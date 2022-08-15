PointsBet Holdings Limited: Ceasing to be a substantial holder
08/15/2022 | 04:43am EDT
605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
621 179 351
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
11/08/2022
The previous notice was given to the company on
12/08/2022
The previous notice was dated
10/08/2022
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change Person whose
Nature of change (4)
Consideration given in
Class (6) and
Person's votes
relevant interest
relation to change (5)
number of securities
affected
changed
affected
Annexure B
C
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Annexure A
Signature
print name
Alok Maheshwary
capacity
Authorised signatory
sign here
Alok
Maheshwary
Digitally signed by Alok
Maheshwarydate15/08/2022 Date: 2022.08.14
07:41:52 +05'30'
Information Classification: Limited Access
605 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or
may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Information Classification: Limited Access
This is Annexure A referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial
Annexure A
holder
Alok
Digitally signed by
Alok Maheshwary
Maheshwary Date: 2022.08.14
07:42:09 +05'30'
____________________________________ 15 August 2022
Alok Maheshwary
Authorised Signatory
Name
Address
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
1 Lincoln Street, Boston MA 02111-2900, United States
Information Classification: Limited Access
This is Annexure B referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
Annexure B
Alok
Digitally signed by
Alok Maheshwary
Maheshwary
Date: 2022.08.14
07:42:26 +05'30'
____________________________________ 15 August 2022
Alok Maheshwary
Authorised Signatory
Date of Change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of Change
Consideration given in relation to Change
Class and number of Securities affected
Person's Votes affected
Return of securities provided to secure a
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(818)
(818)
Part B of Annexure C
Return of securities provided to secure a
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(87)
(87)
Part B of Annexure C
Return of securities provided to secure a
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(403)
(403)
Part B of Annexure C
Return of securities provided to secure a
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(86,220)
(86,220)
Part B of Annexure C
Return of securities provided to secure a
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(3,368)
(3,368)
Part B of Annexure C
Return of securities provided to secure a
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(5,330)
(5,330)
Part B of Annexure C
Return of securities provided to secure a
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(2,037)
(2,037)
Part B of Annexure C
Return of securities provided to secure a
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(581)
(581)
Part B of Annexure C
Transfer of title of securities to secure a
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
securities loan from THE ING GROUP - Refer
n/a
Ordinary
73
73
Part B of Annexure C
Return of securities under a securities loan
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
by UBS SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD- Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(128,437)
(128,437)
Part A of Annexure C
Return of securities under a securities loan
11-Aug-22
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
by UBS SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD- Refer
n/a
Ordinary
(101,289)
(101,289)
Part A of Annexure C
Information Classification: Limited Access
This is Annexure C referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
Annexure C
Alok
Digitally signed by
Alok Maheshwary
Maheshwary
Date: 2022.08.14
07:42:44 +05'30'
_______________________________________ 15 August 2022
Alok Maheshwary
Authorised Signatory
State Street Bank and Trust Company will, if requested by the company or responsible entity to whom this form must be given under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) or if requested by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), provide a copy of the master securities lending agreement/s and security agreement/s referred to below to the company, responsible entity or ASIC.
Part A: For relevant interests arising out of lending securities - State Street Bank and Trust Company acquires relevant interest as lender of the securities under securities lending authorisation agreement, subject to obligation to return under the agreement. (State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains relevant interest as per Part B of this Annexure.)
(2) The entity referred to in the relevant part of Annexure B to this notice
(1) No
Can the parties exercise voting rights attaching to the securities?
(2) Yes. (Borrower has the right to vote, but may on-lend securities)
(1) Only if instructed to by the borrower
If yes, in what circumstances
(2) As determined by the owner of the securities
Transfer date
The dates on which the securities were delivered by State Street Bank and Trust Company as lender are set out in Annexure B to this
notice
Scheduled return date
No scheduled return date
Does the borrower have the right to return the securities early?
No scheduled return date. Borrower can return securities or equivalent securities at any time subject to giving notice
If yes, in what circumstances
Borrower can return securities or equivalent securities at any time subject to giving notice
Does the lender have the right to recall the securities early (ie before the scheduled return
No scheduled return date. Lender can require return of securities or equivalent securities at any time subject to giving notice
date)?
If yes, in what circumstances
Lender can require return of securities or equivalent securities at any time subject to giving notice
Are there any circumstances in which the borrower is not required to return securities or
No
equivalent securities on settlement?
If yes, detail any exceptions
n/a
Part B: For relevant interests arising out of lending securities - State Street Bank and Trust Company acquires a relevant interest in securities through taking a security interest ("title transfer") over the securities as collateral to secure a securities loan. (See Part A of this Annexure for securities loan details.)
Type of agreement
Global Master Securities Lending Agreement
Securities Lending Authorisation Agreement
Parties to agreement
(1) State Street Bank and Trust Company
(2) The entity referred to in the relevant part of Annexure B to this notice
Can the parties exercise voting rights attaching to the securities?
(1) Yes, but only if the borrower defaults and ownership is enforced
(2) Yes
(1) Only if the borrower defaults and ownership is enforced
If yes, in what circumstances
(2) In accordance with ordinary rights as registered holder, either directly or through nominee holder
Transfer date
The dates on which the securities were transferred, as indicated in Annexure B to this notice
Scheduled return date
No scheduled return date. Securities collateral is returned on termination of related securities loan
Does the borrower have the right to have the securities returned early?
No scheduled return date. Securities collateral is returned on termination of related securities loan or the provision of alternative
collateral
If yes, in what circumstances
At any time subject to returning the borrowed securities or equivalent securities or providing alternative collateral
Are there any circumstances in which the lender is not required to return securities collateral
No, assuming the borrower returns the borrowed securities or equivalent securities
on settlement?
If yes, detail any exceptions
n/a (lender must return securities collateral if the borrower returns the borrowed securities or equivalent securities)
Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:42:07 UTC.