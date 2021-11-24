PNX Metals : Drilling extends near-surface gold zones at Glencoe

|
Drilling extends near-surface gold zones Glencoe
-
Drilling at Glencoe 'Eastern Extensional Zone' continues to intersect near-surface gold mineralisation beyond the existing Mineral Resource Estimate, including:
-
-
5m at 1.51 g/t Au from 53 metres in GLRC033 o 6m at 1.65 g/t Au from 13 metres in GLRC034 o 12m at 1.39 g/t Au from 45 metres, and
-
-
3 m at 2.20 g/t Au from 69 metres in GLRC035 o 5m at 2.15 g/t Au from 68 metres in GLRC040
o 2m at 6.77 g/t Au from 28 metres in GLRC041
-
Continuity confirmed approximately 450 metres east of Glencoe North-Central historic pit with multiple gold mineralised zones that remain open
-
RC drilling ongoing to test further extensions and increase confidence in the MRE
PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce further positive drill results from its latest 14 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at the Glencoe gold deposit ("Glencoe"), which continues to build as the Company makes significant progress towards the near-term sequential development of its 100% owned Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek gold-silver-zinc Projects.
In a highly successful first drill program at Glencoe (refer ASX 14 September 2021), immediate extensions to near-surface gold mineralisation were delineated, extending the strike by more than 200 metres to the southeast of the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). High-grade, near surface gold in rock-chips of up to 6.02g/t Au in TGU5467 were also previously reported in this area (refer ASX 28 October 2021 and Figures 1 and 2).
Results from follow-up RC drilling reported in this release have extended the strike a further 80 metres to the east of the September drilling, and in-fill drill holes have demonstrated excellent continuity along strike for at least 450 metres from the historic North-Central pit. Importantly, several thicker near-surface zones of gold mineralisation were intersected, in particular in holes GLRC033, 34, and 35 (Figures 1-3).
Multiple gold-rich zones can be traced within and between drill sections (refer sections A and B in Figures 2 and
-
which are located 130 metres apart. Four main zones, as numbered in the figures, have been identified. In the Mid-Central Zone, the extension of a narrow zone of high-grade gold was confirmed by hole GLRC041, which intersected 2m at 6.77g/t Au from 28 metres situated 20 metres from previous drilling.
Managing Director Comment
PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "We are pleased to see further high-grade,near-surface intercepts returned and to extend the strike of the Glencoe gold deposit to over 200 metres beyond the current Mineral Resource. We continue to increase the scale of the deposit and now have an entirely new host rock to explore. Further drilling will be conducted at Glencoe during November and December as we look to extend the gold
footprint and upgrade the confidence level for portions of the current deposit to the Indicated category. Glencoe forms an important part of our development plans for the Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek gold-silver zinc projects."
The latest drilling has also confirmed that a dolerite/gabbro to the northeast of Glencoe hosts gold-bearing quartz veins with GLRC028 returning 1 metre at 1.04 g/t Au from 75 metres. Further follow-up in this area is planned.
This new information greatly increases the prospective footprint at Glencoe where all previous exploration has focussed on gold hosted in metasedimentary rock units. RC drilling restarts this week with an additional 1,000 metres to be completed before moving to three diamond drill holes in early 2022.
Figure 1: Glencoe Mineral Resource outline (yellow), gold target areas (orange) defined by surface soils, RAB and mapping, PNX (red) and historic (white) drill traces. Refer ASX release 28 October 2021 for further information on surface gold.
Glencoe is located on a granted Mineral Lease approximately 170 km south of Darwin and 3 km north of PNX's Fountain Head Gold Project in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory, and represents a 'bolt-on' asset that has significantly expanded the proposed Fountain Head development.
Glencoe Geology
Gold mineralisation at Glencoe is hosted within and adjacent to a complex network of interconnected sub-vertical quartz veins associated with shearing and folding of weakly metamorphosed interbedded sandstone, siltstone and mudstone of the Palaeoproterozoic Mount Bonnie Formation.
