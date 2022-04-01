PointsBet : Application for quotation of securities - PBH

Announcement Summary
Entity name
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday April 01, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease
Total number of +securities to be quoted
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
Issue date
PBH
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
62,879
01/04/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code PBH
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022
Registration number 621179351
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PBHAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description PBH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the
And the date the restrictions on
+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased
transfer have ceased or will cease
or are about to cease
62,879
1/4/2022
Issue date
1/4/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted 62,879
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Shares issues pursuant to exercise of options under the employee share option plan.
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.23400000
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.