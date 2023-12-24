PODRAVKA Inc.
Ante Starčevića 32
48000 Koprivnica
Ticker: PODR-R-A
ISIN: HRPODRRA0004
LEI: 549300TMC6BYESPQ7W85
Home Member State: Croatia
Regulated market segment: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange
Koprivnica, December 22nd 2023
Re: Notice on the acquisition of own shares - regulated information
PODRAVKA Inc., Ante Starčevića 32, Koprivnica, PIN: 18928523252 (Company) hereby announce that on December 21st 2023 have been acquired 33 own shares with the ticker PODR-R-A.
After mentioned acquisition of own shares, the treasury account of the Company holds 86,784 of the own shares, which represents 1.218876% of the Company's share capital.
