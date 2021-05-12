Points International : 2021 First Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis

POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Our Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of financial condition and results of operations contains references to Points International Ltd. and its subsidiaries using words "we," "our," and "us." This MD&A should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (including the notes thereto) as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021, the 2020 annual MD&A and the 2020 audited annual consolidated financial statements and notes thereto and other recent filings with the Canadian and US securities regulatory agencies, which may be accessed at www.sedar.comor www.sec.gov. The financial information presented in this MD&A is derived from our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and all dollar amounts herein are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise specified. This MD&A is dated as of May 12, 2021 and was reviewed by our Audit Committee and approved by our Board of Directors. NON-GAAP MEASURES Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). We use certain non-GAAP measures, which are defined below, to better assess our underlying performance. This MD&A makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Effective Margin." These measures are reviewed regularly by management and the Board of Directors in assessing our performance and in making decisions about ongoing operations. We believe that these measures are also used by investors, analysts and other interested parties as an indicator of our operating performance. Readers are cautioned that these terms are not recognized GAAP measures and do not have a standardized GAAP meaning under IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to IFRS terms, such as net income. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Effective Margin will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Where applicable, we provide a reconciliation for these non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure in the "Non-GAAP financial measures" section of this MD&A. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A contains or incorporates forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities legislation and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements include or relate to, among other things, plans we have implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its expected impact on us (including with respect to: cost saving measures that have been implemented, our liquidity and efforts to strengthen our balance sheet, expected impacts on transaction volumes, revenue,

POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS gross profit and profitability, the impact of our annual revenue guarantees, and our ability to deliver on our long-term goals), our growth strategies (including our ability to grow the number of loyalty program partners, cross-selling services to existing partners, grow in-market services and regional and vertical expansion), and our beliefs on the long-term sustainability of the loyalty industry and the recovery of the health of the loyalty industry as the global economy recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19, and may also include other statements that are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and can generally be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. In particular, uncertainty around the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response on global and regional economies, economic activity, and all elements of the travel and hospitality industry may have a significant and materially adverse impact on our business. In addition, these statements are based on current expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section included in our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020. Other important assumptions, factors, risks and uncertainties are included in the press release announcing our first quarter 2021 financial results, and those described in our other filings with applicable securities regulators, including our AIF, Form 40-F, annual and interim MD&A, and annual consolidated financial statements and condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto. These documents are available at www.sedar.comand www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are made as at the date of this MD&A and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made or incorporated in this MD&A, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Points is a global leader in providing technology solutions to the loyalty industry on one unified operating platform. We operate a portfolio of white-labelled services that facilitate the accrual or redemption of loyalty program currency (points or miles) for loyalty programs worldwide. Accrual transactions are typically focused on generating revenue for our loyalty program partners while redemption transactions 2

POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS are focused on offering additional engagement options for program members that are cost effective for the loyalty program. At its simplest, our services benefit loyalty programs in the following ways: (1) driving high margin ancillary revenues through the sale of loyalty program currency, such as frequent flyer miles or hotel points, to end consumers or third parties; (2) providing efficient liability management to loyalty program operators by offering a wide range of non-core redemption options; and (3) enhancing loyalty program member engagement. All of our services are operated off a single unified operating platform called the Loyalty Commerce Platform ("LCP"). The LCP provides broad access to loyalty transaction capabilities, program integration, offers and automated marketing, reporting and analytics, enterprise-grade security, and real-time fraud services. We have direct, real-time integrations into our partners' loyalty program databases that allow for member validation, information sharing, as well as the debit and/or credit of miles/points. We engineered the LCP to be scalable and to grow beyond its current service offerings. The flexibility of the LCP enhances our ability to aggregate and anonymize the consolidated data flowing across the platform to facilitate and inform our automated marketing and merchandising efforts. In addition, this flexibility enables us to quickly launch new partners and services, expand service offerings or launch in new geographies in a cost effective manner. We are a trusted partner to the world's leading loyalty programs, with approximately 60 commercial agreements or integrations with loyalty programs globally, including Southwest Airlines' Rapid Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy, Chase Ultimate Rewards, and the Emirates Skywards program. Most of our commercial contracts enable us to transact directly or indirectly with the loyalty programs' member base to facilitate the sale, redemption or earning of loyalty currency online. Over 95% of our revenue is transaction based, which consists of a margin, commission or transaction fee that we earn on the loyalty currency and transactions we process. Our organization integrates extensive knowledge and expertise in the loyalty and travel sectors with the agility and innovation of a technology start up, allowing us to better serve our loyalty program partners while maintaining our technical and marketing leadership. During the first quarter of 2021, we realigned our organizational, operational and internal reporting structures. As a result, we combined our Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel operations, previously considered as three distinct operating units, into one segment. Our decision to change to a single operating unit resulted from various factors, including changes to our management structure and an increased focus on our platform to drive greater efficiencies in our business. Our head office is in Toronto, Canada and we maintain offices in San Francisco, United States, London, England, Singapore and Dubai. Points International Ltd.'s shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock 3

POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol PTS and on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the trading symbol PCOM. The Loyalty Industry Since their inception, loyalty programs have changed the way consumers interact with their associated brands and how they purchase products and services. Overall loyalty program membership continues to grow. While the airline, hotel, specialty retail, and financial services industries continue to be dominant in loyalty programs in the US, smaller verticals, including the restaurant and drug store industries are beginning to see larger growth in their membership base. Businesses have leveraged loyalty programs to strengthen their brand, enrich relationships with existing customers, attract and engage new customers, and to deliver high margin revenue. Loyalty programs are seen both as strategic marketing assets and as highly profitable cash-generating businesses, particularly in the travel and financial services sectors. As the prominence of loyalty program co-branded credit cards increased over time, the size and profitability of the loyalty industry has grown significantly. Many loyalty programs, particularly in the airline and hospitality verticals, have long-term contracts with banks in which they sell significant volumes of points and miles to credit card companies to award to customers. Similar commercial arrangements now exist with loyalty programs and retailers who are looking to add loyalty as a consumer incentive. These types of commercial arrangements have established a massive global loyalty industry fueled by the sale and redemption of loyalty currency. For the last several years, the majority of loyalty currency issued by airlines and hotels in North America is first sold to third parties at a high margin. For many North American airlines, their loyalty programs have generated significant revenues which can account for a significant proportion of overall airline profits. While loyalty programs must account for the issuance of this currency as a future obligation on their balance sheet to account for its eventual redemption, the cost of each mile or point is significantly lower than what they are sold for. At the same time, there is a need for loyalty programs to actively manage the resulting loyalty liability with cost-effective redemption options. In past economic downturns, we have seen travel companies leverage their loyalty programs and related assets for additional liquidity. Within the current COVID-19 environment, the value of loyalty programs has remained resilient and we believe they are proving to be a crucial source of liquidity for many travel operators. In the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw hospitality and airline operators pre-sell their points and miles to their co-branded credit card partners to generate incremental cash. In 2020, four major US airlines pledged their frequent flier programs as collateral to secure long-term debt financing. We believe these financings are indicative of the long-term sustainability and belief in the travel and loyalty industry, as the debt is secured by the current and future value of these loyalty programs. Broadly, we believe the health of the loyalty industry will recover as the global economy recovers from the impacts of COVID-19. 4

POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS HOW WE GROW OUR BUSINESS Growing the Number of Loyalty Program Partners Throughout most of our history, adding new loyalty program partners has been an important source of growth. Continuing to grow the number of Loyalty Program partners connected to our platform remains a key growth factor and important part of our strategy. As of March 31, 2021, we had commercial agreements with nearly 60 loyalty programs. Collectively, our network of loyalty program partners represents over 1 billion loyalty program accounts. The majority of our loyalty program partners are global, with end consumers and transactions originating from around the world. For that reason, the LCP was designed and operates as a global e-commerce platform, providing multiple currency and payment options as well as language-specific end user experiences. We feel the investments we have made on our platform and products position us well to add new loyalty program partners in other geographic markets. Typically, we find our solutions competing with the internal technology departments of loyalty programs, leading to a "buy vs. build" decision. We have had success in displacing previously insourced solutions. Given this dynamic, the length of our sales cycle for these solutions can be difficult to predict. Currently, the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain. Through the period that the broader travel industry recovers from COVID-19, it is likely that the value of new partners, products, and services that we bring to market will be lower than our expectations before the outbreak of COVID- 19. Cross-sell Existing Partners We believe our existing network of loyalty program partners represents a significant opportunity to cross- sell additional products and services. At the beginning of a new loyalty program partnership, most programs will typically deploy a small subset of our portfolio of services. As we demonstrate the benefits of our platform, we focus sales efforts with these partners on additional services that best fit their program, typically with limited incremental marketing and sales resources required. As we launch new functionality and expand service offerings, we expect that our opportunity to cross-sell additional services to existing partners that do not currently leverage our full platform will increase. Growing In-Market Services Our ability to grow our in-market services by increasing transactions and transaction size remains an important growth driver for us. Our revenue and gross profit are highly sensitive to marketing activity, which can drive substantial increases in transactions during promotional periods. We believe our continued investment and focus in our technology, data analytics, and automated marketing has been and will continue to be a key driver of future growth. The LCP has positioned us to continually improve 5

