PODRAVKA Inc.

Ante Starčevića 32

48000 Koprivnica

Ticker: PODR-R-A

ISIN: HRPODRRA0004

LEI: 549300TMC6BYESPQ7W85

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated market segment: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Koprivnica, December 22nd 2023

- ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE

- CROATIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPERVISORY AGENCY

- CROATIAN NEWS AGENCY - COMPANY WEB SITE

Re: Notice on the acquisition of own shares - regulated information

PODRAVKA Inc., Ante Starčevića 32, Koprivnica, PIN: 18928523252 (Company) hereby announce that on December 21st 2023 have been acquired 33 own shares with the ticker PODR-R-A.

After mentioned acquisition of own shares, the treasury account of the Company holds 86,784 of the own shares, which represents 1.218876% of the Company's share capital.

PODRAVKA Inc.

PODRAVKA Inc., Koprivnica, Ante Starčevića 32, The Commercial Court in Bjelovar, CRN: 010006549, PIN: 18928523252,

Privredna banka Zagreb P.L.C., Zagreb, Radnička cesta 50, IBAN: HR94 2340 0091 1000 9852 6, share capital: EUR 213,600,090.00,

paid in full, total number of shares issued: 7,120,003, nominal share value: EUR 30.00, President of the Supervisory Board D. Grbavac, President of the Management Board M. Dalić, members of the Management Board D. Doko, Lj. Šapina, M. Tadić, I. Ostojić

