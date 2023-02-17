Advanced search
    PODP   GB00BNDRD100

POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PODP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:10:00 2023-02-17 am EST
60.35 GBX   -0.77%
07:00aPod Point sees yearly loss widen despite revenue increase
AN
06:39aSterling Could Extend Losses if UK Inflation Eases Further
DJ
05:14aNatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given Wider Scrutiny on Profits
DJ
Pod Point sees yearly loss widen despite revenue increase

02/17/2023 | 07:00am EST
(Alliance News) - Pod Point Group Holdings PLC on Friday reported a double-digit rise in interim revenue but suffered a widened loss as expenses jumped.

Pod Point is a London-based manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions.

For 2022, the company reported a 16% rise in revenue to GBP71.4 million from GBP61.4 million a year earlier. In its Home segment, revenue was up 3% while revenue in the Commerical unit was up by 31%.

Pretax loss, however, widened to GBP19.9 million from GBP14.3 million, as adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation widened to GBP12.3 million from GBP8.1 million a year earlier. The company said the loss was anticipated due to its continued investment in growth.

Administrative expenses jumped to GBP38.1 million from GBP29.4 million.

Chief Executive Officer Erik Fairbairn said: "This was an exciting year for Pod Point, as we completed our first full year as a listed company. We made excellent progress towards our goal of travel that doesn't damage the earth and continued to invest in scaling the business in preparation for the UK ban of internal combustion engines in 2030."

Looking ahead, Pod Point said 2023 has started broadly in line with expectations, adding that the market for new plug-in vehicles is showing growth but at lower levels than the average for the second half of 2022.

Pod Point shares were up 1.9% at 61.95 pence each at midday on Friday in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 71,0 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
Net income 2022 -18,8 M -22,6 M -22,6 M
Net cash 2022 63,7 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,7 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 531
Free-Float 43,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 60,83 GBX
Average target price 113,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 87,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Erik Fairbairn Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Wolffe Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gareth Davis Chairman
Ken McAlpine Chief Technology Officer
Graham Evans Operations Director