The dominant trend of the quartz vein zones is sub-parallel to the axial plane, though gold-bearing veins with different geometries have been identified. Many of the gold-bearing veins contain pyrite, arsenopyrite, chlorite and tourmaline. Gold is also associated with specific units within the stratigraphic succession, where there are sparse quartz veins but intense sericite-chlorite-pyrite-arsenopyrite alteration. There is evidence of modest gold redistribution in the in-situ regolith consistent with supergene processes.
Figure 2: Glencoe X-section A showing exploration holes GLRC031, -032 and -033, location of sample TGU5467, and interpreted mineralised zones. (GCRC037 and -038 are historic data; see Milligan IM (1990) 'Glencoe Prospect Report on exploration for the year to 19 November 1989'. Report for Magnum Gold N.L.)
Additional Work at Glencoe and Fountain Head
Geological mapping and sampling have continued at both Glencoe and Fountain Head with the latest work focused on geological structures and alteration related to the gold mineralisation. Detailed observations are adding valuable information to the geological models at both gold deposits and will contribute to improved confidence of geological models used for Mineral Resource Estimates and near-mine exploration. Forty-nine (49) surface samples have been submitted for assay (results due early December 2021).
Environmental studies, including as flora and fauna surveys and water sampling are also ongoing in parallel to the current exploration.
Three diamond drill holes for approximately 360 metres are also planned as part of the current drilling program and due to commence in December 2021 subject to weather conditions and NT Wet Season access. These drill holes will focus on the Oxide and Transitional zones of the deposit and will be used to provide further rock density data and structural information, and material for confirmatory geotechnical and metallurgical test work.
Figure 3: Glencoe X-section B showing exploration holes GLRC034, -035 and -036 and interpreted mineralised zones.
About the Glencoe Development Opportunity
Under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) (executed 27 April 2021) with private company, Ausgold Trading Pty Ltd, PNX has acquired Glencoe for a total consideration of $1.875 million; of which $1.175 million has been paid to date with the balance due by 31 December 2021 (refer to Key Terms in PNX ASX announcement 10 December 2020 for further information). The Company has received unconditional approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board for the acquisition.
The Company announced a Mineral Resource Estimate1 for Glencoe in April 2021 of 2.1Mt @ 1.2g/t Au for 79,000oz Au (Inferred category) reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012 (refer ASX 28 April 2021). The Glencoe MRE extends from surface to 120 metres vertical depth, comprises a number of discrete lodes over a strike length of greater than 1.5 km, and remains open in all directions.
Positive PFS Supports Long-Term gold, silver zinc Project Development
The Company recently finalised an assessment of the technical and economic parameters to sequentially develop the Fountain Head gold Project (which includes Glencoe) and Hayes Creek gold-silver-zinc Project. The PFS highlights a robust, multi-commodity development with a forecast unleveraged Pre-tax NPV8% of A$171 million and a mine life of 10 years with undiscounted revenues of A$972 million over the mine life (net of treatment, refining and transport charges; refer ASX 17 June 2021).
1 Refer PNX ASX release 28 April 2021 'New Glencoe Mineral Resource expands Fountain Head Development' including a summary report prepared by H&S Consultants Pty Ltd and JORC Table 1
Glencoe Mineral Resource
Independent mining consultants H&S Consultants Pty Ltd estimated the Mineral Resource, summarised in Table 1, in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code.
Table 1: Glencoe Mineral Resources by oxidation zone and JORC Classification as at 26 April 2021 estimated using a cutoff grade of 0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open-cut mining method.
|
|
JORC Classification
|
|
|
Oxidation
|
|
|
Tonnage (Mt)
|
|
|
Au (g/t)
|
|
|
Ounces (Koz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oxide
|
0.5
|
|
1.3
|
|
20
|
|
|
Inferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transitional
|
0.3
|
|
1.2
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh
|
1.3
|
|
1.1
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Due to the effects of rounding the totals may not represent the sum of all components
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements referenced in this release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Marco Scardigno, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Scardigno has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Scardigno is a full-time employee and Resource Geologist with PNX Metals Ltd and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears
For further information please visit the Company's website www.pnxmetals.com.au,or contact us directly:
James Fox
Managing Director & CEO
Telephone: +61 (0) 8 8364 3188
