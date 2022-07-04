Log in
PointsBet Holdings Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice (Manjit Gombra Singh)

07/04/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PointsBet Holdings Limited

ABN

68 621 179 351

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Manjit Gombra-Singh

Date of last notice

17 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Note:(includingProvide rdetailsg steredof the circumstancesholder) giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

1 July 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

a.

205,000 Ordinary Shares.

b.

156,250 unlisted Options vested on 31

March 2020 and exercisable at $1.671

on or before 31 March 2023.

c.

312,500 unlisted Options vesting on 31

December 2020 and

exercisable at

$1.671 on or before 30 January 2023

(subject to achievement of service and

target share price vesting conditions).

d.

390,625 unlisted Options vesting on 30

January 2022 and exercisable at $1.671

on or before 30 January 2024 (subject

to achievement of service and target

share price vesting conditions).

e.

354,077 unlisted Options vesting on 30

January 2023 and exercisable at $1.671

on or before 30 January 2025 (subject

to achievement of service and target

share price vesting conditions).

f.

100,000 unlisted Options vesting on 6

January 2023 and exercisable at $3.714

on or before 6 January 2025 (subject to

achievement of service and target share

price vesting conditions).

g.

100,000 unlisted Options vesting on 6

January 2024 and exercisable at $3.714

on or before 6 January 2026 (subject to

achievement of service and target share

price vesting conditions).

h.

53,381

Performance

Share

Rights

(performance period 1 July 2020 to 30

June 2021 and vesting in two equal

tranches 1 July 2022 and 1 July 2023

subject to achievement of service

condition).

i.

28,868

Performance

Share

Rights

(performance period 1 July 2021 to 30

June 2022 and vesting in two equal

tranches 1 July 2023 and 1 July 2024

subject to achievement of service

condition).

Class

Ord

Number acquired

26,691 (vesting PSRs under Key Employee Equity

Plan (KEEP))

Number disposed

8,725

(sell to cover KEEP US tax withholding

(WHT))

Note: If considerationis non-cash, provide details and estimated

WHT (sale) $25,128

Value/Consi

on

KEEP shares estimate value of $76,870

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

a.

222,966 Ordinary Shares.

b.

156,250 unlisted Options vested on 31

March 2020 and exercisable at $1.671

on or before 31 March 2023.

c.

312,500 unlisted Options vesting on 31

December 2020 and

exercisable at

$1.671 on or before 30 January 2023

(subject to achievement of service and

target share price vesting conditions).

d.

390,625 unlisted Options vesting on 30

January 2022 and exercisable at $1.671

on or before 30 January 2024 (subject

to achievement of service and target

share price vesting conditions).

e.

354,077 unlisted Options vesting on 30

January 2023 and exercisable at $1.671

on or before 30 January 2025 (subject

to achievement of service and target

share price vesting conditions).

f.

100,000 unlisted Options vesting on 6

January 2023 and exercisable at $3.714

on or before 6 January 2025 (subject to

achievement of service and target share

price vesting conditions).

g.

100,000 unlisted Options vesting on 6

January 2024 and exercisable at $3.714

on or before 6 January 2026 (subject to

achievement of service and target share

price vesting conditions).

h.

26,690

Performance

Share

Rights

(performance period 1 July 2020 to 30

June 2021 and vesting 1 July 2023

subject to achievement of service

condition).

i.

28,868

Performance

Share

Rights

(performance period 1 July 2021 to 30

June 2022 and vesting in two equal

tranches 1 July 2023 and 1 July 2024

subject to achievement of service

condition).

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

cover US WHT

Nature of change

Vesting of KEEP shares and on market sale to

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

Value/Co

eration

N/A

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Yes

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

Yes

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

29 June 2022 to allow extra few

this provided?

days for administration of

employee share plan vesting noting

the Company lodged a cleansing

prospectus on 20 June 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 4

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
