Podium Minerals : Investor Presentation - March 2022

CCOOMMPAPNAYNPYROPFRILOEFILE ASX:POD

DIRECTORS CLAYTON DODD EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROD BAXTER NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CATHY MOISES NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ROBERTO CASTRO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MANAGEMENT SAM RODDA CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HANNAH HUDSON CFO AND COMPANY SECRETARY JASON WHITTLE GM PROJECTS & METALLURGIST MARK FLEMING HEAD OF GEOLOGY

TOP SHAREHOLDERS

3E INDICATIVE WEIGHTED PRICE* A$2,330/oz RHODIUM & IRIDIUM INDICATIVE WEIGHTED ADDITION A$1,050/oz 12 MONTH SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

Chesapeake Capital 4.0% Kefco Nominees Pty Ltd 3.8% Drawbridge Fund Ltd 3.6% Woodgate Investment Limited 3.4% Original Resources Pty Ltd 3.3% Total Top 20 Holdings 46.3% Total Top 100 Holdings 76.5% Director Related Holdings 19.8%

(AS1AT 25 MARCH 2022)

CASH AT 17 MARCH 2022 $6.18 MILLION SHARES ON ISSUE 306,432,212 PERFORMANCE RIGHTS ISSUED 12,750,000 OPTIONS ON ISSUE (Ex @ $0.75 - $1.25) 22,500,000 MARKET CAP AT $0.455 12 MONTH LIQUIDITY 12 MONTH HIGH / LOW $139M $70.3M $0.86 / $0.16 50.6Mt 3E PGM 1.56g/t 2.8M oz 3E PGM INFERRED RESOURCE

*WEIGHTED PRICE 53% PLATINUM, 42% PALLADIUM & 5% GOLD

PARKS REEF - SECURE TENURE, ESTABLISHED MINING PRECINCT

PLATINUM GROUP METAL ASSET IN PREMIER JURISDICTION

• Nestled between Cue and Meekatharra in the Mid West Region of Western Australia

• Easy access to regional infrastructure including major highway, port infrastructure and close proximity to regional and Perth workforces

• Mining Leases and Native Title Agreement executed

• An alternative Australian supply of PGM's (~83% of global Platinum & ~77% of global Palladium production is reliant on South Africa and Russia)

100% OWNED AUSTRALIAN CRITICAL MINERALS PROJECT

• Large scale, steeply dipping PGM resource with further upside through copper and nickel credits

• 15km long proven ore body with near surface mineralisation

• Future target - Exploration drilling to continue at depth to support studies towards underground mining. Targeted infill drilling to support mine studies.

HIGH GRADE, BULK TONNAGE DEPOSIT + SUPERIOR STRATEGY

INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES: 2.8 MILLION OUNCES OF PLATINUM, PALLADIUM AND GOLD PLUS 104,000 TONNES OF COPPER (EXCLUDING RHODIUM/IRIDIUM)1

50.6Mt @ 1.56g/t 3E PGM plus 27.8Mt @ 0.24% Cu and 0.30g/t 3E PGM includes high value PGM horizon with 12.3Mt @ 2.0g/t 3E PGM and 0.17% Cu 1. Targeted pathway to become Australia's first PGM producer through extensive drilling, mining studies and metallurgical test-work of our Parks Reef Project, WA

2. Active work program to test for Rhodium and Iridium to move to 5E PGM resource

3. Exploration opens potential for a large, long term underground mine

4. Accelerated forward schedule of drilling underway to significantly grow Parks Reef Project, with second drill rig expected in April.

