POET Technologies : Responds to Shenzhen Lockdown - Form 6-K

POET Technologies Responds to Shenzhen Lockdown

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. ("POET" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: PTK; Nasdaq: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and telecommunication markets, today reported that as a response to the temporary lockdown resulting from a COVID-19 outbreak in Shenzhen, critical development activities have been absorbed by Singapore and other locations.



"Over the past two years, we have established redundancy for critical activities in Singapore, Shenzhen and Allentown, Pennsylvania, both to accelerate development and to cope with COVID-19 lockdowns," reported Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, CEO of POET Technologies. "On Sunday, March 13, 2022, our operation in Shenzhen, China was notified that it would be shut down until at least March 20, 2022, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in that city. We promptly tasked both Singapore and our joint venture, Super Photonics Xiamen, with the task of continuing to build samples for customers. Because we have been well-prepared for such a contingency, we do not believe this temporary lockdown will have any effect on our planned delivery schedule to customers, prospective customers or business partners."

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET's Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.

