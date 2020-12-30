PNX Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Ascough

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity
PNX METALS LIMITED
ABN
67 127 446 271
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Graham Leslie Ascough
Date of last notice
22 May 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Ascough has two indirect holdings:
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
a)
Registered holder: Mr Graham Leslie
interest.
Ascough + Mrs Patricia Lynn Ascough
. Mr Ascough is a
director and beneficiary of The Ascough
Superfund.
b)
Registered holder: Mr Graham Leslie
Ascough + Mrs Patricia Lynn Ascough
. Mr Ascough is
a Trustee of this account.
Date of change
24 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
1) 11,066,532 fully paid ordinary shares of
which 8,076,925 are held by the Ascough
Superfund and 2,989,607 are held by the
Ascough Family Trust.
2)
3,125,000 unquoted options held by the
Ascough Superfund, with an exercise
price of 1.5 cents each and an expiry date
of 30 September 2021.
Class
1) Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
1) 2,766,634 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$16,599.82
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
1) 13,833,166 fully paid ordinary shares of
which 10,096,157 are held by the
Ascough Superfund and 3,737,009 are
held by the Ascough Family Trust.
2)
3,125,000 unquoted options held by the
Ascough Superfund, with an exercise
price of 1.5 cents each and an expiry date
of 30 September 2021.
Nature of change
Shares issued under non-renounceable rights
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
issue that was announced to the ASX on 30
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
November 2020.
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts N/A
detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?
