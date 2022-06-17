Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

POINT Biopharma Global : PNT6555 Poster Presented at SNMMI 2022

06/17/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Pre-clinical characterization of the novel Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)

targeting ligand PNT6555 for the imaging and therapy of cancer

Robin M. Hallett1, Sarah E. Poplawski2, Kyle E. Novakowski1, Mark H. Dornan1, Shin Hye Ahn3, Shuang Pan2, Wu Wengen2, Liu Yuxin2, David G. Sanford2, Valerie S. Hergott1, Quang-De Nguyen3, Anthony P. Belanger3, Jack H. Lai2, William W. Bachovchin2, Joe A. B. McCann1

1POINT Biopharma Inc, Indianapolis, IN, 2Tufts University, Boston, MA, 3Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA

SNMMI AGM 2022

Abstract ID: 490

Introduction

Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP-α)

• Fibroblast Activation Protein-α(FAP-α) is a compelling pan cancer target for

imaging and therapy as it is overexpressed in >90% of epithelial tumors1.

• In cancer, FAP is highly expressed on cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs)2,

which drive tumor progression and resistance to chemo and

immunotherapy3,4,5.

• FAP shows limited expression in adult normal tissues6.

• FAP positivity based on FAP targeted PET imaging has been demonstrated

Results

PNT6555 potently and specifically inhibits FAP

  • PNT6555, cold Ga-labelled PNT6555 and cold Lu-labelled PNT6555 potently inhibited FAP (Table 1).
  • A high degree of specificity for FAP was also demonstrated for PNT6555 as compared to the related enzymes PREP and DPP4 (Table 2).

Table 1: Potency of PNT6555 and natLu/natGa-

Table 2: Selectivity indices of PNT6555 and

PNT6555 on inhibition of human FAP.

natLu/natGa-PNT6555 on inhibition of PREP and DPPIV.

Results (Ctd.)

In vivo biodistribution of 177Lu-PNT6555 (Ctd.)

  • Biodistribution: Rapid time-dependent clearance of 177Lu-PNT6555 from all normal tissues in tumor-free mice was observed. The tissues with the highest level of activity were whole bone (1.95% ID/g at 4 h, SEM 0.18) and uterus (1.69% ID/g at 4 h, SEM 0.33). Activity within whole bone decreased to 0.40% ID/g (SEM 0.04) at 168 h and activity within uterus decreased to 0.63% ID/g (SEM 0.29) at 168 h post-injection.

Results (Ctd.)

In vivo efficacy of 177Lu-PNT6555

  • Dose-dependenttumor regression was observed, with significant benefits to survival.
  • 6/6 mice treated at 60 MBq and 3/6 mice treated at 30 MBq showed complete and durable tumor regression.
  • Median survival was extended from 22 days in the precursor group to 54 days in the 15 MBq group. 30 MBq and 60 MBq groups did not reach median survival.

177

Lu-PNT6555 Survival

1 0 0

***

in most common solid tumors7.

• POINT Biopharma has developed PNT6555, a FAP-targeting small molecule

with high selectivity for FAP, for the diagnosis and treatment of FAP-avid solid

tumors.

Recombinant

Human

HEK-

Human FAP

Serum FAP

mFAP

Inhibitor

IC50 (nM)

IC50 (nM)

IC50 (nM)

PNT6555

1.8 ± 0.4

2.5 ± 0.4

0.8 ± 0.03

natLu-

6.6 ± 0.5

10 ± 1.7

1.2 ± 0.1

PNT6555

natGa-

98 ± 5.4

100 ± 9.3

47 ± 5.9

PNT6555

PREP

DPP4

Inhibitor

Selectivity Index

Selectivity Index

PNT6555

500

>55000

natLu-

621

>15000

PNT6555

natGa-

37

>10000

PNT6555

***

8 0

l

Surviva

6 0

4 0

%

***

2 0

ns

0

0

1 0

2 0

3 0

4 0

5 0

6 0

7 0

8 0

Time post-injection (d)

Vehicle

177

Lu-PNT6555 (60 MBq)

