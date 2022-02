PointsBet Holdings Limited: Ceasing to be a substantial holder 02/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 605 Corporations Law Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED ACN/ARSN 621 179 351 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate ACN/ARSN (if applicable): The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on 17 February 2022 The previous notice was given to the company on 03 February 2022 The previous notice was dated 01 February 2022 2. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of Change Consideration Class (6) and Person's change relevant interest (4) given in Number of votes changed relation to securities affected affected change (5) Please see Appendix A. 3. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address N/A N/A SIGNATURE Print Name: Andrew Costley Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 21 February 2022 Print Name: Florian Naef Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 21 February 2022 Contact details for this notice: --------------------------------------------------------------- Andrew Costley Group Compliance, Regulatory & Governance + 852 3712 3707

--------------------------------------------------------------- PBH - Appendix A Date of Person whose relevant interest Nature of Change Consideration given in Number of securities Class change changed relation to change 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 50 10 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,582 513 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 418 83 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 166 33 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 523 104 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,079 413 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 4,137 822 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 312 62 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,089 415 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 654 130 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,129 423 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 307 61 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,686 335 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 352 70 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 599 119 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 740 147 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,929 582 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 101 20 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,188 236 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 393 78 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,424 283 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 277 55 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,374 273 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 413 82 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,248 248 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,037 206 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 3,221 640 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 760 151 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,698 536 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 96 19 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,243 247 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,283 255 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 221 44 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 423 84 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 483 96 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,540 306 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,668 530 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,099 417 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,456 488 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,069 411 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,265 450 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,154 428 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,446 486 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,198 238 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,268 252 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 503 100 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 206 41 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 30 6 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 106 21 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,401 282 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,708 545 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 482 97 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,068 215 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 164 33 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,480 499 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 447 90 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 139 28 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 964 194 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,366 476 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,779 358 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 472 95 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 666 134 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 388 78 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 835 168 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 209 42 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,471 296 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 174 35 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 348 70 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,531 308 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,188 239 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 656 132 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 417 84 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,471 296 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,271 457 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 318 64 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,382 278 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 512 103 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 40 8 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 119 24 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,495 502 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 144 29 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 388 78 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,426 287 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,738 551 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,034 208 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 348 70 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,088 219 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 104 21 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 194 39 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,670 336 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,799 362 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 50 10 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 303 61 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,416 285 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 154 31 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,450 493 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,719 346 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,744 351 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,380 479 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,823 568 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,266 456 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,579 519 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,450 493 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,908 384 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,033 409 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,491 300 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 308 62 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 636 128 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 20 4 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 149 30 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 278 56 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,312 264 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,546 311 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 30 6 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 174 35 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 452 91 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 949 191 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 458,119 91,297 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 365,796 (72,859) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 400,219 79,655 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 14,837 (2,950) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 6,706 1,352 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 763,586 152,233 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 81,744 (16,221) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 561,516 (111,381) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 521,304 103,953 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 120,895 (24,162) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 327,838 65,502 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 247,860 (49,241) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 318,337 63,323 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 23,945 4,751 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 44,236 8,888 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 629,457 125,753 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 653,051 (130,064) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 10 2 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 511 (101) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7,306 (1,463) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 21,089 4,178 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (1) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 36,500 7,242 Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Return of Rehypothecated position N/A (143,894) Ordinary 02-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Stock returned N/A (106,000) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 48,338 (9,885) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 9,382 1,873 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 494,708 103,077 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 329,543 (68,438) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 157,230 32,326 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 3,301 (691) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 4,257 (885) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 948,192 197,429 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 193,468 (39,836) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 729,413 (152,307) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 495,024 103,464 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 297,465 (62,200) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 232,122 48,166 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 910,920 (189,475) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 33,219 6,861 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,335 280 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 449 92 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 18,071 3,724 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 42,165 (8,605) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 857,494 178,314 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 577,760 (120,084) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 4,051 (832) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 78 16 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12,106 2,513 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 405,149 84,103 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 9,298 (1,934) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 107,250 22,223 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10 (2) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Rehypothecated position N/A 76,582 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Rehypothecated position N/A 77,225 Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Stock returned N/A (100,000) Ordinary 03-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Stock returned N/A (20,000) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 394,113 77,811 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 527,560 (104,633) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 75,995 (15,206) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 354,559 70,225 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 745,812 147,164 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 369,157 (73,228) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 493,756 (97,820) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 499,301 99,166 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 293,130 (58,064) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 11,194 2,208 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 67,384 13,345 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 29,499 (5,889) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5,706 1,140 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 121,216 23,592 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 18,431 (3,716) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5,922 (1,173) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 3,762 732 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 697,805 138,544 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 873,524 (172,606) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12,716 2,475 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 3,516 (700) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2,189 (427) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 4,165 (824) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 55,215 (10,778) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2,904 (565) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 13,437 (2,676) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 10 2 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,028 210 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 162,157 33,117 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 15 3 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 4,049 827 Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 57 (11) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 206 (40) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 607 (118) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 612 (119) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 612 (119) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 617 (120) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 8,383 (1,631) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10,635 (2,069) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10,645 (2,071) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11,966 (2,328) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 