SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers - PNM, TNAV, SNSS, ZAGG, ELY

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. If you are a PNM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to V99, Inc., a corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, for $4.80 per share. If you are a Telenav shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Sunesis stockholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Sunesis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, ZAGG shareholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash, and an additional contingent amount of up to $0.25 per share to be paid if ZAGG's Paycheck Protection Program Loan is forgiven and any audit related thereto is satisfactorily completed. If you are a ZAGG shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders. If you are a Callaway shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

