PODRAVKA Inc.

Ante Starčevića 32

48000 Koprivnica

Ticker: PODR-R-A

ISIN: HRPODRRA0004

LEI: 549300TMC6BYESPQ7W85

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated market segment: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Koprivnica, December 22nd 2023

- ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE

- CROATIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPERVISORY AGENCY

- CROATIAN NEWS AGENCY - COMPANY WEB SITE

Re: Notice on the acquisition of own shares - regulated information

PODRAVKA Inc., Ante Starčevića 32, Koprivnica, PIN: 18928523252 (Company) hereby announce that on December 21st 2023 have been acquired 33 own shares with the ticker PODR-R-A.

After mentioned acquisition of own shares, the treasury account of the Company holds 86,784 of the own shares, which represents 1.218876% of the Company's share capital.

