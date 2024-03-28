28.03.2024. Information on participation in the process of due diligence in the sale process of Fortenova Group's Agricultural Business Division - inside information on 28.3.2024

Hereby we, PODRAVKA Inc., inform the public that we have been invited by Fortenova Grupa Inc. to participate in the process of due diligence in the sale process of its Agricultural Business Division. The participation in the process of due diligence is still non-binding both for PODRAVKA Inc. and Fortenova Grupa Inc., as well as submission of indicative non-binding offer which preceded to it.

Podravka Group is strategically focused on business development that includes potential acquisitions, as well as investments and development of agricultural segment. However, only upon completion of due diligence process Podravka will decide on potential submission of the binding offer for acquisition of Fortenova Group's Agricultural Companies.