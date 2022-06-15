POET Technologies : VLSI-IEEE Symposium Accepted Paper on Wafer-Scale Hybrid Integration

Abstract:In this paper, we present a unique hybrid integration platform for wafer scale passive assembly of electronics and photonics devices using a CMOS based Optical Interposer. Our optical interposer enables seamless communications between electronics and photonics chips that are assembled on it using visually assisted passive flip chip bonding techniques. This unique integration platform is the first such platform in the industry adapted to directly modulated lasers and enables the world's smallest single chip Transmit/Receive Optical engine for 100G-400G optical engines.

Introduction:The explosive and exponential growth in data rates has necessitated a co-packagedmulti-chip module integrating both electronics and optical components (or photonic chiplets). This work explores the use of a silicon interposer modified with multiple optical waveguide layers to communicate both electrically and optically and enable a low cost wafer scale integration platform for such co-packaging applications. The platform has been applied to 100G DML- based Optical engines, to demonstrate the essential features of the hybrid integration platform and is readily extensible to 400G with compatible photonics components. Due to its modular construction, with pre-validated building blocks, the platform is easily adaptable to other applications for either high speed data transport or for applications that benefit from proximity placements of electronics and photonics. The electrical interfaces are accomplished with conventional electrical interposer functionality (metal traces and through silicon vias (TSVs), whereas the optical interfaces are accomplished with multiple layers of non-interacting optical waveguides layered above the electrical traces (Fig.1).

The Optical Interposer's Features:The Optical Interposer is constructed using CMOS compatible wafer fabrication methods using a high resistivity silicon substrate to enable high speed RF communications. Electrical traces required for component interconnectivity are first formed on the silicon substrate. Integrated heat sinks are incorporated under the metal and in regions of the interposer that house the lasers, enabling a low thermal resistance for the lasers, which is critical to ensure laser functionality in uncooled applications. Thereafter, multiple waveguide layers are monolithically integrated on the wafer. These waveguides are configured to perform the various optical functions required such as multiplexers, de-multiplexers,vertical and in-planecouplers, interferometers and directional coupler-basedpower taps. The Optical Interposer is then finished with low loss vertical coupling mirrors for out-of-planeoptical connections and with mirror like etched facets for in-planecoupling of lasers and fiber connections. The features of such an Optical interposer are shown in Fig 2. Self-referencingpedestals, fiducial marks and mechanical guides enable visually-assistedpassive placement of the optical devices integrated on the platform. Finally, eutectic solder is deposited on the interposer to promote flip-chipbonding of the optical and electrical