54,530 (10,609) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 61,237 (11,914) Ordinary 04-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Return of Rehypothecated position N/A (46,155) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 44,700 (8,482) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 384,319 74,358 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 762,150 (146,827) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 35,597 (6,882) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 96,677 (18,611) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 709,414 136,515 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 746,010 (144,190) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 276 (52) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 418,430 80,421 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 141,840 (27,210) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 338,000 (64,349) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 8,937 1,730 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 218,307 (42,198) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 309,070 59,574 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7,087 1,341 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 69 13 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 103,879 (19,802) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 154 (30) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,098,103 212,547 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,297,302 (248,754) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5,853 1,110 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 39,047 7,525 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 37,048 7,135 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 149,127 28,575 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 67,172 12,892 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 24,598 4,681 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 6,956 (1,356) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 230,168 (44,819) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 16 (3) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10,919 (2,072) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 311 (59) Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 16 3 Ordinary 07-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Return of Rehypothecated position N/A (915) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (1) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (1) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 62 (12) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 252 (49) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 257 (50) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 267 (52) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 324 (63) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 375 (73) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 452 (88) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 51 (10) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 200 (39) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 247 (48) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 51 (10) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 262 (51) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 26 (5) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 288 (56) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 180 (35) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 211 (41) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 206 (40) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 247 (48) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 67 (13) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 82 (16) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15 (3) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 277 (54) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 216 (42) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 211 (41) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 252 (49) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 139 (27) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 21 (4) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 62 (12) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 51 (10) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 180 (35) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 144 (28) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 36 (7) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 36 (7) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10 (2) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 247 (48) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 288 (56) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 77 (15) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 31 (6) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 26 (5) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 87 (17) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 103 (20) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15 (3) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 98 (19) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 21,937 4,344 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 71,703 (13,995) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 689,621 134,797 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 698,584 (136,317) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 17,869 (3,451) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 206,696 40,554 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 242,232 47,311 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 342,518 (66,409) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 961,541 187,702 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 613,657 (120,019) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 266,538 52,291 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 23,052 4,457 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 535,394 104,696 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 21,577 (4,224) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 605 (119) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 83,670 16,465 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,033,380 201,466 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 905,557 (176,062) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 413,854 (81,081) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 21 (4) Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 13,408 2,655 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 38,936 7,710 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Rehypothecated position N/A 13,384 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Rehypothecated position N/A 396 Ordinary 08-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Rehypothecated position N/A 915 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (1) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 23,969 (4,583) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 47,630 (9,107) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 472,459 92,821 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 570,271 (112,526) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 67,659 (13,423) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 124,348 24,898 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 41,092 (8,012) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 757,386 149,127 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 239,191 (46,276) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 324,326 (64,344) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 658,479 128,682 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 361,168 (69,941) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 106,761 (21,318) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 120,707 23,954 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 363,427 (70,328) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 31,715 6,231 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 184,689 (36,528) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 233,869 45,045 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 37,134 (7,150) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 946,170 186,511 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,445,434 (282,383) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 4,745 (914) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 479,033 (93,317) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 29,229 (5,812) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,026 (199) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10 (2) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (1) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 659 (126) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 732 (140) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5 1 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5 1 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 8,269 1,581 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 8,907 1,703 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 10,544 2,016 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 13,410 2,564 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 19,456 3,720 Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Return of Rehypothecated position N/A (49,609) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Return of Rehypothecated position N/A (915) Ordinary 09-Feb-22 UBS Securities LLC Stock borrowed N/A 76,482 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 8,242 1,582 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12,082 2,319 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 33,318 6,395 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 318,419 60,229 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 502,663 (95,223) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 36,655 (6,872) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 61,600 11,766 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 12,804 (2,401) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 74,556 (14,000) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 526,613 99,594 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 400,661 (75,969) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 107,850 (20,331) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 451,489 85,317 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 370,004 (69,886) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12,993 2,489 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 113,111 (21,436) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5,115 (977) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 240,878 45,999 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 242,716 (46,142) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 302,144 56,779 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 819,771 155,295 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 639,894 (121,176) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 64,895 (12,407) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 44,864 (8,565) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 3,238 (616) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7,941 (1,511) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 27,380 (5,218) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 184,338 (35,100) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 128,328 (24,631) Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5 1 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 8,042 1,533 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 30,216 5,760 Ordinary 10-Feb-22 UBS AG, Australia Branch Return of Rehypothecated position N/A (46,556) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 16,972 3,485 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 18,988 3,899 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 497,972 100,751 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 391,784 (78,662) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11,345 (2,203) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 494,155 99,630 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 47,320 (9,546) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 469,086 (93,643) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 212,767 42,907 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 504,785 (101,269) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 4,804 (980) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 213,706 (43,112) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 268 (54) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,255 (250) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 38,838 (7,846) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 26,813 (5,395) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 923 (186) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2,971 (599) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 3,472 (700) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 277 (56) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 3,540 (720) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 51,182 (10,450) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7,120 1,447 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 408,470 (81,953) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 318 (65) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 11,254 2,292 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11,907 (2,312) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,323 477 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 849,453 170,868 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 444,520 (88,945) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 11,033 2,251 Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,625 (330) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 186,194 (37,701) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (1) Ordinary 11-Feb-22 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (1) Ordinary This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:51 UTC.

ę Publicnow 2022 All news about POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 05:59p POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ceasing to be a substantial holder PU 02/14 POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : PU 02/14 POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Details of H1 FY22 Results and Conference Call PU 02/14 POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Application for quotation of securities - PBH PU 02/14 POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Notification of cessation of securities - PBH PU 02/14 POINTSBET : Application for quotation of securities - PBH PU 02/08 POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : PointsBet Takes First Bet in Pennsylvania PU 02/08 PointsBet Subsidiary Takes Milestone First Bet in Pennsylvania MT 02/04 POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : PointsBet Approved as a Licensed Sportsbook in Ontario PU 02/04 POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Becoming a substantial holder PU