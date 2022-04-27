POET Technologies : Q4 Management Discussion and Analysis

Management's Discussion and Analysis

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

The following discussion and analysis of the operations, results, and financial position of POET Technologies Inc., (the "Company" or "POET") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (the "Period") should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes thereto, both of which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The effective date of this report is April 26, 2022. All financial figures are in United States dollars ("USD") unless otherwise indicated. The abbreviation "U.S." used throughout refers to the United States of America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This management discussion and analysis contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. It uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the early stage of the Company's development and the possibility that future development of the Company's technology and business will not be consistent with management's expectations, difficulties in achieving commercial production or interruptions in such production if achieved, inherent risks of managing design and development operations in multiple countries, risks associated with supplier and sub-contractor delays and other operating uncertainties, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, the uncertainty of profitability and cessation of business for failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, amongst other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or Management's estimates or opinions should change, except to the extent required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Note on Discontinued Operations in 2019 and Prior Period Disclosures

On November 8, 2019, the Company sold 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of DenseLight for $26,000,000. The Company received $8,000,000 upon the consummation of the sale with the remaining $18,000,000 expected over three tranche payments in 2020. Payments received in the first quarter were as follows: $4,750,000 received on February 14, 2020 and $8,250,000 received on March 30, 2020.

The Company received payments of $1,500,000 and $1,000,000 on June 29, 2020 and July 3, 2020 respectively. After taking into consideration the length of time it had taken the Buyer to make the foregoing payments and the Company's expectations regarding the likelihood of receiving an additional payment, the Company determined that it was in its best interest to accept partial payments as final payment on the Company's receivable. As a result, the Company recognized a credit loss of $2,500,000 during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Upon closing the transaction in November 2019, the Company recognized a gain on the sale of $8,707,280. The Company received an additional $2,000,000 in excess of the sale proceeds which was immediately paid to Oak Capital on behalf of the Buyer for due diligence, legal and other expenses.

Although it continued to operate as a single entity until the sale was closed, to meet financial reporting standards, the Company reported DenseLight as "discontinued operations" separate from the remainder of the Company through and until November 8, 2019. This MD&A has reported DenseLight as discontinued operations separate from its parent company, POET Technologies, Inc. Prior periods reported on in this MD&A have been revised to conform with this disclosure.

Until November 8, 2019, majority of the Company's R&D activities were conducted at DenseLight or with third parties under the direction of POET. Upon the sale of DenseLight, the Company retained sole ownership and all intellectual property and rights to its principal invention, the POET Optical Interposer. The Optical Interposer will form the basis for the Company's future growth and is therefore the focus of the Business Overview.

Joint Venture with Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd.

On October 21, 2020, the Company signed a Joint Venture Agreement ("JVA") establishing a joint venture company, Super Photonics Xiamen Co., Ltd ("SPX") with Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd. ("Sanan IC") whose purpose is to design, develop, manufacture and sell 100G, 200G and 400G optical engines based on POET's proprietary Optical Interposer platform technology.

SPX'S capitalization will consist of a combination of committed cash, capital equipment and intellectual property from Sanan IC and intellectual property and know-how from POET, with a combined estimated value of approximately US$50M. Capitalization is on-going and has not yet been completed. POET's contribution of certain intellectual property and know-how was valued by an independent appraiser at $22.5M. Sanan IC will contribute cash of approximately $25M for capital equipment and operating expenses over a 2-3year period, with the expectation that the eventual ownership of the JV will be approximately 52% Sanan IC and 48% POET. SPX is an independent company and is operated as a true joint venture, so its financial results are not consolidated into POET's but are reported as a gain in the value of the contribution to the JV and a gain or loss in the Company's percentage ownership of the JV.

Sanan IC is a world-class wafer foundry service company with an advanced compound semiconductor technology platform, serving the optical, RF microelectronics and power electronics markets. Sanan IC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange, SSE: 600703), the leading manufacturer of advanced ultra-high brightness LED epitaxial wafers and chips in the world.

Significant progress on SPX included the registration of SPX, appointment of the board of directors and key personnel, hiring of 36 employees, completion of 5,000 square feet of temporary facilities, ordering of key capital equipment for installation and qualification and outflow of approximately US$7 million from Sanan IC to cover initial operating and capital expenditures to be contributed to the JV.

SPX is an independent company, and is being managed as a true joint venture. As a result, it is being treated by POET as an investment, using the equity method of accounting. Although each joint venturer has appointed one member to the Board of Directors of SPX, the company will have its own governance and management structure and will be operated under the laws of the Peoples Republic of China.

