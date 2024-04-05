04.04.2024. Session of the Supervisory Board of PODRAVKA Inc. held - Notice on 4.4.2024

PODRAVKA Inc., Ante Starčevića 32, Koprivnica, PIN: 18928523252 (Company) hereby announce that the session of the Supervisory Board of PODRAVKA Inc. was held on April 4th 2024 where the audited Financial Statements of PODRAVKA Group (consolidated) and PODRAVKA Inc. (non-consolidated) for 1.1.- 31.12.2023. and the Proposal of the Decision on the profit allocation of PODRAVKA Inc. for the year 2023. were adopted, which are enclosed to this notice.

The mentioned Financial Statements and the Proposal of the Decision on the profit allocation of PODRAVKA Inc. for the year 2023. will be published at the Zagreb Stock Exchange, HANFA, HINA and the Company web site PODRAVKA Inc.