POINT Biopharma Global : joins Tri-party Collaboration to Advance Ga-68 Imaging Products

Burnaby, Canada, October 14, 2021 - ARTMS Inc. (ARTMS), the global leader in developing and commercializing novel products enabling cyclotron production of the world's most needed medical radioisotopes, is pleased to announce the submission of a Type 1 Master File with the Health Products & Food Branch, Health Canada (HC) for the production of gallium-68 (Ga-68). Gallium-68 is a critical medical isotope of significant clinical importance in nuclear medicine diagnostic procedures utilizing Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging. ARTMS' Health Canada filing will help alleviate the current supply constraints and provide innovators the ability to advance new radiopharmaceutical drugs into development.

On the basis of the filing, ARTMS has also entered into a tri-party co-operation with fellow industry leaders, POINT Biopharma (NASDAQ: PNT) and the Canadian Molecular Imaging Probe Consortium (CanProbe), a joint venture between the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) and the University Health Network (UHN)), for the development and clinical use of innovative radiopharmaceuticals in Canada.

