POET Technologies : Synopsis Photonics Symposium
Synopsis Photonics Symposium
Extending Wafer Level Chip Scale Packaging (WLCSP) to Photonics using Photonics Interposers
Dr. Suresh Venkatesan
CEO, POET Technologies
Introduction
Application Proof Points
Conclusions
Photonics is undergoing a revolution today, in much the same way as VLSI
underwent a revolution these past three decades.
Silicon Based Integration
platforms are the key to
Data Centers
the predicted explosion
(Optical Connectivity)
in growth
Millions/Year
Compute
(Chip to Chip communication)
Automobiles
(LIDAR)
100s of Millions/Year
Wearables
(Healthcare)
Smartphones
(Healthcare, Sensing)
Key challenges in Photonics
Current technologies are not scalable for applications needing
100's of millions and billions of units per year
VECTOR
CURRENT
POET
REASON
Millions/Year
TECHNOLOGIES
100s of Millions/Year
Billions/Year
Unit Volume
Size
Cost
Power
Consumption
✘
✓
Manufacturing, test and
packaging is
fullyautomated
✘
✓
Components are integrated into
a
single chip
✘
✓
Everything is done at
wafer-
scalewith semiconductor
technology
✘
✓
Components are
fully integrated
electrically and optically
POET's Technology Solution - Photonics Interposers
The POET Optical Interposer is the first-everchip-scale hybrid integration of electronics and photonics
into a single chip using wafer-level processing, assembly, test
An Electrical Interposer
POET Optical Interposer
POET Optical Engine
Optical
Electri
cal
Die 2
Die 1
Waveguides
Electrical
Electrical
Mux deMux
Electr
Optical
Die 1
Die 2
Spot Size Converter
ical
Die 1
Die 2
Electrical Layer
Chip-Scale:integrated into a single chip on a standard silicon wafer.
Hybrid: Use "known-good" and "best-of-breed" components made from different materials.
Wafer-Level:All processes are done on full wafers, 100's at a time, rather than one at a time, in an automated process.
✓
NO Active Alignment of Components
✓
ALL done with automated semiconductor equipment at wafer-level
✓
FULL integration of components