The Company's contribution of intellectual property to SPX was independently valued at $22,500,000. During the period from March 12, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the Company recognized a gain of $2,587,500 related to its contribution of intellectual property to SPX in accordance with IAS 28. The Company only recognized a gain on the contribution of the intellectual property equivalent to the Sanan IC's interest in SPX, the unrecognized gain of $19,912,500 will be applied against the investment and periodically realized as the Company's ownership interest in SPX is reduced. As at December 31, 2021, Sanan IC's and the Company's ownership interests were 11.5% and 88.5% respectively.

December 31, 2021 Investment $ 22,500,000 Unrecognized gain on contribution of intellectual property (19,912,500) Share of loss in joint venture (1,142,249)

Investment balance Summarized financial information of the joint venture is as follows: December 31, 2021 Current assets $ 2,287,252 Intangible assets $ 22,500,000 Liabilities $ (44,683) Owners Equity $ (24,742,569) Net loss $ 1,445,251

The Company recognizes its share of SPX's profits or losses using the equity method. On a weighted average basis, the Company recognized 94.2% or $1,142,249 of the net operating loss of SPX for the period from March 12, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Company's current share of the operating loss is a result of the high value of the Company's initial contribution. The Company's share of the loss will reduce as Sanan IC periodically contributes cash and other assets to SPX.

BUSINESS Overview

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Company's shares trade under the symbol "PTK" on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and under the symbol "POETF" on the OTCQX in the U.S.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering photonic integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniquesand packaging methods. POET's Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. We believe the cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to devices or systems that integrate electronics and photonics, including high-growth areas of communications and computing, such as high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers, 5G networks, machine-to-machine communication, sometimes referred to as the "Internet of Things" (IoT), self-contained "Edge" computing applications, such as inference engines for Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and sensing applications, such as LIDAR systems for autonomous vehicles and point-of-use health care products.

POET targeted as the first application of the Optical Interposer the development of optical engines for transceivers used in data centers. Transceivers are used to convert digital electronic signals into light signals and vice versa, and to transmit and receive those light signals via fiber optic cables within datacenters and between datacenters and metropolitan centers in a vast data and tele-communications network.

During 2019 and early 2020, the Company was engaged with a large North American-based systems company in proving out various aspects of the optical engine technology. Following the successful completion of the project, POET transitioned from technology development to product design and development to deliver prototypes of optical engines for qualification and testing to several customers. These included designs for 100G/200G and 400G optical engines and sub-assemblies based on the POET Optical Interposer in design projects that are ongoing. POET has delivered initial prototypes, including pre-alpha and alpha samples to customers in 2021. Beta samples are expected to be delivered in 2022. The samples will be used by customers to confirm that the uniquely designed optical engines meet specifications and can pass rigorous reliability testing required by the data communications industry. The Company expects that its devices will pass such testing and be included in the production plans of several major customers in 2022.

In its initial target market of optical transceiver modules, the Corporation believes that, because of its ability to produce, test and burn-in optical engines fully at wafer-scale, that it can deliver devices that are: a) lower in cost by a factor of 25% to 40% than competitive assemblies; and b) that those sub-assemblies can be produced at a capital cost that is 90% lower than conventional approaches. In addition, because of its fundamental design and architecture, the POET Optical Interposer platform can be used for multiple product designs, multiple generations of the same product and multiple product extensions. The Company anticipates entering other related markets for the POET Optical Interposer following its initial focus on optical engines for transceivers, such as 5G communications and the areas of co-packaged optics, which includes stand-alone applications such as optical AI accelerator chips, and high-value sensing applications, such as LIDAR for autonomous vehicles and spectrometry and other sensing devices for use in point-of-care diagnostic and consumer products.

In order to address the challenge of producing devices in the large quantities that are needed by customers in the high-volume data communications industry, POET entered into an agreement in late 2020 with Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd. ("Sanan IC"), a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Xiamen Co. Ltd. to form a joint venture to assemble, test and sell optical engines in high volumes. Sanan is the world's largest manufacturer of compound semiconductor devices, producing over 25 million eight-inch wafers per year across a variety of substrate types and applications. The objective of the joint venture company, which is named "Super Photonics Xiamen" ("SPX") is to assemble, test and sell optical engines based on the POET Optical Interposer, along with devices procured from various suppliers, including Sanan IC, into finished products. Optical engines for 100G and 200G applications will be sold exclusively world-wide by SPX. 400G optical engines will be sold by SPX in the China territory while the Company will sell 400G optical engines to customers in the United States, Europe and elsewhere outside the China territory. Until SPX is in full operation, prototypes and samples are