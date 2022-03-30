Podium Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - POD

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED
Date of this announcement Wednesday March 30, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
ASX +security code
New class - code to be confirmed
Security description
Performance rightsRefer to next page for full details of the announcement
Total number of
+securities to be issued/transferred Issue date
5,500,000
30/03/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PODIUM MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code POD
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 30/3/2022
Registration number 009200079
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
New class - code to be confirmed
+Security descriptionPerformance rights
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 30/3/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
Roberto Castro
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02492512-6A1079055?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02492512-6A1079055?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
