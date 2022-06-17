POINT Biopharma Global : PNT6555 Poster Presented at SNMMI 2022
06/17/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Pre-clinical characterization of the novel Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)
targeting ligand PNT6555 for the imaging and therapy of cancer
Robin M. Hallett1, Sarah E. Poplawski2, Kyle E. Novakowski1, Mark H. Dornan1, Shin Hye Ahn3, Shuang Pan2, Wu Wengen2, Liu Yuxin2, David G. Sanford2, Valerie S. Hergott1, Quang-De Nguyen3, Anthony P. Belanger3, Jack H. Lai2, William W. Bachovchin2, Joe A. B. McCann1
1POINT Biopharma Inc, Indianapolis, IN, 2Tufts University, Boston, MA, 3Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA
SNMMI AGM 2022
Abstract ID: 490
Introduction
Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP-α)
• Fibroblast Activation Protein-α(FAP-α) is a compelling pan cancer target for
imaging and therapy as it is overexpressed in >90% of epithelial tumors1.
• In cancer, FAP is highly expressed on cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs)2,
which drive tumor progression and resistance to chemo and
immunotherapy3,4,5.
• FAP shows limited expression in adult normal tissues6.
• FAP positivity based on FAP targeted PET imaging has been demonstrated
A high degree of specificity for FAP was also demonstrated for PNT6555 as compared to the related enzymes PREP and DPP4 (Table 2).
Table 1: Potency of PNT6555 and natLu/natGa-
Table 2: Selectivity indices of PNT6555 and
PNT6555 on inhibition of human FAP.
natLu/natGa-PNT6555 on inhibition of PREP and DPPIV.
Results (Ctd.)
In vivo biodistribution of 177Lu-PNT6555 (Ctd.)
Biodistribution: Rapid time-dependent clearance of 177Lu-PNT6555 from all normal tissues in tumor-free mice was observed. The tissues with the highest level of activity were whole bone (1.95% ID/g at 4 h, SEM 0.18) and uterus (1.69% ID/g at 4 h, SEM 0.33). Activity within whole bone decreased to 0.40% ID/g (SEM 0.04) at 168 h and activity within uterus decreased to 0.63% ID/g (SEM 0.29) at 168 h post-injection.
Results (Ctd.)
In vivo efficacy of 177Lu-PNT6555
Dose-dependenttumor regression was observed, with significant benefits to survival.
6/6 mice treated at 60 MBq and 3/6 mice treated at 30 MBq showed complete and durable tumor regression.
Median survival was extended from 22 days in the precursor group to 54 days in the 15 MBq group. 30 MBq and 60 MBq groups did not reach median survival.
177
Lu-PNT6555 Survival
1 0 0
***
in most common solid tumors7.
• POINT Biopharma has developed PNT6555, a FAP-targeting small molecule
with high selectivity for FAP, for the diagnosis and treatment of FAP-avid solid
tumors.
Recombinant
Human
HEK-
Human FAP
Serum FAP
mFAP
Inhibitor
IC50 (nM)
IC50 (nM)
IC50 (nM)
PNT6555
1.8 ± 0.4
2.5 ± 0.4
0.8 ± 0.03
natLu-
6.6 ± 0.5
10 ± 1.7
1.2 ± 0.1
PNT6555
natGa-
98 ± 5.4
100 ± 9.3
47 ± 5.9
PNT6555
PREP
DPP4
Inhibitor
Selectivity Index
Selectivity Index
PNT6555
500
>55000
natLu-
621
>15000
PNT6555
natGa-
37
>10000
PNT6555
***
8 0
l
Surviva
6 0
4 0
%
***
2 0
ns
0
0
1 0
2 0
3 0
4 0
5 0
6 0
7 0
8 0
Time post-injection (d)
Vehicle
177
Lu-PNT6555 (60 MBq)
In vivo biodistribution of 68Ga-PNT6555
Based on SUVmean,68Ga-PNT6555 uptake in the blood of tumor-bearing mice peaked at 4.3 (SEM: 0.26) at 0.375 min post-injection and subsequently showed a continuous decrease throughout the imaging interval to 0.3 (SEM 0.03) at 57.5 min.
In tumor-bearing mice, kidney uptake peaked at 3.84 (SEM 1.02) at 2.5 min post-injection and decreased to 0.76 (SEM 0.01) at 57.5 min.
The tumor was the only tissue of increasing uptake throughout the imaging interval, with very limited uptake into normal tissues and rapid clearance through the kidneys and into the bladder.
Figure 5: Biodistribution of 177Lu-PNT6555 in male and female Fox Chase SCID mice was assessed by direct organ assay by gamma-counting in tissues collected at the indicated time points.
Precursor
177
Lu-PNT6555 (30 MBq)
177
Lu-PNT6555 (15 MBq)
Figure 6: The capacity of 177Lu-PNT6555 to inhibit the growth of HEK-mFAPtumor-bearing mice. (Left) Tumor volume was determined until day 78 by weekly caliper measurements. Tumor volumes are shown until the first mouse reached endpoint. Statistical comparisons were performed on the date of the first mouse in the precursor group reaching endpoint (day 22), **** p < 0.0001, one way ANOVA. (Right) Survival curves are shown until day 78 post-injection. *** p < 0.001, Log-rank test.
