PNX Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
PNX METALS LIMITED
ABN
67 127 446 271
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Graham Leslie Ascough
Date of last notice
29 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Ascough has two indirect holdings:
a)
Registered holder: Mr Graham Leslie
Ascough + Mrs Patricia Lynn Ascough
. Mr Ascough is a
director and beneficiary of The Ascough
Superfund.
b)
Registered holder: Mr Graham Leslie
Ascough + Mrs Patricia Lynn Ascough
. Mr Ascough is
a Trustee of this account.
Date of change
16 February 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
1)
13,833,166 fully paid ordinary shares of
which 10,096,157 are held by the
Ascough Superfund and 3,737,009 are
held by the Ascough Family Trust.
2)
3,125,000 unquoted options held by the
Ascough Superfund, with an exercise
price of 1.5 cents each and an expiry date
of 30 September 2021.
Class
1)
Fully paid ordinary shares
2)
Unquoted options @ 1.5 cents each and
expiry date of 30 September 2021
Number acquired
1)
3,458,293 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
2)
Expiry on 30 September 2021 of
3,125,000 unquoted options @ 1.5 cents
held by the Ascough Superfund.
Value/Consideration
1)
$17,291.47
2)
Nil
No. of securities held after change
1)
17,291,459 fully paid ordinary shares of
which 12,620,197 are held by the
Ascough Superfund and 4,671,262 are
held by the Ascough Family Trust.
2)
Nil unquoted options held.
Nature of change
1)
Entitlement shares issued on 16 February
2022 under the non-renounceable rights
issue that was announced to the ASX on
20 January 2022.
2)
Expiry of unquoted options @ 1.5 cents
on 30 September 2021
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
N/A
traded during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
