    PNT   US7305411099

POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC.

(PNT)
  Report
POINT Biopharma Global : joins Tri-party Collaboration to Advance Ga-68 Imaging Products

10/14/2021 | 08:22am EDT
Burnaby, Canada, October 14, 2021 - ARTMS Inc. (ARTMS), the global leader in developing and commercializing novel products enabling cyclotron production of the world's most needed medical radioisotopes, is pleased to announce the submission of a Type 1 Master File with the Health Products & Food Branch, Health Canada (HC) for the production of gallium-68 (Ga-68). Gallium-68 is a critical medical isotope of significant clinical importance in nuclear medicine diagnostic procedures utilizing Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging. ARTMS' Health Canada filing will help alleviate the current supply constraints and provide innovators the ability to advance new radiopharmaceutical drugs into development.

On the basis of the filing, ARTMS has also entered into a tri-party co-operation with fellow industry leaders, POINT Biopharma (NASDAQ: PNT) and the Canadian Molecular Imaging Probe Consortium (CanProbe), a joint venture between the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) and the University Health Network (UHN)), for the development and clinical use of innovative radiopharmaceuticals in Canada.

Read the full press release at Artms.ca

Disclaimer

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -78,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 728 M 728 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 378x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,08 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe McCann Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Demers Chief Financial Officer
Allan C. Silber Executive Chairman
Neil E. Fleshner Chief Medical Officer & Director
Jessica Jensen Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC.0.00%728
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.08%84 795
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.72%67 795
BIONTECH SE205.94%60 235
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.25%56 883
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.27%47 045