In vivo efficacy of 225Ac-PNT6555
• Dose-dependent tumor regression was observed, with significant increases in survival.
•
4/6 mice treated at 50 kBq showed complete and durable tumor regression.
•
Median survival was extended from 19 days in the precursor group to 29 days in the 5
SUVmean
68Ga-PNT6555 Biodistribution by PET
6
TUMOR
5
KIDNEYS
LIVER
4
MUSCLE
%ID/g
3
BLOOD
2
1
0
0
1 0
2 0
3 0
4 0
5 0
6 0
Time (min)
68Ga-PNT6555 at 60 min by gamma counts
20
15
10
5
0
o
t
r
c
n
ys
)
r
gs e
eas
e
r
o
d r
i
h
e
l
leenr
e
s
r in in
o
a
n
v
a
i
cl u
k
a
He
L
c
t
u
m
S B
u
B
p
m
s
dn
Lu
K
n
M (fe
T
S
n
o
e i
t
Pa
St i
e
l
n
al
o
m
B
S
Tumor
Bladder
Human Radiation Dosimetry Estimates for 68Ga-PNT6555 and 177Lu-PNT6555
Human dosimetry estimates for68Ga-PNT6555 based on biodistribution data from HEK-mFAPtumor-bearing mice determined that the organs receiving the largest absorbed doses were the urinary bladder wall (0.39 mGy/MBq in males, 0.49 mGy/MBq in females) and uterus (0.030 mGy/MBq).
Human dosimetry estimates for177Lu-PNT6555 based on biodistribution data from tumor-free mice determined that the organs receiving the largest absorbed doses were the urinary bladder wall (0.40 mGy/MBq in males, 0.52 mGy/MBq in females) and osteogenic cells (0.21 mGy/MBq in males, 0.19 mGy/MBq in females).
Table 3: Human dosimetry estimates of 68Ga-PNT6555 in tumor-bearing mice and 177Lu-PNT6555 in
kBq group and 64 days in the 25 kBq group. The 50 kBq group did not reach median
survival.
Figure 1: Schematic representation of the FAP-expressing CAFs in the tumor microenvironment.
PNT6555
PNT6555 comprises a DOTA chelator (1,4,7,10-tetraazacyclododecane- 1,4,7,10- tetraacetic acid) and a FAP-targeting moiety (Bz-D-Ala-boroPro) connected via an aminomethyl linker.
Gallium-68is chelated to PNT6555 for diagnostic purposes and lutetium-177 or actinium-225 is chelated to PNT6555 for therapeutic purposes.
Figure 2: The corresponding(Ga/Lu-DOTA-AmBz-D-Ala-boroPro)chelates represent the imaging and therapeutic theranostic pair of PNT6555.
Materials & Methods
Biochemistry:Potency (IC50) and enzyme specificity studies were performed using soluble FAP/DPP4/PREP derived from either recombinant protein or human serum. Murine FAP was expressed on HEK 293 cells(HEK-mFAP).FAP/DPP4/PREP inhibition was measured using fluorogenic FAP/DPP4/PREP substrates and measuring the release of the fluorescent cleavage product.Non-radioactive(natural) gallium and lutetium isotopes were used for allin vitrostudies.
Animal experiments:All animal experiments were approved by theDana-FarberCancer Institute Animal Care and Use Committee. ForHEK-mFAPtumor xenograft studies, Male Fox Chase SCID mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories at6-8weeks old and allowed to acclimate for 1 week. All mice were housed under standard care conditions and monitored weekly. Tumors were established by subcutaneous injection of 5 x 106cells into the right flank in 100 μL PBS.
Tumor growth:Tumor growth was monitored weekly with caliper measurements (tumor volume = length × width2× 0.5). Study endpoints include tumor size > 2 cm in any dimension, tumor ulceration, mouse is moribund, and > 15% body weight lost from the last measurement.
PET/SPECT studies:PET and SPECT imaging studies were performed using a dedicated small animal PET/CT / SPECT/CT scanner with animals under gaseous anesthesia. Following a 7.4 MBq bolus injection (IV) of68Ga-PNT6555,Dynamic PET scans were performed in list mode format over 60 min, followed by image reconstruction inFORE/3D-OSEM-MAP.Low dose CT scans were performed for anatomical reference and to segment and extract volume ofinterest-derivedstandardized uptake values (SUVs).
Biodistribution studies:Biodistribution studies were performed at defined time points following a 7.5 MBq bolus injection (IV) of177Lu-PNT6555.Tissue samples were counted for radioactivity on a Cobra- IIAuto-Gammacounter and data was expressed as injected dose per gram (%ID/g).
Efficacy:Efficacy studies were performed usingHEK-mFAPtumor bearing male Fox Chase SCID mice. Mice were treated with a single bolus (IV) injection of either177Lu-PNT6555or225Ac-PNT6555and monitored for tumor volume and survival.
