PNX Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Watson

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity PNX METALS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Peter James Watson
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
22 May 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct & Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
The registered holder is Mr Peter James
|
(including registered holder)
|
Watson & Ms Judith Watson
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
A/C>
|
interest.
|
|
|
Date of change
|
24 December 2020
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
16,313,285 fully paid ordinary shares, of
|
|
which 2,827,571 are held directly by Mr Peter
|
|
James Watson and 13,485,714 are held
|
|
indirectly by Mr Peter James Watson & Ms
|
|
Judith Watson .
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
|
Class
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
4,078,322 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
$24,469.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
20,391,607 fully paid ordinary shares, of
|
|
|
which 3,534,464 are held directly by Mr Peter
|
|
|
James Watson and 16,857,143 are held
|
|
|
indirectly by Mr Peter James Watson & Ms
|
|
|
Judith Watson .
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Shares issued under non-renounceable rights
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
issue that was announced to the ASX on 30
|
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
November 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
N/A
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
|
N/A
|
this provided?
|
|
|
