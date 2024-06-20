Hosts Danielle Carolan and Brooke Miccio Set to Celebrate fresh’s Rose Collection with Podcast and In Person Meet & Greet

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that its influential podcast, Gals on the Go, has teamed with skincare band fresh beauty for a live podcast recording event in New York City on June 22, 2024 as part of the Second Annual fresh Beauty Rose Pop-Up.



The daytime event features Gals’ hosts Danielle Carolan and Brooke Miccio as they bring lively banter and engaging conversation on stage to a live audience gathered to celebrate fresh beauty’s Rose Collection which features products such as Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream, Rose Deep Hydration Oil Infused Serum, Rose Instant Hydration Mist and Rose Deep Hydration Balancing Emulsion. In addition to the live podcasting event, which is wholly sponsored by fresh beauty, Carolan and Miccio will also host an influencer dinner on behalf of the brand.

Lifestyle podcast Gals on the Go, launched with PodcastOne in the summer of 2019 and is hosted by influencers and YouTube stars Carolan and Miccio. The weekly podcast highlights conversations about friendship, navigating early adulthood, social media trends, relationships, family and so much more. Gals on the Go focuses on having real, raw, and honest conversations in an effort to "pull back the curtain" on what may look like perfect and glamorous lives on social media.

“At PodcastOne we strive to find pivotal brand associations that resonate with our hosts and their audiences. Our desire to amplify and highlight products and partnerships with out of the box concepts, ideas and innovations allow us and our shows to align with market leading companies like fresh beauty,” said Sue McNamara, Chief Revenue Officer of PodcastOne.

“Gals on the Go” has always been about putting your best face forward as we navigate this thing called life and there’s no brand that speaks to that more than fresh. We’re all about feeling good in your own skin and so is fresh! We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with them for our very first live event!” said Gals’ Carolan and Miccio.

“Danielle and Brooke’s bubbly personalities and ability to have authentic conversations on their podcast, Gals on the Go, made them the obvious choice for this Gen Z targeted partnership,” said Juliana, Hendershot at fresh. “Their commitment to curiosity and creating emotional connections perfectly aligns with our brand mission at fresh. We’re thrilled to be working with them to introduce our beloved Rose Collection to the Gals on the Go community!”

Gals on the Go is available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard. PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as LadyGang, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Coffee Convos and Bitch Bible.

fresh

The most inspiring skincare brand, fresh harnesses nature's potency from around the world to awaken senses and transform skin. Placing sensoriality at the heart of performance, fresh creates multi-sensorial indulgences that feel as good as they work. The brand was founded as a shop in 1991 by Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg, creative visionaries driven by their curiosity about natural time-honored remedies and extraordinary experiences for the skin. An LVMH Maison since 2000, fresh is a global company based in New York offering skincare, lip care, bodycare, and fragrance in over 25 countries. Because nature is our destination for innovation, the brand is committed to protecting biodiversity where it sources ingredients-nurturing the skin of the earth for a thriving, harmonious world that is forever fresh.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com/overview/default.aspx .

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

