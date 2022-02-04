PointsBet Holdings Limited: Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED ACN/ARSN 621 179 351

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on: 01 February 2022

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 13,612,176 13,612,176 5.16%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: