PNX Metals : Trading Halt

26 November 2020
PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of PNX Metals Limited ('PNX') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PNX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 30 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
26 November 2020
Dear Alex,
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) hereby requests a trading halt be placed on its quoted fully paid ordinary shares immediately on Thursday, 26th November 2020, pending an announcement by the Company regarding a capital raising.
PNX requests a trading halt until this announcement is released, or the commencement of trading on Monday, 30th November 2020.
PNX Metals Limited is not aware of any reasons why the trading halt should not be granted.
Yours sincerely,
Angelo Gaudio
Company Secretary
