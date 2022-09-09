Advanced search
    PTK   CA73044W3021

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PTK)
  Report
09/09/2022
5.100 CAD   +1.59%
POET Technologies : Meeting with Warrant Holders

09/09/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
POET Technologies Inc.

POET: NASDAQ | PTK: TSXV

Meeting with Debenture Warrant Holders 6:00pm EDT, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET: NASDAQ | TSXV: PTK.V | PUBLIC

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET: NASDAQ | PTK: TSXV | PUBLIC 1

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws, including but not limited to statements relating to revenue potential, growth and/or projections, as well as the expected performance of products.

Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology or words, such as, "continues", "with a view to", "is designed to", "pending", "predict", "potential", "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", and similar

expressions or variations thereon, or statements that events, conditions or results "can", "might", "will", "shall", "may", "must", "would", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions in connection with any discussion, expectation, or projection of future operating or financial performance,

events or trends. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things,

management's expectations regarding Such statements include the Company's expectations with respect to the success of the Company's joint venture, product development efforts, the performance of its products, the expected results of its operations, meeting revenue targets, and the expectation of

continued success in its financing efforts, the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company's technology as well as the market acceptance, inclusion and timing of the Company's technology in current and future products, plans for and completion of projects by the Company's third-party

consultants, contractors and partners, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the

development of the Company's products, a delay in or failure to deliver needed supplies or services from any of the Company's suppliers, risks affecting the

Company's ability to execute projects, the ability of the Company to generate interest in or sales for its products, the ability to attract key personnel, and the ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are

reasonable, the prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can

provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this presentation are as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements except as required by

law.

Other than any obligation to disclose material information under applicable securities laws or otherwise as may be required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof.

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET: NASDAQ | TSXV: PTK.V | PUBLIC

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET: NASDAQ | PTK: TSXV | PUBLIC

2

2

AGENDA

Sept. 7, 2022

  • Introduction and Agenda - Thomas Mika, CFO
  • Update on Product Development &
    Operations - Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO
    • Review of Selected Slides from August Investor Deck
    • Preview of CIOE
  • Mechanics of Warrant Exercise - Kevin Barnes,

VP Finance

  • Q&A - Send me a chat with your name only if you have a question

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET: NASDAQ | TSXV: PTK.V | PUBLIC

3 3

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET; NASDAQ | PTK: TSXV | PUBLIC

AGENDA

Sept. 7, 2022

  • Introduction and Agenda - Thomas Mika, CFO
  • Update on Product Development &
    Operations - Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO
    • Review of Selected Slides from August Investor Deck
    • Preview of CIOE
  • Mechanics of Warrant Exercise - Kevin Barnes,

VP Finance

  • Q&A - Send me a chat with your name only if you have a question

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET: NASDAQ | TSXV: PTK.V | PUBLIC

4 4

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET; NASDAQ | PTK: TSXV | PUBLIC

Key challenges in Photonics

Current technologies are not scalable for applications needing

100's of millions and billions of units per year

VECTOR

CURRENT

POET

REASON

Millions/Year

TECHNOLOGIES

100s of Millions/Year

Billions/Year

Unit Volume

Size

Cost

Power

Consumption

Manufacturing, test and

packaging is fullyautomated

Components are integrated into

a single chip

Everything is done at wafer-scale

with semiconductor technology

Components are fully integrated

electrically and optically

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET; NASDAQ | PTK: TSXV | PUBLIC 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poet Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 17:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,45 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net income 2022 -26,8 M -20,6 M -20,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 184 M 140 M 141 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 410x
Capi. / Sales 2023 48,6x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 99,4%
