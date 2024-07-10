Pod Point Group Holdings PLC - London-based electric vehicle charging solution provider - Says company is well positioned to capture value unlocked by Energy Flex. Has plans to enter into other Energy Flex sectors as it only operates within the Distribution System Operator market. Notes potential Flex value per household per annum of about GBP250 across Flex markets. The group believes each chargepoint participating in its Powering Up strategy will be worth GBP40 to GBP50 per annum. Notes long-term potential assuming GBP100 to GBP125 in costumer acquisition costs and an improved contribution margin from chargepoint sales. Company remains on track toward GBP300,000 in revenue this year. It 2025 it plans to enter the capacity market, three times larger than DSO as well as access wholesale energy markets by way of regulatory tailwind from P415.

Current share price: 21.65 pence

12-month change: down 62%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

