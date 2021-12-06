Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
0.335 AUD   -2.90%
03:32aPODIUM MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - POD
PU
03:22aPODIUM MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - POD
PU
11/29PODIUM MINERALS : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Podium Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - POD

12/06/2021 | 03:22am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

only

Entity name

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

Monday December 06, 2021

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Performance rights

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

600,000 06/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009200079

1.3

ASX issuer code

POD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

For personal use only

Please specify

Performance rights

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

6/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02454461-6A1063674?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

NA

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

600,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as part of remuneration package

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Podium Minerals Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
