Podium Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - POD

Entity name

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement Wednesday March 30, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

Security description

Performance rightsRefer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of

+securities to be issued/transferred Issue date

5,500,000

30/03/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code POD

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 30/3/2022

Registration number 009200079

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security descriptionPerformance rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 30/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Roberto Castro

Roberto Castro 1,250,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02492512-6A1079055?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02492512-6A1079055?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

