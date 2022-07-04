PointsBet Holdings Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice (Manjit Gombra Singh)

|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
a.
|
205,000 Ordinary Shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b.
|
156,250 unlisted Options vested on 31
|
|
|
|
|
March 2020 and exercisable at $1.671
|
|
|
|
|
on or before 31 March 2023.
|
|
|
|
|
|
c.
|
312,500 unlisted Options vesting on 31
|
|
|
|
|
December 2020 and
|
exercisable at
|
|
|
|
|
$1.671 on or before 30 January 2023
|
|
|
|
|
(subject to achievement of service and
|
|
|
|
|
target share price vesting conditions).
|
|
|
|
d.
|
390,625 unlisted Options vesting on 30
|
|
|
|
|
January 2022 and exercisable at $1.671
|
|
|
|
|
on or before 30 January 2024 (subject
|
|
|
|
|
to achievement of service and target
|
|
|
|
|
share price vesting conditions).
|
|
|
|
|
|
e.
|
354,077 unlisted Options vesting on 30
|
|
|
|
|
January 2023 and exercisable at $1.671
|
|
|
|
|
on or before 30 January 2025 (subject
|
|
|
|
|
to achievement of service and target
|
|
|
|
|
share price vesting conditions).
|
|
|
|
|
|
f.
|
100,000 unlisted Options vesting on 6
|
|
|
|
|
January 2023 and exercisable at $3.714
|
|
|
|
|
on or before 6 January 2025 (subject to
|
|
|
|
|
achievement of service and target share
|
|
|
|
|
price vesting conditions).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g.
|
100,000 unlisted Options vesting on 6
|
|
|
|
|
January 2024 and exercisable at $3.714
|
|
|
|
|
on or before 6 January 2026 (subject to
|
|
|
|
|
achievement of service and target share
|
|
|
|
|
price vesting conditions).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h.
|
53,381
|
Performance
|
Share
|
Rights
|
|
|
|
|
(performance period 1 July 2020 to 30
|
|
|
|
|
June 2021 and vesting in two equal
|
|
|
|
|
tranches 1 July 2022 and 1 July 2023
|
|
|
|
|
subject to achievement of service
|
|
|
|
|
condition).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i.
|
28,868
|
Performance
|
Share
|
Rights
|
|
|
|
|
(performance period 1 July 2021 to 30
|
|
|
|
|
June 2022 and vesting in two equal
|
|
|
|
|
tranches 1 July 2023 and 1 July 2024
|
|
|
|
|
subject to achievement of service
|
|
|
|
|
condition).
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Ord
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
|
26,691 (vesting PSRs under Key Employee Equity
|
|
|
|
Plan (KEEP))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
8,725
|
(sell to cover KEEP US tax withholding
|
|
|
|
(WHT))
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If considerationis non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
WHT (sale) $25,128
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consi
|
on
|
KEEP shares estimate value of $76,870
|
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
|
|
01/01/2011
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
|
|
|