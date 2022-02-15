Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 06:06:41 pm
0.006 AUD   --.--%
PNX METALS : Application for quotation of securities - PNX
PU
PNX METALS : Results of Non Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
PNX METALS : Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
PU
PNX Metals : Application for quotation of securities - PNX

02/15/2022 | 05:54pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PNX METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 16, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PNX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

791,864,296

16/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PNX METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

67127446271

1.3

ASX issuer code

PNX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

20-Jan-2022 09:18

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

PNX

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Up to 121,184,082 shortfall shares under the non-renounceable rights issue that may be issued within 3 months of the of the rights issue closing date of 9 February 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

PNX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

16/2/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

791,864,296

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