In vivo biodistribution of 68Ga-PNT6555

  • Based on SUVmean, 68Ga-PNT6555 uptake in the blood of tumor-bearing mice peaked at 4.3 (SEM: 0.26) at 0.375 min post-injection and subsequently showed a continuous decrease throughout the imaging interval to 0.3 (SEM 0.03) at 57.5 min.
  • In tumor-bearing mice, kidney uptake peaked at 3.84 (SEM 1.02) at 2.5 min post-injection and decreased to 0.76 (SEM 0.01) at 57.5 min.
  • The tumor was the only tissue of increasing uptake throughout the imaging interval, with very limited uptake into normal tissues and rapid clearance through the kidneys and into the bladder.

Figure 5: Biodistribution of 177Lu-PNT6555 in male and female Fox Chase SCID mice was assessed by direct organ assay by gamma-counting in tissues collected at the indicated time points.

Precursor

177

Lu-PNT6555 (30 MBq)

177

Lu-PNT6555 (15 MBq)

Figure 6: The capacity of 177Lu-PNT6555 to inhibit the growth of HEK-mFAPtumor-bearing mice. (Left) Tumor volume was determined until day 78 by weekly caliper measurements. Tumor volumes are shown until the first mouse reached endpoint. Statistical comparisons were performed on the date of the first mouse in the precursor group reaching endpoint (day 22), **** p < 0.0001, one way ANOVA. (Right) Survival curves are shown until day 78 post-injection. *** p < 0.001, Log-rank test.

In vivo efficacy of 225Ac-PNT6555

• Dose-dependent tumor regression was observed, with significant increases in survival.

4/6 mice treated at 50 kBq showed complete and durable tumor regression.

Median survival was extended from 19 days in the precursor group to 29 days in the 5

SUVmean

68Ga-PNT6555 Biodistribution by PET

6

TUMOR

5

KIDNEYS

LIVER

4

MUSCLE

%ID/g

3

BLOOD

2

1

0

0

1 0

2 0

3 0

4 0

5 0

6 0

Time (min)

68Ga-PNT6555 at 60 min by gamma counts

20

15

10

5

0

o

t

r

c

n

ys

)

r

gs e

eas

e

r

o

d r

i

h

e

l

leenr

e

s

r in in

o

a

n

v

a

i

cl u

k

a

He

L

c

t

u

m

S B

u

B

p

m

s

dn

Lu

K

n

M (fe

T

S

n

o

e i

t

Pa

St i

e

l

n

al

o

m

B

S

Tumor

Bladder

Human Radiation Dosimetry Estimates for 68Ga-PNT6555 and 177Lu-PNT6555

  • Human dosimetry estimates for 68Ga-PNT6555 based on biodistribution data from HEK-mFAPtumor-bearing mice determined that the organs receiving the largest absorbed doses were the urinary bladder wall (0.39 mGy/MBq in males, 0.49 mGy/MBq in females) and uterus (0.030 mGy/MBq).
  • Human dosimetry estimates for 177Lu-PNT6555 based on biodistribution data from tumor-free mice determined that the organs receiving the largest absorbed doses were the urinary bladder wall (0.40 mGy/MBq in males, 0.52 mGy/MBq in females) and osteogenic cells (0.21 mGy/MBq in males, 0.19 mGy/MBq in females).

Table 3: Human dosimetry estimates of 68Ga-PNT6555 in tumor-bearing mice and 177Lu-PNT6555 in

kBq group and 64 days in the 25 kBq group. The 50 kBq group did not reach median

survival.

Figure 1: Schematic representation of the FAP-expressing CAFs in the tumor microenvironment.

PNT6555

  • PNT6555 comprises a DOTA chelator (1,4,7,10-tetraazacyclododecane- 1,4,7,10- tetraacetic acid) and a FAP-targeting moiety (Bz-D-Ala-boroPro) connected via an aminomethyl linker.
  • Gallium-68is chelated to PNT6555 for diagnostic purposes and lutetium-177 or actinium-225 is chelated to PNT6555 for therapeutic purposes.

