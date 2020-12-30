Log in
PNX METALS LIMITED

(PNX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/30
0.007 AUD   0.00%
05:55pPNX METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Watson
PU
05:46pPNX METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Dowd
PU
05:46pPNX METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Ascough
PU
PNX Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Watson

12/30/2020
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity PNX METALS LIMITED

ABN

67 127 446 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter James Watson

Date of last notice

22 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

The registered holder is Mr Peter James

(including registered holder)

Watson & Ms Judith Watson

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

A/C>

interest.

Date of change

24 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

16,313,285 fully paid ordinary shares, of

which 2,827,571 are held directly by Mr Peter

James Watson and 13,485,714 are held

indirectly by Mr Peter James Watson & Ms

Judith Watson .

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

4,078,322 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$24,469.94

No. of securities held after change

20,391,607 fully paid ordinary shares, of

which 3,534,464 are held directly by Mr Peter

James Watson and 16,857,143 are held

indirectly by Mr Peter James Watson & Ms

Judith Watson .

Nature of change

Shares issued under non-renounceable rights

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

issue that was announced to the ASX on 30

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

November 2020.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:54:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
