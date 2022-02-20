Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PNX Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNX   AU000000PNX6

PNX METALS LIMITED

(PNX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/20 10:25:22 pm
0.0055 AUD   --.--%
02/20PNX METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/17PNX METALS : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/15PNX METALS : Application for quotation of securities – PNX
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNX Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

02/20/2022 | 11:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

PNX METALS LIMITED

ABN

67 127 446 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Graham Leslie Ascough

Date of last notice

29 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Ascough has two indirect holdings:

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

a)

Registered holder: Mr Graham Leslie

interest.

Ascough + Mrs Patricia Lynn Ascough

. Mr Ascough is a

director and beneficiary of The Ascough

Superfund.

b)

Registered holder: Mr Graham Leslie

Ascough + Mrs Patricia Lynn Ascough

. Mr Ascough is

a Trustee of this account.

Date of change

16 February 2022

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

1)

13,833,166 fully paid ordinary shares of

which 10,096,157 are held by the

Ascough Superfund and 3,737,009 are

held by the Ascough Family Trust.

2)

3,125,000 unquoted options held by the

Ascough Superfund, with an exercise

price of 1.5 cents each and an expiry date

of 30 September 2021.

Class

1)

Fully paid ordinary shares

2)

Unquoted options @ 1.5 cents each and

expiry date of 30 September 2021

Number acquired

1)

3,458,293 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

2)

Expiry on 30 September 2021 of

3,125,000 unquoted options @ 1.5 cents

held by the Ascough Superfund.

Value/Consideration

1)

$17,291.47

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

2)

Nil

No. of securities held after change

1)

17,291,459 fully paid ordinary shares of

which 12,620,197 are held by the

Ascough Superfund and 4,671,262 are

held by the Ascough Family Trust.

2)

Nil unquoted options held.

Nature of change

1)

Entitlement shares issued on 16 February

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

2022 under the non-renounceable rights

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

issue that was announced to the ASX on

back

20 January 2022.

2)

Expiry of unquoted options @ 1.5 cents

on 30 September 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PNX METALS LIMITED
02/20PNX METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/17PNX METALS : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/15PNX METALS : Application for quotation of securities – PNX
PU
02/15PNX METALS : Application for quotation of securities - PNX
PU
02/13PNX METALS : Results of Non Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
01/30PNX METALS : Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
PU
01/30PNX METALS : Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documents
PU
01/24PNX METALS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.005 AUD for 4 existing shares
FA
01/19PNX METALS : Cleansing Notice Under Section 708AA(2)(f)
PU
01/19PNX METALS : Rights Issue to raise up to $4.6M
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net income 2021 -1,26 M -0,90 M -0,90 M
Net cash 2021 3,81 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 333x
EV / Sales 2021 225x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart PNX METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PNX Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Fox Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Angelo Gaudio Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Hans-Jörg Schmidt Non-Executive Director
Hansjörg Plaggemars Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNX METALS LIMITED-18.72%18
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.57%174 227
RIO TINTO PLC15.64%127 698
GLENCORE PLC12.55%75 060
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.91%58 149
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.26%37 753