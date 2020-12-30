PNX Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Watson

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity PNX METALS LIMITED

ABN 67 127 446 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Peter James Watson Date of last notice 22 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest The registered holder is Mr Peter James (including registered holder) Watson & Ms Judith Watson Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant A/C> interest. Date of change 24 December 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 16,313,285 fully paid ordinary shares, of which 2,827,571 are held directly by Mr Peter James Watson and 13,485,714 are held indirectly by Mr Peter James Watson & Ms Judith Watson .

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.