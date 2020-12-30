Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNM Resources, Inc.    PNM

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers - PNM, TNAV, SNSS, ZAGG, ELY

12/30/2020 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. If you are a PNM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to V99, Inc., a corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, for $4.80 per share. If you are a Telenav shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Sunesis stockholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Sunesis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, ZAGG shareholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash, and an additional contingent amount of up to $0.25 per share to be paid if ZAGG's Paycheck Protection Program Loan is forgiven and any audit related thereto is satisfactorily completed. If you are a ZAGG shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders. If you are a Callaway shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-mergers--pnm-tnav-snss-zagg-ely-301199360.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about PNM RESOURCES, INC.
11:56aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers ..
PR
12/23WEISSLAW LLP : Reminds STND, PNM, BMCH, and VSPR Shareholders About Its Ongoing ..
PR
12/22PUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Te..
AQ
12/22PNM RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a..
AQ
12/19SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companie..
PR
12/17PNM Resources Reaffirms FY20 EPS Guidance, Provides FY21 Estimate in Line Wit..
MT
12/17PNM RESOURCES : Announces 2021 Ongoing Earnings Guidance, Affirms 2020 Ongoing E..
PR
12/16PNM RESOURCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/09WEISSLAW LLP : Reminds UROV, NAV, PNM, and MVC Shareholders About Its Ongoing In..
PR
12/04PNM RESOURCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