Points International : 2021 First Quarter Financial Report
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Points International Ltd.
March 31, 2021
Contents
Page
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive (loss) income
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Points International Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in thousands of United States dollars (Unaudited)
As at
Note
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
84,682
$
73,070
Cash held in trust
599
280
Funds receivable from payment processors
8,955
5,795
Accounts receivable
5,965
3,559
Prepaid taxes
1,527
1,760
Prepaid expenses and other assets
13
2,942
3,075
Total current assets
$
104,670
$
87,539
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
1,266
1,529
Right-of-use assets
1,700
1,862
Intangible assets
11,677
12,130
Goodwill
5,681
5,681
Deferred tax assets
3,431
3,087
Other assets
202
202
Total non-current assets
$
23,957
$
24,491
Total assets
$
128,627
$
112,030
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
5,435
$
5,766
Income taxes payable
675
489
Payable to loyalty program partners
60,096
50,629
Current portion of lease liabilities
1,173
1,156
Current portion of other liabilities
953
847
Current portion of long term debt
-
3,500
Total current liabilities
$
68,332
$
62,387
Non-current liabilities
Long term debt
9
-
11,500
Lease liabilities
887
1,136
Other liabilities
50
57
Deferred tax liabilities
1,526
1,731
Total non-current liabilities
$
2,463
$
14,424
Total liabilities
$
70,795
$
76,811
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
72,769
49,251
Contributed surplus
2,025
1,795
Accumulated other comprehensive income
580
623
Accumulated deficit
(17,542)
(16,450)
Total shareholders' equity
$
57,832
$
35,219
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
128,627
$
112,030
Guarantees and Commitments
11
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Points International Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31
Note
2021
2020
(1)
REVENUE
Principal
$
60,242
$
75,870
Other partner revenue
4,783
6,803
Total Revenue
5
$
65,025
$
82,673
Direct cost of revenue
56,025
68,846
Gross Profit
$
9,000
$
13,827
OPERATING EXPENSES
Sales and marketing
14
3,560
4,521
Research and development
14
2,530
3,628
General and administrative
14
2,701
3,141
Depreciation and amortization
1,417
1,249
Total Operating Expenses
$
10,208
$
12,539
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
14
227
(38)
Finance and other income
(54)
(189)
Finance costs
126
88
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$
(1,507)
$
1,427
Income tax (recovery) expense
(415)
309
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
(1,092)
$
1,118
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Items that will subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss:
Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange derivatives designated
as cash flow hedges
253
(1,485)
Income tax effect
(67)
393
Reclassification to net income of (gain) loss on foreign exchange
derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
(314)
99
Income tax effect
83
(26)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2
17
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of income tax
$
(43)
$
(1,002)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
$
(1,135)
$
(116
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic (loss) earnings per share
8
$
(0.08)
$
0.08
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
8
$
(0.08)
$
0.08
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
(1) Prior period comparatives had been reclassified to conform with current year presentation. See Note 14.
Points International Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Expressed in thousands of United States
dollars except number of shares
Accumulated other
Total
(Unaudited)
Contributed
comprehensive
Accumulated
shareholders'
Share Capital
surplus
income (loss)
deficit
equity
Note
Number of
Amount
Shares
Balance at December 31, 2020
13,227,407
$
49,251
$
1,795
$
623
$
(16,450)
$
35,219
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,092)
(1,092)
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
-
-
-
(43)
-
(43)
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(43)
(1,092)
(1,135)
Effect of equity-settledshare-based compensation
6,10
-
-
930
-
-
930
expense
Settlement of RSUs
10
-
243
(700)
-
-
(457)
Shares issued, net of issuance costs
7
1,687,510
23,275
-
-
-
23,275
Balance at March 31, 2021
14,914,917
$
72,769
$
2,025
$
580
$
(17,542)
$
57,832
Balance at December 31, 2019
13,241,516
$
45,799
$
-
$
184
$
(6,791)
$
39,192
Net income
-
-
-
-
1,118
1,118
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
-
-
-
(1,002)
-
(1,002)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(1,002)
1,118
116
Effect of equity-settledshare-based compensation
6,10
-
-
879
-
-
879
expense
Share issuances - options exercised
50,299
506
(439)
-
-
67
Settlement of RSUs
10
-
2,759
(3,938)
-
-
(1,179)
Shares repurchased and cancelled
7
(67,483)
(238)
(804)
-
-
(1,042)
Reclassification within equity
(1)
-
-
4,302
-
(4,302)
-
Balance at March 31, 2020
13,224,332
$
48,826
$
-
$
(818)
$
(9,975)
$
38,033
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
The Corporation has adopted a policy that when contributed surplus is in debit balance, the amount is reclassified to accumulated deficit for financial statement presentation purposes.