Figure 2: The corresponding (Ga/Lu-DOTA-AmBz-D-Ala-boroPro)chelates represent the imaging and therapeutic theranostic pair of PNT6555.

Materials & Methods

  • Biochemistry: Potency (IC50) and enzyme specificity studies were performed using soluble FAP/DPP4/PREP derived from either recombinant protein or human serum. Murine FAP was expressed on HEK 293 cells (HEK-mFAP).FAP/DPP4/PREP inhibition was measured using fluorogenic FAP/DPP4/PREP substrates and measuring the release of the fluorescent cleavage product. Non-radioactive(natural) gallium and lutetium isotopes were used for all in vitro studies.
  • Animal experiments: All animal experiments were approved by the Dana-FarberCancer Institute Animal Care and Use Committee. For HEK-mFAPtumor xenograft studies, Male Fox Chase SCID mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories at 6-8weeks old and allowed to acclimate for 1 week. All mice were housed under standard care conditions and monitored weekly. Tumors were established by subcutaneous injection of 5 x 106 cells into the right flank in 100 μL PBS.
  • Tumor growth: Tumor growth was monitored weekly with caliper measurements (tumor volume = length × width2 × 0.5). Study endpoints include tumor size > 2 cm in any dimension, tumor ulceration, mouse is moribund, and > 15% body weight lost from the last measurement.
  • PET/SPECT studies: PET and SPECT imaging studies were performed using a dedicated small animal PET/CT / SPECT/CT scanner with animals under gaseous anesthesia. Following a 7.4 MBq bolus injection (IV) of 68Ga-PNT6555,Dynamic PET scans were performed in list mode format over 60 min, followed by image reconstruction in FORE/3D-OSEM-MAP.Low dose CT scans were performed for anatomical reference and to segment and extract volume of interest-derivedstandardized uptake values (SUVs).
  • Biodistribution studies: Biodistribution studies were performed at defined time points following a 7.5 MBq bolus injection (IV) of 177Lu-PNT6555.Tissue samples were counted for radioactivity on a Cobra- II Auto-Gammacounter and data was expressed as injected dose per gram (%ID/g).
  • Efficacy: Efficacy studies were performed using HEK-mFAPtumor bearing male Fox Chase SCID mice. Mice were treated with a single bolus (IV) injection of either 177Lu-PNT6555or 225Ac-PNT6555and monitored for tumor volume and survival.

Figure 3: (Left) Biodistribution of 68Ga-PNT6555 in HEK-mFAPtumor-bearing mice was assessed by dynamic PET imaging. (Middle) Direct organ assay by gamma-counting in tissues collected at 60 min necropsy. (Right) PET image taken at 60 min.

In vivo biodistribution of 177Lu-PNT6555

  • SPECT: 177Lu-PNT6555 was cleared rapidly through the kidneys into the bladder, with significant activity observed in the bladder at 3h (35.76 %ID/mL, SEM: 9.45) and 24h (3.4 %ID/mL, SEM: 1.84).
  • Biodistribution: Very limited retention was observed in normal tissues.
    Tumor showed prolonged retention out to 168h (11.41 %ID/g, SEM: 1.71).

177Lu-PNT6555 Biodistribution

30

4h

25

2500

25

24h

20

2000

%ID/g

20

48h

%ID/mL

15

1500

RatioT/K

Tumor

168h

15

1000

10

10

5

5

500

0

0

0

en

or

e

a

c

y

1

2

3

4

6

7

8

9

0

2

d

t

s

r

s

h

e

s

le

)

n

rain

0

2

4

6

8

0

2

4

6

8

0

loo

i

l

re

s

sc m

Ski

m

earung L

v

B

H

L

p

m

in

e

u

B

u

e

a

t

M

(

1

1

anc t

e

Ki

T

S

o

f

S

t

Time post-injection (h)

