Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PNM Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNM   US69349H1077

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/28 04:10:00 pm
50.04 USD   +0.52%
05:48pQ3 2021 Presentation and Appendix
PU
05:48pQ3 2021 Earnings Release and Reconciliations
PU
05:32pEarnings Flash (PNM) PNM RESOURCES Reports Q3 EPS $1.37, vs. Street Est of $1.22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 2021 Presentation and Appendix

10/28/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2021 Earnings Review

October 28, 2021

Contact Information and Safe Harbor Statement

Investor Relations Contact Information

Lisa Goodman

Director, Investor Relations and Shareholder Services

U.S. 1-505-241-2160

Lisa.Goodman@pnmresources.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this presentation for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by AVANGRID (the "Merger") which may adversely affect the Company's business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, (iv) risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed Merger, and (v) the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures that appear on certain slides in this presentation (ongoing earnings, ongoing earnings per diluted share and ongoing earnings guidance measures), as well as a reconciliation to GAAP measures, please refer to the Company's website at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance.

AVANGRID and PNM Resources Strategic Merger Update

Merger announced October 21, 2020, expected to close in Q4 2021

Approvals and expected timeframes:

Filing

Date Filed

Docket No.

Approvals/Clearances

Proxy filing / Shareholder approval

1/5/2021

N/A

Approved 2/12/2021

Department of Justice (Hart-Scott-

12/21/2020

20210767

Waiting period expired 1/20/2021

Rodino Clearance)

Committee on Foreign Investment

12/11/2020

20-191

Clearance received 2/01/2021

in the United States (CFIUS)

Federal Communications

Commission

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT)

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC)

1/25/2021

PNM: 0009366813

TNMP: 0009366682

11/23/2020 EC21-25-000

12/2/2020

STN 50-528,50-529

and 50-530

11/23/2020

51547

11/23/2020

20-00222-UT

Approved 3/11/2021

Approved 4/20/2021

Approved 5/25/2021

Approved 5/6/2021

Expected in Q4 2021; Hearings concluded in August

3

Overview and Highlights

Q3 2021 Financial Results and Company Updates

Q3 2021 results reflect

increased earnings offset by impact of additional shares

New Mexico PRC is last

remaining approval needed for PNM / AVANGRID merger

TNMP continued success in

recovery of critical

infrastructure investments

Financial Results

Q3 2021 Q3 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

GAAP EPSClean$Energy1.32

$1.52

$2.14

$2.05

Ongoing EPS

$1.37

$1.40

Strong Financial

$2.25

$2.13

Focus

Profile

2021 Ongoing EPS Guidance withdrawn, based on the completion of the third quarter and the continued expectation for pending merger to close in the fourth quarter

Company Updates

  • Regulatory Updates:
    • PNM hearings on merger complete, pending recommended decision
    • PNM hearings on Four Corners abandonment and securitization complete, pending recommended decision
    • TNMP second 2021 Transmission Cost of Service increase approved on Sept. 20, 2021 for recovery of transmission investments
    • TNMP settlement for recovery of distribution investments approved Sept. 23, 2021 (interim rates implemented Sept 1, 2021)

Note: EPS is presented on diluted basis. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing EPS, including a

5

description of adjustments, see earnings release issued October 28, 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 21:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PNM RESOURCES, INC.
05:48pQ3 2021 Presentation and Appendix
PU
05:48pQ3 2021 Earnings Release and Reconciliations
PU
05:32pEarnings Flash (PNM) PNM RESOURCES Reports Q3 EPS $1.37, vs. Street Est of $1.22
MT
05:32pEarnings Flash (PNM) PNM RESOURCES Reports Q3 Revenue $554.6M, vs. Street Est of $754.5..
MT
05:31pPNM Resources Reports Third Quarter Results
PR
10/06PNM RESOURCES : Q3 2021 Weather Data
PU
09/23PUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
09/23PNM RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
09/23PNM Resources, Inc. Announces Note Purchase Agreement Between Public Service Company of..
CI
09/21PNM RESOURCES : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.3275 a Share, Payable Nov. 12 to Shareh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PNM RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 616 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 4 273 M 4 273 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 708
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart PNM RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PNM Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNM RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 49,78 $
Average target price 50,20 $
Spread / Average Target 0,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph D. Tarry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mike Mertz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donald K. Schwanz Independent Director
Alan John Fohrer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNM RESOURCES, INC.2.58%4 273
NEXTERA ENERGY10.19%166 801
ENEL S.P.A.-12.81%84 978
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.81%79 057
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.10%71 922
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.01%66 325