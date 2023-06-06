Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PNM Resources, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PNM   US69349H1077

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-06 pm EDT
46.55 USD   +0.22%
Public Service Company of New Mexico Declares Preferred Dividend

06/06/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable July 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 30, 2023.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:


Analysts                                                                                       

Media

Lisa Goodman                                                                               

Ray Sandoval

(505) 241-2160                                                                               

(505) 241-2782

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-service-company-of-new-mexico-declares-preferred-dividend-301844112.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
