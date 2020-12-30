PNX Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Dowd

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity PNX METALS LIMITED ABN 67 127 446 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul John Dowd Date of last notice 22 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest The registered holder is PJ & BA Dowd (including registered holder) Investments Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant A/C>. Paul John Dowd is a director of PJ & interest. BA Dowd Investments Pty Ltd and beneficiary of The Dowd Super Fund. Date of change 24 December 2020. No. of securities held prior to change 1) 21,854,638 fully paid ordinary shares, of which 500,000 are held directly 2) 6,250,000 unquoted options held by PJ & BA Dowd Investments Pty Ltd <> Dowd Super Fund A/C>, with an exercise price of 1.5 cents each and an expiry date of 30 September 2021. Class 1) Fully paid ordinary shares