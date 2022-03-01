Log in
    PBH   AU0000047797

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PBH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:10:45 am
4.17 AUD   +17.46%
12:28aPOINTSBET : Application for quotation of securities - PBH
PU
12:08aPOINTSBET : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PBH
PU
02/25POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Conference Call Details - HY22 Results
PU
PointsBet : Application for quotation of securities - PBH

03/01/2022
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PBH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

526,175

01/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

621179351

1.3

ASX issuer code

PBH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PBHAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PBH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

526,175

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/3/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

1/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

526,175

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 3.59000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 308 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2022 -270 M -196 M -196 M
Net cash 2022 399 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 936 M 679 M 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 74,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,55 AUD
Average target price 7,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam Swanell Group Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Andrew Mellor Group Chief Financial Officer
Brett William Fisher Paton Non-Executive Chairman
Manjit Gombra Singh Executive Director
Peter McCluskey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.65%684
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED12.50%25 362
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-8.21%24 399
EVOLUTION AB-19.87%23 326
SANDS CHINA LTD17.02%22 024
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-9.99%18 134