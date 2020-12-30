PNX Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Dowd

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
PNX METALS LIMITED
ABN
67 127 446 271
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul John Dowd
Date of last notice
22 May 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
The registered holder is PJ & BA Dowd
Investments Pty Ltd
A/C>. Paul John Dowd is a director of PJ &
interest.
BA Dowd Investments Pty Ltd and
beneficiary of The Dowd Super Fund.
Date of change
24 December 2020.
No. of securities held prior to change
1) 21,854,638 fully paid ordinary shares, of
which 500,000 are held directly
2) 6,250,000 unquoted options held by PJ &
BA Dowd Investments Pty Ltd <>
|
|
|
Class
1) Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
1) 5,338,660 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$32,031.96
valuation
No. of securities held after change
1) 27,193,298 fully paid ordinary shares, of
which 500,000 are held directly
2) 6,250,000 unquoted options held by PJ &
BA Dowd Investments Pty Ltd <>
Dowd Super Fund A/C>, with an exercise
price of 1.5 cents each and an expiry date
of 30 September 2021.
Nature of change
Shares issued under non-renounceable rights
issue that was announced to the ASX on 30
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
November 2020.
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/ConsiderationN/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts N/A
detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?
-
