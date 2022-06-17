POINT Biopharma Global : PNT6555 Poster Presented at SNMMI 2022

Figure 1: Schematic representation of the FAP-expressing CAFs in the tumor microenvironment.

PNT6555

Figure 2: The corresponding (Ga/Lu-DOTA-AmBz-D-Ala-boroPro)chelates represent the imaging and therapeutic theranostic pair of PNT6555.

Materials & Methods

Biochemistry: Potency (IC 50 ) and enzyme specificity studies were performed using soluble FAP/DPP4/PREP derived from either recombinant protein or human serum. Murine FAP was expressed on HEK 293 cells (HEK-mFAP). FAP/DPP4/PREP inhibition was measured using fluorogenic FAP/DPP4/PREP substrates and measuring the release of the fluorescent cleavage product. Non-radioactive (natural) gallium and lutetium isotopes were used for all in vitro studies.

Animal experiments: All animal experiments were approved by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Animal Care and Use Committee. For HEK-mFAP tumor xenograft studies, Male Fox Chase SCID mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories at 6-8 weeks old and allowed to acclimate for 1 week. All mice were housed under standard care conditions and monitored weekly. Tumors were established by subcutaneous injection of 5 x 10 6 cells into the right flank in 100 μL PBS.

Tumor growth: Tumor growth was monitored weekly with caliper measurements (tumor volume = length × width 2 × 0.5). Study endpoints include tumor size > 2 cm in any dimension, tumor ulceration, mouse is moribund, and > 15% body weight lost from the last measurement.

PET/SPECT studies: PET and SPECT imaging studies were performed using a dedicated small animal PET/CT / SPECT/CT scanner with animals under gaseous anesthesia. Following a 7.4 MBq bolus injection (IV) of 68 Ga-PNT6555, Dynamic PET scans were performed in list mode format over 60 min, followed by image reconstruction in FORE/3D-OSEM-MAP. Low dose CT scans were performed for anatomical reference and to segment and extract volume of interest-derived standardized uptake values (SUVs).

Biodistribution studies: Biodistribution studies were performed at defined time points following a 7.5 MBq bolus injection (IV) of 177Lu-PNT6555. Tissue samples were counted for radioactivity on a Cobra- II Auto-Gamma counter and data was expressed as injected dose per gram (%ID/g).