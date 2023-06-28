Pod Point Group Holdings PLC - Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider - Enters partnership agreement with Barratt Developments PLC, a housebuilder operating across England, Wales and Scotland.

According to the two-year agreement, Pod Point will become a supplier for Barratt, ensuring its new homes have charge points across its consumer brand portfolio. The deal covers 19 of Barratt Developments' 29 operating divisions.

Pod Point adds that the partnership follows legislation from the UK government, which mandates that all new residential developments in England must have one seven kilowatt charge point for every residence with a parking space.

