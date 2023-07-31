(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd, up 6.7% at 198.00 pence, 12-month range 176.50p-345.00p. The Berlin, Germany-based residential real estate investor rises, after a slow start to 2023. In the year-to-date the stock is down 20% and in the last 12 months, it has shed 42%.

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC, up 2.6% at 30.68 pence, 12-month range 29.05p-118.60p. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider reports that revenue in the six months ended June 30 fell by 26% to GBP30.6 million from GBP41.6 million a year earlier. Pretax loss widens to GBP32.8 million from GBP7.5 million. "The first half of 2023 has been complex, and we have faced numerous challenges, both internally and externally, including the well documented inflationary pressures and cost of living crisis," says Interim Chief Executive Officer Andy Palmer. "Pod Point has lots of reasons to be pleased with progress made during the period, including several high-profile contract wins with large UK housebuilders and our first grid load management contract, significant improvements in our supply chain and a big step-up in our recurring revenues."

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Superdry PLC, down 5.6% at 74.58p, 12-month range 70.10p-168.00p. The retailer continues to make losses after a difficult start to 2023. In the year-to-date, the stock is down 45% and in the last 12 months, it is down 46%.

