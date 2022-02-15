PNX Metals : Application for quotation of securities - PNX
PNX METALS LIMITED
New announcement
Wednesday February 16, 2022
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
PNX
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
791,864,296
16/02/2022
PNX METALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
ABN
67127446271
PNX
16/2/2022
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
20-Jan-2022 09:18
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)
PNX
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Up to 121,184,082 shortfall shares under the non-renounceable rights issue that may be issued within 3 months of the of the rights issue closing date of 9 February 2022.
PNX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
16/2/2022
791,864,296
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
