or TNMP Holdings.
