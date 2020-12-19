Log in
PNM RESOURCES, INC.

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies -- EIGI, PNM, CEIX, IPHI, CBMG

12/19/2020 | 04:36pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share in cash. If you are an Endurance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. If you are a PNM shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with CONSOL Coal Resources LP. Under the merger agreement, CONSOL Energy will acquire outstanding CCR common units at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock for each publicly held CCR common unit. If you are a CONSOL Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the combined company for each Inphi share. If you are an Inphi shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. If you are a Cellular Biomedicine shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies----eigi-pnm-ceix-iphi-cbmg-301196373.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
