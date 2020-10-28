PNX Metals : Results of Annual General Meeting

ASX Announcement Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road 28 October 2020 Rose Park, SA 5067 Australia This announcement has been authorised to Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288 be lodged with the ASX by Angelo Gaudio, Company Secretary info@pnxmetals.com.au www.pnxmetals.com.au

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) (PNX or the Company) advises the outcome of the resolutions considered by Shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

All resolutions were decided by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 5 were carried and Resolution 6 was not carried.

Resolutions considered by shareholders are listed below:

Resolution 1: Adoption of Remuneration Report

Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr Paul Dowd as a Director

Resolution 3: Re-election of Mr Hans-Jörg Schmidt as a Director

Resolution 4: Subsequent approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.4 of securities issued under ASX Listing Rules 7.1

Resolution 5: Issue of Performance Rights to Mr James Fox

Resolution 6 (required 75% of votes to be carried): Approval of 10% Placement Facility.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions put to the members of the Company at the Annual General meeting.