Figure 3: (Left) Biodistribution of 68Ga-PNT6555 in HEK-mFAPtumor-bearing mice was assessed by dynamic PET imaging. (Middle) Direct organ assay by gamma-counting in tissues collected at 60 min necropsy. (Right) PET image taken at 60 min.
In vivo biodistribution of 177Lu-PNT6555
SPECT:177Lu-PNT6555 was cleared rapidly through the kidneys into the bladder, with significant activity observed in the bladder at 3h (35.76 %ID/mL, SEM: 9.45) and 24h (3.4 %ID/mL, SEM: 1.84).
Biodistribution: Very limited retention was observed in normal tissues.
Tumor showed prolonged retention out to 168h (11.41 %ID/g, SEM: 1.71).
177Lu-PNT6555 Biodistribution
30
4h
25
2500
25
24h
20
2000
%ID/g
20
48h
%ID/mL
15
1500
RatioT/K
Tumor
168h
15
1000
10
10
5
5
500
0
0
0
en
or
e
a
c
y
1
2
3
4
6
7
8
9
0
2
d
t
s
r
s
h
e
s
le
)
n
rain
0
2
4
6
8
0
2
4
6
8
0
loo
i
l
re
s
sc m
Ski
m
earung L
v
B
H
L
p
m
in
e
u
B
u
e
a
t
M
(
1
1
anc t
e
Ki
T
S
o
f
S
t
Time post-injection (h)
P
in
ne
l
al
o
m
B
Tumor
Kidney
T/K Ratio
S
Figure 4: (Left) Biodistribution of177Lu-PNT6555by direct organ assay inHEK-mFAPtumor-bearingmice in tissues collected at indicated timepoints. (Middle) Tissue distribution assessed by SPECT imaging in tumor and kidney tissues and the tumor:kidney ratio of %ID/mL across the experimental time course. (Right) SPECT image taken at t=48h.
tumor-free mice, by organ
68Ga-PNT6555
177Lu-PNT6555
Males
Females
Males
Females
(mGy/MBq)
(mGy/MBq)
(mGy/MBq)
(mGy/MBq)
Adrenals
0.012
0.014
0.092
0.10
Brain
0.0098
0.012
0.0022
0.0026
Small Intestine
0.015
0.018
0.022
0.026
Heart Wall
0.011
0.014
0.0092
0.011
Kidneys
0.012
0.015
0.010
0.012
Liver
0.0058
0.0072
0.026
0.032
Red Marrow
0.011
0.014
0.057
0.069
Osteogenic Cells
0.0099
0.010
0.21
0.19
Spleen
0.011
0.014
0.041
0.051
Urinary Bladder Wall
0.39
0.49
0.40
0.52
Uterus
N/A
0.030
N/A
0.049
Total Body
0.013
0.016
0.027
0.033
ED (mSv/MBq)
0.024
0.032
0.037
0.050
The biodistribution data from the animals were extrapolated to predict human biodistribution using relative organ mass scaling.
Dosimetry estimates for target organs were produced using the RADAR/MIRD methods and/or OLINDA/EXM software.
Figure 7: The capacity of225Ac-PNT6555to inhibit the growth ofHEK-mFAPtumor-bearingmice. (Left) Tumor volume was determined until day 85 by weekly caliper measurements. Tumor volumes are shown until the first mouse reached endpoint. Statistical comparisons were performed on the date of the first mouse in the precursor group reaching endpoint (day 15), ****p< 0.0001, one way ANOVA. (Right) Survival curves are shown until day 104post-injection.**p< 0.01, ***p< 0.001,Log-ranktest.
Conclusions
PNT6555 shows nanomolar potency against human and murine FAP and high selectivity over closely-related targets.
In preclinical models,68Ga-PNT6555 is an effective imaging agent, with strong tumor targeting, low background in normal tissues and rapid clearance via urinary excretion.
177Lu-PNT6555 shows prolonged tumor retention out to 168 h post-injection.
Efficacy studies of177Lu-PNT6555 and 225Ac-PNT6555 demonstrate compelling, dose-responsive inhibition of HEK-mFAP tumor growth.
Clinical studies are planned using68Ga-PNT6555 for imaging and 177Lu-PNT6555 for therapy.
References
1. Mhawech-Fauceglia P. et al. 2015. Cancer Microenviron. 5.Joshi RS.et al. 2021. Cancers
2.
Jacob M. et al. 2012. Curr. Mol. Med.
6.
Niedermeyer J. et al. 2001. Int J Dev.
3.
Mariathasan S. et al. 2018. Nature
7.
Kratochwil C. et al. 2019. J. Nucl. Med.
4. Domen A. et al. 2021. Cancers
Disclosures
R.M. Hallett: POINT Biopharma Inc. S.E. Poplawski: Bach Biosciences. K.E. Novakowski: POINT
Biopharma Inc. M.H. Dornan: POINT Biopharma Inc. S. Ahn: None. S. Pan: Bach Biosciences. W.
