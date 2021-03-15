PNX Metals : Key Development Appointment

ASX Announcement 16 March 2021 Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road Rose Park, SA 5067 Australia This announcement has been authorised to be lodged with the ASX by the Board of Directors of PNX Metals Limited. Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288info@pnxmetals.com.auwww.pnxmetals.com.au

Key appointment made for development of Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Projects, NT

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Mr Craig Wilson as the Company's Mining, Infrastructure and Studies Manager who will take a leading role in transitioning the Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Projects into production.

Craig brings a wealth of operational, mine planning and management experience to PNX which will be invaluable as the Company continues to develop exploration areas into operational mines. He is a Mining Engineer (B.Eng. Mining) with over 30 years of industry experience and has been engaged by the Company for the past two years as a consultant.

Prior to joining PNX, Mr Wilson was the Mining Manager for SIMEC (previously Arrium & OneSteel) in Whyalla, and had overall management responsibility for their Magnetite and Hematite mining operations. He has worked in Africa, Western and Central Australia in copper, uranium, coal, iron ore and numerous open-cut and underground gold mines, including at the Cosmo Gold mine near to PNX's Fountain Head and Hayes Creek Projects.

Mr Wilson has project managed mine site developments from the pre-feasibility stage, through to approvals and construction, and then into production.

Managing Director's Comments

PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "We are very happy to have Craig join the team on a permanent basis as he has a very sound understanding of the Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Projects, and the right experience and drive to guide the development of both Projects into production."

