Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pod Point Group Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PODP   GB00BNDRD100

POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PODP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:20:04 2023-02-06 am EST
63.19 GBX   -1.89%
05:22aNeed for electric chargers lifts Pod Point
AN
01/11Pod Point Group Holdings PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022FTSE 100 Closes Up Slightly Amid Muted Reaction to China, US News
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Need for electric chargers lifts Pod Point

02/06/2023 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC, up 2.3% at 107.8 pence, 12-month range 90.76p-128.2p. The healthcare-focused property investor edges up as its ex-dividend payment date approaches on Thursday. Last Tuesday, the firm declared a fourth interim dividend of 1.635p per share, up from 1.6025p in 2021.

----------

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC, up 1.9% at 65.62p, 12-month range 46p-237.81p. The manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions rises as new data shows electrified vehicles are leading the increase in the UK's new car registrations. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders, registrations of hybrid electric vehicles were 41% higher in January than during the same month in 2022. The industry body also warns that the rollout of new electric vehicle charge points is failing to keep pace with demand.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Nanoco Group PLC, down 1.9% at 26.48p, 12-month range 16.05p-72.6p. The stock extends Friday's losses, when it plunged 26%. This follows the conclusion of its legal battles with Samsung Electronics Co. Nanoco will receive USD150 million cash to paid in two equal tranches, and it will retain over USD90 million net proceeds after litigation costs. Nanoco, a quantum dots manufacturer, initially launched a US patent infringement lawsuit against the South Korean electronics company in December, alongside lawsuits in Germany and China. Nanoco claimed Samsung infringed on its unique synthesis and resin capabilities for quantum dots. Quantum dot technology is used on Samsung quantum light-emitting diode televisions.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC -0.14% 105.2521 Delayed Quote.0.38%
NANOCO GROUP PLC -2.96% 26.2002 Delayed Quote.-37.79%
POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.89% 63.185 Delayed Quote.5.57%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.31% 61800 End-of-day quote.11.75%
All news about POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
05:22aNeed for electric chargers lifts Pod Point
AN
01/11Pod Point Group Holdings PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022FTSE 100 Closes Up Slightly Amid Muted Reaction to China, US News
DJ
2022IN BRIEF: Pod Point appoints David Wolffe as CFO
AN
2022Vodafone's Dividend in Crosshairs Following CEO Departure
DJ
2022Sterling Helped by Weak Dollar But Unlikely to Rise Above $1.25
DJ
2022FTSE 100 Edges Up as Vodafone Gains; Economic Worries Sour Mood
DJ
2022UK Recession Expected to Be Deeper Than in Most Advanced Economies
DJ
2022Pod Point CFO Designate To Take Office In January 2023
MT
2022Pod Point Group Holdings plc Appoints David Wolffe to the Board, Effective from 3 Janua..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70,3 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
Net income 2022 -19,6 M -23,7 M -23,7 M
Net cash 2022 61,4 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99,2 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 531
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Pod Point Group Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 64,40 GBX
Average target price 119,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 84,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Erik Fairbairn Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Wolffe Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gareth Davis Chairman
Ken McAlpine Chief Technology Officer
Graham Evans Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC5.57%120
KEYENCE CORPORATION19.37%113 701
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.45%93 277
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.01%64 921
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.86%54 048
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)14.46%35 491