Podravka d d : Session of the Supervisory Board of PODRAVKA Inc. held - Notice on 4.4.2024
April 05, 2024 at 04:01 am EDT
04.04.2024.
Session of the Supervisory Board of PODRAVKA Inc. held - Notice on 4.4.2024
PODRAVKA Inc., Ante Starčevića 32, Koprivnica, PIN: 18928523252 (Company) hereby announce that the session of the Supervisory Board of PODRAVKA Inc. was held on April 4th 2024 where the audited Financial Statements of PODRAVKA Group (consolidated) and PODRAVKA Inc. (non-consolidated) for 1.1.- 31.12.2023. and the Proposal of the Decision on the profit allocation of PODRAVKA Inc. for the year 2023. were adopted, which are enclosed to this notice.
The mentioned Financial Statements and the Proposal of the Decision on the profit allocation of PODRAVKA Inc. for the year 2023. will be published at the Zagreb Stock Exchange, HANFA, HINA and the Company web site PODRAVKA Inc.
Podravka d.d. is one of the Croatian largest food processing groups. The group also develops a pharmaceutical products manufacturing and marketing activity. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- culinary products (36.3%): seasonings, ready meals, soups, sauces, cereals, desserts, frozen products, etc.;
- food products (20.7%): condiments, tomatoes, sauces, fruits, vegetables, staple foods, bakery and milling products, teas, cereals, etc.;
- snacks, sweets and beverages (18.9%);
- butchery and fish products (18.3%);
- other (5.8%): primarily pharmaceutical products.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Croatia (75.2%), Central and Eastern Europe (11%) and other (13.8%).