    POD   AU000000POD6

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

(POD)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
0.335 AUD   -2.90%
0.335 AUD   -2.90%
PODIUM MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - POD
PU
PODIUM MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - POD
PU
PODIUM MINERALS : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
Podium Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - POD

12/06/2021
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

POD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

6,896,551

06/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009200079

1.3

ASX issuer code

POD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

18-Oct-2021 10:37

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An offer of +securities under a +securities

POD

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

POD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

6/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted
6,896,551

6,896,551

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.29000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
NA

NA

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Podium Minerals Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,26 M -0,89 M -0,89 M
Net cash 2021 2,98 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -114x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 100 M 70,5 M 70,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,3%
Managers and Directors
Russell William Thomson CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Clayton John Dodd Executive Chairman
Tom Stynes Head-Operations
Roberto Castro Non-Executive Director
Catherine Mary Moises Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED235.00%70
BHP GROUP-5.19%140 349
RIO TINTO PLC-16.30%100 384
GLENCORE PLC51.03%61 034
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%44 004
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.48%33 156