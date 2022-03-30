Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Podium Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POD   AU000000POD6

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

(POD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/30 01:10:05 am EDT
0.5 AUD    --.--%
03:45aPODIUM MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - POD
PU
03/28Podium Minerals Validates Rhodium at Parks Reef Project
MT
03/27PODIUM MINERALS : Investor Presentation - March 2022
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Podium Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - POD

03/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement Wednesday March 30, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

Security description

Performance rightsRefer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of

+securities to be issued/transferred Issue date

5,500,000

30/03/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code POD

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 30/3/2022

Registration number 009200079

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security descriptionPerformance rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 30/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Roberto Castro

Roberto Castro 1,250,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02492512-6A1079055?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02492512-6A1079055?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Podium Minerals Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,26 M -0,95 M -0,95 M
Net cash 2021 2,98 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -114x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,5%
Managers and Directors
Sam Rodda Chief Executive Officer
Hannah C. Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Clayton John Dodd Executive Chairman
Tom Stynes Head-Operations
Roberto Castro Non-Executive Director
