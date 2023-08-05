Poddar Pigments Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,058.93 million compared to INR 933.88 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 930.66 million compared to INR 827.9 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 68.67 million compared to INR 54.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.47 compared to INR 5.13 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.47 compared to INR 5.13 a year ago.

