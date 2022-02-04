PointsBet Holdings Limited: Becoming a substantial holder
02/04/2022 | 09:26am EST
Form 603
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
621 179 351
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name:
UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on:
01 February 2022
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Persons' votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary
13,612,176
13,612,176
5.16%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
UBS AG London Branch
Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock
512,742
Ordinary
borrowing and lending activities
Beneficial Owner
6,386
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
1,160,036
Ordinary
(Australia) Ltd
voting shares
UBS Asset Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
40,363
Ordinary
(Deutschland) GmbH
voting shares
UBS Asset Management (UK)
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
46,176
Ordinary
Limited
voting shares
UBS Asset Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
12,348
Ordinary
Switzerland AG
voting shares
UBS Asset Management Trust
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
11,456
Ordinary
Company
voting shares
UBS Fund Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
151,886
Ordinary
(Luxembourg) S.A.
voting shares
UBS Fund Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
88,906
Ordinary
(Switzerland) AG
voting shares
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Beneficial Owner
1,072,873
Ordinary
UBS AG Australia Branch
Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in
10,509,004
Ordinary
respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking
Agreement
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of
Securities
interest
registered as holder (8)
securities
UBS AG London Branch
Various Custodians
UBS AG London Branch
512,742
Ordinary
Various Custodians
UBS AG London Branch
6,386
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
1,160,036
Ordinary
(Australia) Ltd
(Australia) Ltd
UBS Asset Management
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
40,363
Ordinary
(Deutschland) GmbH
(Deutschland) GmbH
UBS Asset Management (UK)
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
46,176
Ordinary
Limited
(UK) Limited
UBS Asset Management
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
12,348
Ordinary
Switzerland AG
Switzerland AG
UBS Asset Management Trust
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
11,456
Ordinary
Company
Trust Company
UBS Fund Management
Various Custodians
UBS Fund Management
151,886
Ordinary
(Luxembourg) S.A.
(Luxembourg) S.A.
UBS Fund Management
Various Custodians
UBS Fund Management
88,906
Ordinary
(Switzerland) AG
(Switzerland) AG
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
1,072,873
Ordinary
UBS AG Australia Branch
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS AG Australia Branch
10,509,004
Ordinary
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number
of securities
Cash
Non-cash
Please see Appendix B.
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
UBS AG London Branch
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Related body corporate
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
Related body corporate
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Related body corporate
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Related body corporate
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Related body corporate
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
Related body corporate
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Related body corporate
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
UBS AG London Branch
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich Switzerland
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson
Drive, Springfield, IL, USA
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
33A avenue J.F. Kennedy, Luxembourg
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
