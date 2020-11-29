Log in
PNX METALS LIMITED

(PNX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.008 AUD   -11.11%
0.008 AUD   -11.11%
10:33aPNX METALS : Trading Halt
PU
11/23PNX METALS LIMITED : - New untested gold lode position adjacent to the Fountain Head Project
AQ
11/22PNX METALS : New Untested Gold Lode Position Adjacent to Fountain Head
PU
PNX Metals : Trading Halt

11/29/2020 | 10:33am EST
Market Announcement

26 November 2020

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of PNX Metals Limited ('PNX') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PNX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 30 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Alex Sutton

Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

26 November 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road

Rose Park, SA 5067

26 November 2020

Australia

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288

info@pnxmetals.com.au

www.pnxmetals.com.au

Mr Alex Sutton

Advisor, Listings Compliance

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By email: alex.sutton@asx.com.au companies_sydney@asx.com.au

26 November 2020

Dear Alex,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) hereby requests a trading halt be placed on its quoted fully paid ordinary shares immediately on Thursday, 26th November 2020, pending an announcement by the Company regarding a capital raising.

PNX requests a trading halt until this announcement is released, or the commencement of trading on Monday, 30th November 2020.

PNX Metals Limited is not aware of any reasons why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely,

Angelo Gaudio

Company Secretary

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

1

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 15:32:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
