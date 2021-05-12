Points International : 2021 First Quarter Financial Report

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Points International Ltd.

For the three months ended March 31 Note 2021 2020(1) REVENUE Principal $ 60,242 $ 75,870 Other partner revenue 4,783 6,803 Total Revenue 5 $ 65,025 $ 82,673 Direct cost of revenue 56,025 68,846 Gross Profit $ 9,000 $ 13,827 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 14 3,560 4,521 Research and development 14 2,530 3,628 General and administrative 14 2,701 3,141 Depreciation and amortization 1,417 1,249 Total Operating Expenses $ 10,208 $ 12,539 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 14 227 (38) Finance and other income (54) (189) Finance costs 126 88 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ (1,507) $ 1,427 Income tax (recovery) expense (415) 309 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (1,092) $ 1,118 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Items that will subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 253 (1,485) Income tax effect (67) 393 Reclassification to net income of (gain) loss on foreign exchange derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (314) 99 Income tax effect 83 (26) Foreign currency translation adjustment 2 17 Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of income tax $ (43) $ (1,002) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (1,135) $ (116 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (loss) earnings per share 8 $ (0.08) $ 0.08 Diluted (loss) earnings per share 8 $ (0.08) $ 0.08

(1) Prior period comparatives had been reclassified to conform with current year presentation. See Note 14.

