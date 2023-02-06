Need for electric chargers lifts Pod Point

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC, up 2.3% at 107.8 pence, 12-month range 90.76p-128.2p. The healthcare-focused property investor edges up as its ex-dividend payment date approaches on Thursday. Last Tuesday, the firm declared a fourth interim dividend of 1.635p per share, up from 1.6025p in 2021.

----------

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC, up 1.9% at 65.62p, 12-month range 46p-237.81p. The manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions rises as new data shows electrified vehicles are leading the increase in the UK's new car registrations. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders, registrations of hybrid electric vehicles were 41% higher in January than during the same month in 2022. The industry body also warns that the rollout of new electric vehicle charge points is failing to keep pace with demand.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Nanoco Group PLC, down 1.9% at 26.48p, 12-month range 16.05p-72.6p. The stock extends Friday's losses, when it plunged 26%. This follows the conclusion of its legal battles with Samsung Electronics Co. Nanoco will receive USD150 million cash to paid in two equal tranches, and it will retain over USD90 million net proceeds after litigation costs. Nanoco, a quantum dots manufacturer, initially launched a US patent infringement lawsuit against the South Korean electronics company in December, alongside lawsuits in Germany and China. Nanoco claimed Samsung infringed on its unique synthesis and resin capabilities for quantum dots. Quantum dot technology is used on Samsung quantum light-emitting diode televisions.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

