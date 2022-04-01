Log in
    PBH   AU0000047797

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PBH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/01 01:10:52 am EDT
3.63 AUD   -3.97%
01:43aPOINTSBET : Application for quotation of securities - PBH
PU
03/17POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PBH
PU
03/16POINTSBET : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PBH
PU
PointsBet : Application for quotation of securities - PBH

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

PBH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

62,879

01/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code PBH

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 621179351

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PBHAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description PBH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

62,879

1/4/2022

Issue date

1/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 62,879

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Shares issues pursuant to exercise of options under the employee share option plan.

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.23400000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
