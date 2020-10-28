Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  PNX Metals Limited    PNX   AU000000PNX6

PNX METALS LIMITED

(PNX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/27
0.011 AUD   0.00%
01:05aPNX METALS : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
12:55aPNX METALS : Managing Director's Presentation at Annual General Meeting
PU
12:55aPNX METALS : Chairman's Address at the Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNX Metals : Chairman's Address at the Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:55am EDT

ASX Announcement

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road

Rose Park, SA 5067

28 October 2020

Australia

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

This announcement has been authorised to

Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288

be lodged with the ASX by Graham Ascough,

info@pnxmetals.com.au

Chairman.

www.pnxmetals.com.au

Chairman's Address - 2020 Annual General Meeting

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for PNX Metals Limited ('PNX' or 'Company').

As I stated in my Letter to Shareholders that accompanied the Annual Report, 2020 has set the stage for a transformational year for PNX. As announced subsequent to the year-end, the Company has signed a non- binding term sheet for a proposed A$40 million financial commitment by private company Halifax Capital (HC) to fund gold carbon-in-leach processing infrastructure and related costs that would fast track the development of Fountain Head. The transaction includes a 50/50 production joint venture (JV) with HC's subsidiary Bridge Creek Mining Ltd.

Significantly, the proposed transaction provides the Company with a clear pathway for development of Fountain Head. The executive team is currently working to finalise the formal documentation for this transaction, and we look forward to updating shareholders and investors on the final details once the binding documentation is complete.

Fountain Head hosts a significant amount of gold and the updated Mineral Resource announced in June 2020 estimates 156,000oz of contained gold in the Indicated and Inferred categories at an average grade of 1.7g/t.

In addition to Fountain Head, the Company's 100% owned Mineral Leases also include the Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow polymetallic deposits ("Hayes Creek") which are estimated to contain 238,000oz of gold, 16.2Moz silver and 177,000t of zinc. Hayes Creek also presents a significant development opportunity and technical studies to support a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) have commenced on the Project. However, in order to accelerate activities at Fountain Head, funds were re-allocated from the Hayes Creek DFS and activities deferred until the completion of the Fountain Head studies. There is good rationale behind this decision as the early development of Fountain Head should enhance the economics at Hayes Creek and the mined-out Fountain Head pit would be available for use as tailings storage from subsequent processing of Hayes Creek ores.

The Company also holds a 90% interest in a large and very prospective land holding (in excess of 1,500km2) in the vicinity of Fountain Head and Hayes Creek. As recently announced, the Company has identified multiple high-priority regional gold targets within the Burnside portion of this regional landholding, reinforcing our belief that the Project has the potential to support a long-life gold mining operation starting at Fountain Head and then being supported by new regional discoveries in the longer term.

The Board and Management are confident that continued technical studies and exploration work will be successful in growing our resource base and that the completion of development studies at Fountain Head will provide a clear pathway for this exciting production opportunity, that has the potential to deliver strong returns for PNX stakeholders.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to my fellow directors, management and staff for their dedication and work during the past 12 months. We are committed to progressing the Company and growing our flagship Fountain Head and Hayes Creek projects towards development for the benefit of all stakeholders.

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

1

I also take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for your continued support of PNX and I look forward to providing further updates as our activities move forward in 2021.

Yours sincerely,

Graham Ascough

Chairman

PNX Metals Limited

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 04:54:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PNX METALS LIMITED
01:05aPNX METALS : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
12:55aPNX METALS : Managing Director's Presentation at Annual General Meeting
PU
12:55aPNX METALS : Chairman's Address at the Annual General Meeting
PU
10/08PNX METALS : New Gold Targets Prioritised for Immediate Follow-up
PU
09/24PNX METALS : Notice of annual general meeting/proxy form
PU
09/24PNX METALS : APPENDIX 4G and CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
PU
09/24PNX METALS : Annual report 2020
PU
09/17PNX METALS : Financial Report – 30 June 2020
PU
07/30PNX METALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report – 30 June 2020
PU
07/30PNX METALS : Quarterly Activities Report – 30 June 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -1,51 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net cash 2020 2,10 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,0 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 225x
EV / Sales 2020 333x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart PNX METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PNX Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Fox Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Angelo Gaudio Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul John Dowd Non-Executive Director
Peter James Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNX METALS LIMITED57.14%20
ANTOFAGASTA PLC11.47%13 115
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.7.67%7 518
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.31.67%6 456
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-14.83%6 304
VEDANTA LIMITED-32.76%5 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group