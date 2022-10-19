Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. POET Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTK   CA73044W3021

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PTK)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:55 2022-10-19 pm EDT
3.870 CAD   +1.04%
05:59pPoet Technologies : Synopsis Photonics Symposium
PU
10/07POET Technologies to Host Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on October 14
AQ
09/14POET Technologies to Participate in Multiple Sessions at ECOC 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

POET Technologies : Synopsis Photonics Symposium

10/19/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Synopsis Photonics Symposium

Extending Wafer Level Chip Scale Packaging (WLCSP) to Photonics using Photonics Interposers

Dr. Suresh Venkatesan

CEO, POET Technologies

Topics

Introduction

Application Proof Points

Conclusions

2

Photonics is undergoing a revolution today, in much the same way as VLSI

underwent a revolution these past three decades.

Silicon Based Integration

platforms are the key to

Data Centers

the predicted explosion

(Optical Connectivity)

in growth

Millions/Year

Compute

(Chip to Chip communication)

Automobiles

(LIDAR)

100s of Millions/Year

Wearables

(Healthcare)

Smartphones

(Healthcare, Sensing)

Billions/Year

Key challenges in Photonics

Current technologies are not scalable for applications needing

100's of millions and billions of units per year

VECTOR

CURRENT

POET

REASON

Millions/Year

TECHNOLOGIES

100s of Millions/Year

Billions/Year

Unit Volume

Size

Cost

Power

Consumption

Manufacturing, test and

packaging is fullyautomated

Components are integrated into

a single chip

Everything is done at wafer-

scalewith semiconductor

technology

Components are fully integrated

electrically and optically

© POET Technologies Inc. | POET; NASDAQ | PTK: TSXV | PUBLIC 4

POET's Technology Solution - Photonics Interposers

The POET Optical Interposer is the first-everchip-scale hybrid integration of electronics and photonics

into a single chip using wafer-level processing, assembly, test

An Electrical Interposer

POET Optical Interposer

POET Optical Engine

Optical

Electri

cal

Die 2

Die 1

Waveguides

Electrical

Electrical

Mux deMux

Electr

Optical

Die 1

Die 2

Spot Size Converter

ical

Die 1

Die 2

Optical Layer

Electrical Layer

  • Chip-Scale:integrated into a single chip on a standard silicon wafer.
  • Hybrid: Use "known-good" and "best-of-breed" components made from different materials.
  • Wafer-Level:All processes are done on full wafers, 100's at a time, rather than one at a time, in an automated process.

NO Active Alignment of Components

ALL done with automated semiconductor equipment at wafer-level

FULL integration of components

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poet Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 21:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
