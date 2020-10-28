PNX Metals : Managing Director's Presentation at Annual General Meeting
0
10/28/2020 | 12:55am EDT
AGM Presentation
Near-term Gold Production
Northern Territory
October 2020
Exploration Upside
This announcement has been authorised to be lodged with the ASX by James Fox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Competent Person's Statement
The results reported herein, insofar as they relate to exploration activities and exploration results, are based on information provided to and reviewed by Mr. Charles Nesbitt who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Nesbitt has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits being considered to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (the JORC Code). Mr Nesbitt is a full-time contract Exploration Manager with PNX Metals Ltd and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the reviewed information in the form and context in which it appears.
Bibliography
PNX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements noted below and referenced in this presentation and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. PNX confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement (see Appendix at slide 27 for further referenced information).
2
Undervalued Assets With Long-term Scalable Production
Stage 1 - Near-term Gold Production
Fountain Head Gold Project (FH) heading towards development
Infrastructure JV term sheet signed - formal binding documentation mid-Nov'20*
Q1 2022 JV FH gold production target
Stage 2 - High grade Zinc-gold-silver sulphides
PFS completed 2017*
Robust economics enhanced by 2020 gold + silver price increases
Regional Exploration Focus
Large 1,500km2 gold-focused portfolio
Priority targets with 'significant gold potential' identified
Advanced Funding Negotiations
Non-bindingterm sheet secured for A$40m to jointly develop Fountain Head with private co. BCM Mining
Supportive European cornerstone investors
Undervalued Investment Opportunity
Market Cap only A$28m
*See Appendix for further details
3
PNX Metals Overview
