PNX Metals : Drilling extends near-surface gold zones at Glencoe

Drilling extends near-surface gold zones Glencoe

Drilling at Glencoe 'Eastern Extensional Zone' continues to intersect near-surface gold mineralisation beyond the existing Mineral Resource Estimate, including:

5m at 1.51 g/t Au from 53 metres in GLRC033 o 6m at 1.65 g/t Au from 13 metres in GLRC034 o 12m at 1.39 g/t Au from 45 metres, and 3 m at 2.20 g/t Au from 69 metres in GLRC035 o 5m at 2.15 g/t Au from 68 metres in GLRC040

o 2m at 6.77 g/t Au from 28 metres in GLRC041

Continuity confirmed approximately 450 metres east of Glencoe North-Central historic pit with multiple gold mineralised zones that remain open

North-Central historic pit with multiple gold mineralised zones that remain open RC drilling ongoing to test further extensions and increase confidence in the MRE

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce further positive drill results from its latest 14 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at the Glencoe gold deposit ("Glencoe"), which continues to build as the Company makes significant progress towards the near-term sequential development of its 100% owned Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek gold-silver-zinc Projects.

In a highly successful first drill program at Glencoe (refer ASX 14 September 2021), immediate extensions to near-surface gold mineralisation were delineated, extending the strike by more than 200 metres to the southeast of the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). High-grade, near surface gold in rock-chips of up to 6.02g/t Au in TGU5467 were also previously reported in this area (refer ASX 28 October 2021 and Figures 1 and 2).

Results from follow-up RC drilling reported in this release have extended the strike a further 80 metres to the east of the September drilling, and in-fill drill holes have demonstrated excellent continuity along strike for at least 450 metres from the historic North-Central pit. Importantly, several thicker near-surface zones of gold mineralisation were intersected, in particular in holes GLRC033, 34, and 35 (Figures 1-3).

Multiple gold-rich zones can be traced within and between drill sections (refer sections A and B in Figures 2 and

which are located 130 metres apart. Four main zones, as numbered in the figures, have been identified. In the Mid-Central Zone, the extension of a narrow zone of high-grade gold was confirmed by hole GLRC041, which intersected 2m at 6.77g/t Au from 28 metres situated 20 metres from previous drilling.

Managing Director Comment

PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "We are pleased to see further high-grade,near-surface intercepts returned and to extend the strike of the Glencoe gold deposit to over 200 metres beyond the current Mineral Resource. We continue to increase the scale of the deposit and now have an entirely new host rock to explore. Further drilling will be conducted at Glencoe during November and December as we look to extend the gold