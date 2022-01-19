Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PNX Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNX   AU000000PNX6

PNX METALS LIMITED

(PNX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/16 11:28:37 pm
0.0065 AUD   --.--%
05:36pPNX METALS : Proposed issue of securities - PNX
PU
01/13PNX Metals Extends Gold Zones at Glencoe Deposit in Northern Territory
MT
01/13PNX METALS : Near-surface high-grade gold drill results at Glencoe
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNX Metals : Proposed issue of securities - PNX

01/19/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PNX METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

20/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

PNX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

913,048,378

Ex date

24/1/2022

+Record date

25/1/2022

Offer closing date

9/2/2022

Issue date

16/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

PNX METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

67127446271

1.3

ASX issuer code

PNX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

PNX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

PNX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

4

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

only

Fractions rounded up to the next

913,048,378

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500

use

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

The Company reserves the right to reject or scale back any application for Shortfall Shares which it considers may result

in breach of section 606of the Corporations Act (that is, the 20% voting power threshold), when applying for additional

Shares.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

If PNX receives applications for Shortfall Shares that would result in the Offer being over-subscribed, then the Company

will not accept such over-subscriptions and will reject or scale back applications at its absolute discretion.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date 25/1/2022

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

3C.2 Ex date 24/1/2022

3C.4 Record date 25/1/2022

only

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders

entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

31/1/2022

3C.6 Offer closing date

9/2/2022

use

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

4/2/2022

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

10/2/2022

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata

issue

personal

16/2/2022

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

17/2/2022

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement

basis and on a normal T+2 basis

21/2/2022

Pa t 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

No

For

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a

handling fee or commission? No

3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 22:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PNX METALS LIMITED
05:36pPNX METALS : Proposed issue of securities - PNX
PU
01/13PNX Metals Extends Gold Zones at Glencoe Deposit in Northern Territory
MT
01/13PNX METALS : Near-surface high-grade gold drill results at Glencoe
PU
01/13PNX Metals Limited Announces Further Positive Gold Assay Results from 2021 Reverse Circ..
CI
01/12PNX Metals Limited Report Confirms Significant Potential At the Red Star Silver Discove..
CI
2021PNX METALS : Fountain Head Gold Project Development Update
PU
2021PNX Metals Limited Provides Fountain Head Gold Project Development Update
CI
2021PNX Metals Extends Near-Surface Gold Zones at Northern Territory Deposit
MT
2021PNX METALS : Drilling extends near-surface gold zones at Glencoe
PU
2021PNX Metals Limited Drilling Extends Near-Surface Gold Zones Glencoe
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net income 2021 -1,26 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2021 3,81 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,7 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 333x
EV / Sales 2021 225x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart PNX METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PNX Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Fox Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Angelo Gaudio Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Hans-Jörg Schmidt Non-Executive Director
Hansjörg Plaggemars Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNX METALS LIMITED-7.14%17
BHP GROUP12.53%168 194
RIO TINTO PLC11.26%121 411
GLENCORE PLC10.36%73 562
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.94%55 777
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.74%35 716