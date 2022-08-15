Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PointsBet Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBH   AU0000047797

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PBH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-15 am EDT
3.700 AUD   +3.93%
02:23aPOINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Details of FY22 Results Conference Call
PU
02:23aPOINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
07/29Sports-betting operators can run in Ontario while applications being considered
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PointsBet Holdings Limited: Ceasing to be a substantial holder

08/15/2022 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

621 179 351

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

11/08/2022

The previous notice was given to the company on

12/08/2022

The previous notice was dated

10/08/2022

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in

Class (6) and

Person's votes

relevant interest

relation to change (5)

number of securities

affected

changed

affected

Annexure B

  • C

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Annexure A

Signature

print name

Alok Maheshwary

capacity

Authorised signatory

sign here

Alok

Maheshwary

Digitally signed by Alok

Maheshwarydate 15/08/2022 Date: 2022.08.14

07:41:52 +05'30'

Information Classification: Limited Access

605 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or

may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  1. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  2. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Information Classification: Limited Access

This is Annexure A referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial

Annexure A

holder

Alok

Digitally signed by

Alok Maheshwary

Maheshwary Date: 2022.08.14

07:42:09 +05'30'

____________________________________ 15 August 2022

Alok Maheshwary

Authorised Signatory

Name

Address

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

1 Lincoln Street, Boston MA 02111-2900, United States

Information Classification: Limited Access

This is Annexure B referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

Annexure B

Alok

Digitally signed by

Alok Maheshwary

Maheshwary

Date: 2022.08.14

07:42:26 +05'30'

____________________________________ 15 August 2022

Alok Maheshwary

Authorised Signatory

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to Change

Class and number of Securities affected

Person's Votes affected

Return of securities provided to secure a

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(818)

(818)

Part B of Annexure C

Return of securities provided to secure a

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(87)

(87)

Part B of Annexure C

Return of securities provided to secure a

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(403)

(403)

Part B of Annexure C

Return of securities provided to secure a

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(86,220)

(86,220)

Part B of Annexure C

Return of securities provided to secure a

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(3,368)

(3,368)

Part B of Annexure C

Return of securities provided to secure a

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(5,330)

(5,330)

Part B of Annexure C

Return of securities provided to secure a

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(2,037)

(2,037)

Part B of Annexure C

Return of securities provided to secure a

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

securities loan to THE ING GROUP - Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(581)

(581)

Part B of Annexure C

Transfer of title of securities to secure a

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

securities loan from THE ING GROUP - Refer

n/a

Ordinary

73

73

Part B of Annexure C

Return of securities under a securities loan

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

by UBS SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD- Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(128,437)

(128,437)

Part A of Annexure C

Return of securities under a securities loan

11-Aug-22

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

by UBS SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD- Refer

n/a

Ordinary

(101,289)

(101,289)

Part A of Annexure C

Information Classification: Limited Access

This is Annexure C referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

Annexure C

Alok

Digitally signed by

Alok Maheshwary

Maheshwary

Date: 2022.08.14

07:42:44 +05'30'

_______________________________________ 15 August 2022

Alok Maheshwary

Authorised Signatory

State Street Bank and Trust Company will, if requested by the company or responsible entity to whom this form must be given under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) or if requested by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), provide a copy of the master securities lending agreement/s and security agreement/s referred to below to the company, responsible entity or ASIC.

Part A: For relevant interests arising out of lending securities - State Street Bank and Trust Company acquires relevant interest as lender of the securities under securities lending authorisation agreement, subject to obligation to return under the agreement. (State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains relevant interest as per Part B of this Annexure.)

Type of agreement

Securities Lending Authorisation Agreement/ Global Master Securities Lending Agreement/ Securities Loan Agreement

Parties to agreement

(1) State Street Bank and Trust Company

(2) The entity referred to in the relevant part of Annexure B to this notice

(1) No

Can the parties exercise voting rights attaching to the securities?

(2) Yes. (Borrower has the right to vote, but may on-lend securities)

(1) Only if instructed to by the borrower

If yes, in what circumstances

(2) As determined by the owner of the securities

Transfer date

The dates on which the securities were delivered by State Street Bank and Trust Company as lender are set out in Annexure B to this

notice

Scheduled return date

No scheduled return date

Does the borrower have the right to return the securities early?

No scheduled return date. Borrower can return securities or equivalent securities at any time subject to giving notice

If yes, in what circumstances

Borrower can return securities or equivalent securities at any time subject to giving notice

Does the lender have the right to recall the securities early (ie before the scheduled return

No scheduled return date. Lender can require return of securities or equivalent securities at any time subject to giving notice

date)?

If yes, in what circumstances

Lender can require return of securities or equivalent securities at any time subject to giving notice

Are there any circumstances in which the borrower is not required to return securities or

No

equivalent securities on settlement?

If yes, detail any exceptions

n/a

Part B: For relevant interests arising out of lending securities - State Street Bank and Trust Company acquires a relevant interest in securities through taking a security interest ("title transfer") over the securities as collateral to secure a securities loan. (See Part A of this Annexure for securities loan details.)

Type of agreement

Global Master Securities Lending Agreement

Securities Lending Authorisation Agreement

Parties to agreement

(1) State Street Bank and Trust Company

(2) The entity referred to in the relevant part of Annexure B to this notice

Can the parties exercise voting rights attaching to the securities?

(1) Yes, but only if the borrower defaults and ownership is enforced

(2) Yes

(1) Only if the borrower defaults and ownership is enforced

If yes, in what circumstances

(2) In accordance with ordinary rights as registered holder, either directly or through nominee holder

Transfer date

The dates on which the securities were transferred, as indicated in Annexure B to this notice

Scheduled return date

No scheduled return date. Securities collateral is returned on termination of related securities loan

Does the borrower have the right to have the securities returned early?

No scheduled return date. Securities collateral is returned on termination of related securities loan or the provision of alternative

collateral

If yes, in what circumstances

At any time subject to returning the borrowed securities or equivalent securities or providing alternative collateral

Are there any circumstances in which the lender is not required to return securities collateral

No, assuming the borrower returns the borrowed securities or equivalent securities

on settlement?

If yes, detail any exceptions

n/a (lender must return securities collateral if the borrower returns the borrowed securities or equivalent securities)

Information Classification: Limited Access

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:23aPOINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Details of FY22 Results Conference Call
PU
02:23aPOINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
07/29Sports-betting operators can run in Ontario while applications being considered
AQ
07/29POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : FY22Q4 Quarterly Activities 4C Report & Investor Presentation
PU
07/29POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Conference Call Details Q4 FY22
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : PointsBet Holdings Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28POINTSBET : FY22Q4 Quarterly Activities/4C Report &Investor Presentation
PU
07/04POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Manjit Gombra Singh)
PU
07/04POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Sam Swanell)
PU
06/27POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Change in substantial holding (Brett Paton)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 299 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2022 -263 M -187 M -187 M
Net cash 2022 481 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 086 M 772 M 772 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PointsBet Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,56 AUD
Average target price 4,15 AUD
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam Swanell Group Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Andrew Mellor Group Chief Financial Officer
Brett William Fisher Paton Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry Bowskill Group Chief Technology Officer
Peter McCluskey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.50%772
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED17.95%26 514
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-8.97%22 815
EVOLUTION AB-23.01%20 684
SANDS CHINA LTD-1.98%18 378
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-19.99%16 492