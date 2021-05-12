Log in
Points International : 2021 First Quarter Financial Report

05/12/2021
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Points International Ltd.

March 31, 2021

Contents

Page

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

2

Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive (loss) income

3

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity

4

Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows

5

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

6-16

1 | P a g e

Points International Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in thousands of United States dollars (Unaudited)

As at

Note

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

84,682

$

73,070

Cash held in trust

599

280

Funds receivable from payment processors

8,955

5,795

Accounts receivable

5,965

3,559

Prepaid taxes

1,527

1,760

Prepaid expenses and other assets

13

2,942

3,075

Total current assets

$

104,670

$

87,539

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

1,266

1,529

Right-of-use assets

1,700

1,862

Intangible assets

11,677

12,130

Goodwill

5,681

5,681

Deferred tax assets

3,431

3,087

Other assets

202

202

Total non-current assets

$

23,957

$

24,491

Total assets

$

128,627

$

112,030

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

5,435

$

5,766

Income taxes payable

675

489

Payable to loyalty program partners

60,096

50,629

Current portion of lease liabilities

1,173

1,156

Current portion of other liabilities

953

847

Current portion of long term debt

-

3,500

Total current liabilities

$

68,332

$

62,387

Non-current liabilities

Long term debt

9

-

11,500

Lease liabilities

887

1,136

Other liabilities

50

57

Deferred tax liabilities

1,526

1,731

Total non-current liabilities

$

2,463

$

14,424

Total liabilities

$

70,795

$

76,811

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

72,769

49,251

Contributed surplus

2,025

1,795

Accumulated other comprehensive income

580

623

Accumulated deficit

(17,542)

(16,450)

Total shareholders' equity

$

57,832

$

35,219

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

128,627

$

112,030

Guarantees and Commitments

11

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2 | P a g e

Points International Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31

Note

2021

2020(1)

REVENUE

Principal

$

60,242

$

75,870

Other partner revenue

4,783

6,803

Total Revenue

5

$

65,025

$

82,673

Direct cost of revenue

56,025

68,846

Gross Profit

$

9,000

$

13,827

OPERATING EXPENSES

Sales and marketing

14

3,560

4,521

Research and development

14

2,530

3,628

General and administrative

14

2,701

3,141

Depreciation and amortization

1,417

1,249

Total Operating Expenses

$

10,208

$

12,539

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

14

227

(38)

Finance and other income

(54)

(189)

Finance costs

126

88

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$

(1,507)

$

1,427

Income tax (recovery) expense

(415)

309

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(1,092)

$

1,118

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Items that will subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss:

Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange derivatives designated

as cash flow hedges

253

(1,485)

Income tax effect

(67)

393

Reclassification to net income of (gain) loss on foreign exchange

derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(314)

99

Income tax effect

83

(26)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2

17

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of income tax

$

(43)

$

(1,002)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$

(1,135)

$

(116

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic (loss) earnings per share

8

$

(0.08)

$

0.08

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

8

$

(0.08)

$

0.08

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

(1) Prior period comparatives had been reclassified to conform with current year presentation. See Note 14.

3 | P a g e

Points International Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Expressed in thousands of United States

dollars except number of shares

Accumulated other

Total

(Unaudited)

Contributed

comprehensive

Accumulated

shareholders'

Share Capital

surplus

income (loss)

deficit

equity

Note

Number of

Amount

Shares

Balance at December 31, 2020

13,227,407

$

49,251

$

1,795

$

623

$

(16,450)

$

35,219

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(1,092)

(1,092)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

(43)

-

(43)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(43)

(1,092)

(1,135)

Effect of equity-settledshare-based compensation 6,10

-

-

930

-

-

930

expense

Settlement of RSUs

10

-

243

(700)

-

-

(457)

Shares issued, net of issuance costs

7

1,687,510

23,275

-

-

-

23,275

Balance at March 31, 2021

14,914,917

$

72,769

$

2,025

$

580

$

(17,542)

$

57,832

Balance at December 31, 2019

13,241,516

$

45,799

$

-

$

184

$

(6,791)

$

39,192

Net income

-

-

-

-

1,118

1,118

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

(1,002)

-

(1,002)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

(1,002)

1,118

116

Effect of equity-settledshare-based compensation

6,10

-

-

879

-

-

879

expense

Share issuances - options exercised

50,299

506

(439)

-

-

67

Settlement of RSUs

10

-

2,759

(3,938)

-

-

(1,179)

Shares repurchased and cancelled

7

(67,483)

(238)

(804)

-

-

(1,042)

Reclassification within equity(1)

-

-

4,302

-

(4,302)

-

Balance at March 31, 2020

13,224,332

$

48,826

$

-

$

(818)

$

(9,975)

$

38,033

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

  1. The Corporation has adopted a policy that when contributed surplus is in debit balance, the amount is reclassified to accumulated deficit for financial statement presentation purposes.

4 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Points International Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 20:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
