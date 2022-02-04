Log in
    PBH   AU0000047797

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PBH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:50 am
5.14 AUD   +5.11%
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : PointsBet Approved as a Licensed Sportsbook in Ontario
PU
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
PointsBet Secures Sportsbook License in Ontario
MT
PointsBet Holdings Limited: Becoming a substantial holder

02/04/2022 | 09:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

621 179 351

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name:

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on:

01 February 2022

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

13,612,176

13,612,176

5.16%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

UBS AG London Branch

Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock

512,742

Ordinary

borrowing and lending activities

Beneficial Owner

6,386

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

1,160,036

Ordinary

(Australia) Ltd

voting shares

UBS Asset Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

40,363

Ordinary

(Deutschland) GmbH

voting shares

UBS Asset Management (UK)

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

46,176

Ordinary

Limited

voting shares

UBS Asset Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

12,348

Ordinary

Switzerland AG

voting shares

UBS Asset Management Trust

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

11,456

Ordinary

Company

voting shares

UBS Fund Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

151,886

Ordinary

(Luxembourg) S.A.

voting shares

UBS Fund Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

88,906

Ordinary

(Switzerland) AG

voting shares

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Beneficial Owner

1,072,873

Ordinary

UBS AG Australia Branch

Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in

10,509,004

Ordinary

respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking

Agreement

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

Securities

interest

registered as holder (8)

securities

UBS AG London Branch

Various Custodians

UBS AG London Branch

512,742

Ordinary

Various Custodians

UBS AG London Branch

6,386

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

1,160,036

Ordinary

(Australia) Ltd

(Australia) Ltd

UBS Asset Management

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

40,363

Ordinary

(Deutschland) GmbH

(Deutschland) GmbH

UBS Asset Management (UK)

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

46,176

Ordinary

Limited

(UK) Limited

UBS Asset Management

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

12,348

Ordinary

Switzerland AG

Switzerland AG

UBS Asset Management Trust

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

11,456

Ordinary

Company

Trust Company

UBS Fund Management

Various Custodians

UBS Fund Management

151,886

Ordinary

(Luxembourg) S.A.

(Luxembourg) S.A.

UBS Fund Management

Various Custodians

UBS Fund Management

88,906

Ordinary

(Switzerland) AG

(Switzerland) AG

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

1,072,873

Ordinary

UBS AG Australia Branch

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS AG Australia Branch

10,509,004

Ordinary

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Please see Appendix B.

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

UBS AG London Branch

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Related body corporate

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.

Related body corporate

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Related body corporate

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Related body corporate

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Related body corporate

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

Related body corporate

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Related body corporate

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

UBS AG London Branch

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich Switzerland

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson

Drive, Springfield, IL, USA

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.

33A avenue J.F. Kennedy, Luxembourg

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Andrew Costley

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

03 February 2022

Print Name:

Florian Naef

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

03 February 2022

Contact details for this notice:

--------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Costley

Group Compliance, Regulatory & Governance

  1. +852 3712 3707
    --------------------------------------------------------------

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Type of agreement

Securities Lending Agreement

Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch

(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch

("UBS AG")/ UBS Securities

("UBS AG")

Australia Limited

(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix

(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix

A-1.)

A-1.)

Transfer date

Please refer to Appendix A-1.

Please refer to Appendix A-1.

Holder of voting rights

UBS AG/ UBS Securities Australia

UBS AG

Limited

Are there any restrictions on

Please refer to the details below.

Please refer to the details below.

voting rights?

If yes, detail

Since all right and title in the

Since all right and title in the

securities passes to the transferee

securities passes to the transferee

(i.e. UBS AG/ UBS Securities

(i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has

Australia Limited), the transferee

the right to vote. However, in

has the right to vote. However, in

certain circumstances, the

certain circumstances, the

transferee may seek to arrange for

transferee may seek to arrange for

voting rights to be exercised in

voting rights to be exercised in

accordance with the instructions of

accordance with the instructions of

the transferor (i.e. Client).

the transferor (i.e. Client).

Scheduled return date (if any)

None, subject to the terms of the

None, subject to the terms of the

relevant loan.

relevant loan.

Does the borrower have the right

Yes.

Yes.

to return early?

If yes, detail

The borrower (i.e. UBS AG/ UBS

The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the

Securities Australia Limited) has

right to return at its discretion.

the right to return at its discretion.

Does the lender have the right to

Yes.

Yes.

recall early?

If yes, detail

The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at

The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at

its request subject to compliance

its request subject to compliance

with margin requirements and the

with margin requirements and the

terms of the relevant loan.

terms of the relevant loan.

Will the securities be returned on

Yes.

Yes.

settlement?

If yes, detail any exceptions

None.

None.

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.

Appendix A-1

Securities Lending Agreement - UBS AG, Australia Branch/ UBS Securities Australia Limited

Parties to agreement

Transfer date

Citibank NA as an agent acting on behalf of its clients

(i)

27 January 2022

(ii)

01 February 2022

The Northern Trust Company as an agent acting on behalf of its clients

(i)

31 January 2022

Prime Brokerage Agreement - UBS AG, Australia Branch

Parties to agreement

Transfer date

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd as trustee and manager of Atlantic Absolute Return

(i)

10 December 2021

Fund

(ii)

01 February 2022

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee and manager of Tasman Market

(i)

07 December 2021

Neutral Fund

(ii)

08 December 2021

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as manager and trustee for Regal Australian

(i)

07 December 2021

Long Short Equity Fund

(ii)

08 December 2021

Bennelong Funds Management Pty Ltd in its capacity as trustee of the Bennelong Long

(i)

11 November 2021

Short Equity Fund

(ii)

12 November 2021

(iii)

15 November 2021

(iv)

16 November 2021

(v)

06 December 2021

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee for Regal Australian Long Short

(i)

11 November 2021

Geared Equity Fund

(ii)

12 November 2021

(iii)

15 November 2021

(iv)

16 November 2021

(v)

07 December 2021

(vi)

08 December 2021

Atrium Investment Management Pty Ltd (A.C.N 137 088 745) in its capacity as Trustee

(i)

11

November 2021

of the Atrium Benn L-S Fund

(ii)

12

November 2021

(iii)

15

November 2021

(iv)

16

November 2021

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of the Regal Australian Small

(i)

11

November 2021

Companies Fund

(ii)

12

November 2021

(iii)

15

November 2021

(iv)

16

November 2021

(v)

20

January 2022

Bennelong Funds Management Ltd as RE for the Bennelong Market Neutral Fund

(i)

11

November 2021

(ii)

12

November 2021

(iii)

15

November 2021

(iv)

16

November 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:25:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