P

in

ne

l

al

o

m

B

Tumor

Kidney

T/K Ratio

S

Figure 4: (Left) Biodistribution of 177Lu-PNT6555by direct organ assay in HEK-mFAP tumor-bearingmice in tissues collected at indicated timepoints. (Middle) Tissue distribution assessed by SPECT imaging in tumor and kidney tissues and the tumor:kidney ratio of %ID/mL across the experimental time course. (Right) SPECT image taken at t=48h.

tumor-free mice, by organ

68Ga-PNT6555

177Lu-PNT6555

Males

Females

Males

Females

(mGy/MBq)

(mGy/MBq)

(mGy/MBq)

(mGy/MBq)

Adrenals

0.012

0.014

0.092

0.10

Brain

0.0098

0.012

0.0022

0.0026

Small Intestine

0.015

0.018

0.022

0.026

Heart Wall

0.011

0.014

0.0092

0.011

Kidneys

0.012

0.015

0.010

0.012

Liver

0.0058

0.0072

0.026

0.032

Red Marrow

0.011

0.014

0.057

0.069

Osteogenic Cells

0.0099

0.010

0.21

0.19

Spleen

0.011

0.014

0.041

0.051

Urinary Bladder Wall

0.39

0.49

0.40

0.52

Uterus

N/A

0.030

N/A

0.049

Total Body

0.013

0.016

0.027

0.033

ED (mSv/MBq)

0.024

0.032

0.037

0.050

  • The biodistribution data from the animals were extrapolated to predict human biodistribution using relative organ mass scaling.
  • Dosimetry estimates for target organs were produced using the RADAR/MIRD methods and/or OLINDA/EXM software.

Figure 7: The capacity of 225Ac-PNT6555to inhibit the growth of HEK-mFAP tumor-bearingmice. (Left) Tumor volume was determined until day 85 by weekly caliper measurements. Tumor volumes are shown until the first mouse reached endpoint. Statistical comparisons were performed on the date of the first mouse in the precursor group reaching endpoint (day 15), **** p < 0.0001, one way ANOVA. (Right) Survival curves are shown until day 104 post-injection.** p < 0.01, *** p < 0.001, Log-ranktest.

Conclusions

  • PNT6555 shows nanomolar potency against human and murine FAP and high selectivity over closely-related targets.
  • In preclinical models, 68Ga-PNT6555 is an effective imaging agent, with strong tumor targeting, low background in normal tissues and rapid clearance via urinary excretion.
  • 177Lu-PNT6555 shows prolonged tumor retention out to 168 h post-injection.
  • Efficacy studies of 177Lu-PNT6555 and 225Ac-PNT6555 demonstrate compelling, dose-responsive inhibition of HEK-mFAP tumor growth.
  • Clinical studies are planned using 68Ga-PNT6555 for imaging and 177Lu-PNT6555 for therapy.

References

1. Mhawech-Fauceglia P. et al. 2015. Cancer Microenviron. 5. Joshi RS. et al. 2021. Cancers

2.

Jacob M. et al. 2012. Curr. Mol. Med.

6.

Niedermeyer J. et al. 2001. Int J Dev.

3.

Mariathasan S. et al. 2018. Nature

7.

Kratochwil C. et al. 2019. J. Nucl. Med.

4. Domen A. et al. 2021. Cancers

Disclosures

R.M. Hallett: POINT Biopharma Inc. S.E. Poplawski: Bach Biosciences. K.E. Novakowski: POINT

Biopharma Inc. M.H. Dornan: POINT Biopharma Inc. S. Ahn: None. S. Pan: Bach Biosciences. W.

Wengen: Bach Biosciences. L. Yuxin: Bach Biosciences. D.G. Sanford: Bach Biosciences. V.S.

Hergott: POINT Biopharma Inc. Q. Nguyen: None. A.P. Belanger: None. J.H. Lai: Bach Biosciences. W.

CONTENT OF THIS PRESENTATION IS THE PROPERTY OF THE AUTHOR, LICENSED BY SNMMI. PERMISSION REQUIRED FOR REUSE.

Bachovchin: Bach Biosciences; Avacta; POINT Biopharma Inc. J.A.B. McCann: POINT Biopharma Inc.

Disclaimer

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 19:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
