PNX Metals : Trading Halt

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road Rose Park, SA 5067 26 November 2020 Australia Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288 info@pnxmetals.com.au www.pnxmetals.com.au

Mr Alex Sutton

Advisor, Listings Compliance

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By email: alex.sutton@asx.com.au companies_sydney@asx.com.au

26 November 2020

Dear Alex,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) hereby requests a trading halt be placed on its quoted fully paid ordinary shares immediately on Thursday, 26th November 2020, pending an announcement by the Company regarding a capital raising.

PNX requests a trading halt until this announcement is released, or the commencement of trading on Monday, 30th November 2020.

PNX Metals Limited is not aware of any reasons why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely,

Angelo Gaudio

Company Secretary