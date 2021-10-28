Q3 2021 Presentation and Appendix

Director, Investor Relations and Shareholder Services
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this presentation for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by AVANGRID (the "Merger") which may adversely affect the Company's business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, (iv) risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed Merger, and (v) the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures that appear on certain slides in this presentation (ongoing earnings, ongoing earnings per diluted share and ongoing earnings guidance measures), as well as a reconciliation to GAAP measures, please refer to the Company's website at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance.
AVANGRID and PNM Resources Strategic Merger Update
Merger announced October 21, 2020, expected to close in Q4 2021
Approvals and expected timeframes:
Filing
Date Filed
Docket No.
Approvals/Clearances
Proxy filing / Shareholder approval
1/5/2021
N/A
Approved 2/12/2021
Department of Justice (Hart-Scott-
12/21/2020
20210767
Waiting period expired 1/20/2021
Rodino Clearance)
Committee on Foreign Investment
12/11/2020
20-191
Clearance received 2/01/2021
in the United States (CFIUS)
Federal Communications
Commission
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT)
New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC)
1/25/2021
PNM: 0009366813
TNMP: 0009366682
11/23/2020 EC21-25-000
12/2/2020
STN 50-528,50-529
and 50-530
11/23/2020
51547
11/23/2020
20-00222-UT
Approved 3/11/2021
Approved 4/20/2021
Approved 5/25/2021
Approved 5/6/2021
Expected in Q4 2021; Hearings concluded in August
3
Overview and Highlights
Q3 2021 Financial Results and Company Updates
Q3 2021 results reflect
increased earnings offset by impact of additional shares
New Mexico PRC is last
remaining approval needed for PNM / AVANGRID merger
TNMP continued success in
recovery of critical
infrastructure investments
Financial Results
Q3 2021 Q3 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
GAAP EPSClean$Energy1.32
$1.52
$2.14
$2.05
Ongoing EPS
$1.37
$1.40
Strong Financial
$2.25
$2.13
Focus
Profile
2021 Ongoing EPS Guidance withdrawn, based on the completion of the third quarter and the continued expectation for pending merger to close in the fourth quarter
Company Updates
Regulatory Updates:
PNM hearings on merger complete, pending recommended decision
PNM hearings on Four Corners abandonment and securitization complete, pending recommended decision
TNMP second 2021 Transmission Cost of Service increase approved on Sept. 20, 2021 for recovery of transmission investments
TNMP settlement for recovery of distribution investments approved Sept. 23, 2021 (interim rates implemented Sept 1, 2021)
Note: EPS is presented on diluted basis. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing EPS, including a
5
description of adjustments, see earnings release issued October 28, 2021.
